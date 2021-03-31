Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Selects the ComplianceTech Suite™ of Products to Use for Credit Union Fair Lending Examinations

03/31/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ComplianceTech, McLean, VA, today announced that the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has selected its web-based suite of specialized software products including LendingPatterns™, Fair Lending Magic™, Fair Servicing™, and HMDA Ready™ to complete onsite and offsite fair lending examinations and perform offsite monitoring of approximately 1,700 reporting credit unions under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

“We are thrilled that the NCUA, as well as others in the regulatory community, has chosen ComplianceTech for it’s fair lending software needs. We are pleased we can help credit union examiners, through technology, to increase efficiency and better understand credit union lending behavior as it relates to compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). I believe the whole credit union industry benefits from NCUA’s use of our technology driven approach to fair lending scoping and statistical analysis. Better technology reduces the chance of false positives unsupported by the data. I also believe the Pandemic has taught us, that with the right SaaS technology, incredibly detailed fair lending exams can effectively be done remotely,” said Michael Taliefero, Managing Director of ComplianceTech.

LendingPatterns™ is a web-based data mining and analytical tool that uses public and private Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data to analyze loan applications for every lender required to report HMDA data. The company believes LendingPatterns’ uniqueness lies in the design of reports by industry experts to identify potential areas of fair lending opportunity and risk related to underwriting, pricing, and potential redlining. Fair Lending Magic™ (FLM) takes the deeper dive into fair lending risk analysis for mortgage, consumer, and small business lending. It quickly and efficiently conducts statistical evaluations that lead to effective mitigation of fair lending and other compliance risks using robust regression and other methods such as matched pair analysis, outlier studies and overrides/exceptions reports. Fair Lending Magic™ includes a geocode engine with robust proxy methodologies, including BISG, for application to non-mortgage loans. Fair Servicing™, extends the FLM platform to uncover potential ECOA/Fair Housing Act (FH Act) servicing risks that grow out of loss mitigation activities.

HMDA Ready™, recently added to the ComplianceTech Suite, is for preparing and submitting a HMDA loan application register (LAR). It can be used in HMDA scrubs/audits by regulators to investigate the integrity of the Compliance Management System (CMS) at the start of an exam. Lenders also benefit through HMDA data validation, industry benchmarking, and the identification of problematic data outliers before submission to regulatory authorities or self-monitoring analysis.

ComplianceTech, based in McLean, VA is a leading provider of fair lending (ECOA and FH Act) and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) solutions to the federal government, lending institutions, law firms, community organizations and researchers. The company’s software products include LendingPatterns™, Fair Lending Magic™, Fair Servicing™, HMDA Ready™, and CRA Check™.

For more information, contact Dana Ginsburg at DanaGinsburg(at)compliancetech(dot)com or call her on 202-618-7079.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pCrossroads Connections Video Chat Program Links Long-Term Care Patients with Loved Ones
BU
02:20pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A  : Proposals of motion for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 2021
PU
02:20pCUB ENERGY  : Reports Year-End Reserves for 2020
PU
02:20pMICROSOFT  : Tune in for Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Jacky Wright discussion of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship
PU
02:20pRealKey Adds Industry Thought Leader Rob Reid to Executive Team
NE
02:19pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pNEONODE INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pZONED PROPERTIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:19pAB AMBER GRID  : announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
AQ
02:19pMEDIGUS : Gix Internet Announced that its Board of Directors Resolved to Identify New Opportunities and Activities for a Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns torrid
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
5Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ