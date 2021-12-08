Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Farmers Union Encouraged by Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) Renewable Volume Obligation's (RVO's) Focus on Future Growth for Biofuels

12/08/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 8, 2021

Contact: Lyndsey Medsker
[email protected]
202-557-5328

Washington - Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued its 2020, 2021 and 2022, renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As released, the new standards raise volumes moving forward; unfortunately, they also, retroactively lower the already finalized 2020 volumes.

A strong proponent of biofuels for their economic and environment benefits, National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling the standards for future years a way to move the program forward and urges EPA to rethink the retroactive cut on 2020 volumes.

Additionally, NFU was pleased to see that the EPA has proposed to restore 500 million gallons of illegally waived RFS requirements from 2016.

"We are encouraged that the EPA is taking biofuels policy in a much more promising direction," said Rob Larew, NFU President. "It is disappointing it took so long to release the rule and that 2020 volumes are being retroactively reduced. We call on EPA to reevaluate this retroactive cut."

"Farmers and biofuels producers need certainty in the industry, and we are encouraged to see growth in the 2022 volumes," Larew added. "The benefit of low carbon fuels is clear and we thank the EPA for recognizing the critical need for upholding RFS."

# # #

About NFU
National Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aSOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : Société de la Tour Eiffel completes the sale of an empty property, to the Groupe Villa, totalling over 2 000 m² located in Courbevoie
AN
11:49aLIVE FROM THE MARKETS : L'Oréal, Nestlé, Airbus, Soitec, Valneva, Ubisoft, HelloFresh, Derichebourg...
11:47aCF ACQUISITION CORP. V : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:47aNew Publisher Survey Shows Advertisers Want Contextual Packages, Targeted Lead Generation and Content Marketing Opportunities
BU
11:47aTachyum Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration with Major Slovakian University
BU
11:47aSkySpecs announces expanded solution offering to simplify renewable energy asset management.
GL
11:46aINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lucid Group, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
11:46aAFYREN Announces Its Financial Calendar for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
11:46aAXWAY SOFTWARE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
4Wall Street subdued as Omicron worries overshadow vaccine update
5Amazon's trucking ambitions bump up against driver shortage, competitio..

HOT NEWS