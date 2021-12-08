National Farmers Union Encouraged by Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) Renewable Volume Obligation's (RVO's) Focus on Future Growth for Biofuels

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 8, 2021

Contact: Lyndsey Medsker

[email protected]

202-557-5328

Washington - Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued its 2020, 2021 and 2022, renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As released, the new standards raise volumes moving forward; unfortunately, they also, retroactively lower the already finalized 2020 volumes.

A strong proponent of biofuels for their economic and environment benefits, National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling the standards for future years a way to move the program forward and urges EPA to rethink the retroactive cut on 2020 volumes.

Additionally, NFU was pleased to see that the EPA has proposed to restore 500 million gallons of illegally waived RFS requirements from 2016.

"We are encouraged that the EPA is taking biofuels policy in a much more promising direction," said Rob Larew, NFU President. "It is disappointing it took so long to release the rule and that 2020 volumes are being retroactively reduced. We call on EPA to reevaluate this retroactive cut."

"Farmers and biofuels producers need certainty in the industry, and we are encouraged to see growth in the 2022 volumes," Larew added. "The benefit of low carbon fuels is clear and we thank the EPA for recognizing the critical need for upholding RFS."

# # #

About NFU

National Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected

Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.