National Financial Board holds meeting

At its meeting held on 26 October 2021, the National Financial Board (hereinafter, the NFB) reviewed the information of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the key issues of Bank of Russia's activities in 2021 Q2. Also, the meeting heard the auditor report on the results of examination of additional issues raised by the NFB within the audit of Bank of Russia's 2020 annual financial statements.

The NFB approved Bank of Russia regulations governing accounting procedures at the Central Bank of Russian Federation.

The NFB established that the Auditors for the Bank of Russia's 2021 annual financial statements would be the consortium of auditors Center for Audit Technologies and Solutions Limited Liability Company and FinExpertiza Limited Liability Company.

