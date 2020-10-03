Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : News Release - Canada Energy Regulator responds to crude oil release at Enbridge's Express Line Pump Station, near Youngstown, Alberta

10/03/2020 | 10:00am EDT

News Release
For Immediate Release

October 3, 2020 - Calgary, AB - Canada Energy Regulator

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has been notified of an above ground crude oil release that occurred on October 2, 2020, at a pump station near Youngstown, Alberta. The release occurred on the Enbridge Express Pipeline.

The line has been shut down. Enbridge has reported that the spill is largely contained to company property and that there is no risk to human safety. Clean-up is underway and is expected to continue over the weekend. No water bodies or wildlife are reported to have been impacted by the release. The company is reporting no fires and no injuries associated with the release.

Initial reports indicate that about 20 cubic metres of oil was released and contained on company property. It is estimated that about 75 litres of oil was released offsite onto a pasture, where no livestock were present.

A CER inspection officer is being deployed to oversee the company's response and monitor compliance.

The CER's top priority is protecting people and the environment. Enbridge will be held accountable to ensure the site is cleaned up and that their response meets with the CER's strict safety and environmental standards.

Further updates will be provided as available.

Quick Facts

  • The Express Pipeline, which began operating in 1997, ships up to 280,000 barrels/day (44 801 metres3) of crude oil from Hardisty, AB to an interconnection point at Casper, Wyoming.

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media

Contacts

Craig Loewen
Director, Media Relations
Canada Energy Regulator
Email: craig.loewen@cer-rec.gc.ca
Telephone:403-390-4392
Telephone (toll free): 1-800-899-1265
Facsimile: 403-292-5503
Facsimile (toll free): 1-877-288-8803

Date modified: 2020-10-03

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 13:59:04 UTC
