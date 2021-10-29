Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Financial Board holds meeting

10/29/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At its meeting held on 26 October 2021, the National Financial Board (hereinafter, the NFB) reviewed the information of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the key issues of Bank of Russia's activities in 2021 Q2. Also, the meeting heard the auditor report on the results of examination of additional issues raised by the NFB within the audit of Bank of Russia's 2020 annual financial statements.

The NFB approved Bank of Russia regulations governing accounting procedures at the Central Bank of Russian Federation.

The NFB established that the Auditors for the Bank of Russia's 2021 annual financial statements would be the consortium of auditors Center for Audit Technologies and Solutions Limited Liability Company and FinExpertiza Limited Liability Company.


The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHELL B : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
2Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
3Oil settles down but off 2-week low; supply concerns in focus
4Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..
5BNP beats Q3 expectations, launches 900 million euro share buyback

HOT NEWS