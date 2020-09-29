National Food Safety Month Week 5: COVID-19 procedures to follow

Clearly designate a separate area indoors or out where customers can pick up their to-go orders quickly and without contact.

COVID-19 has created so much uncertainty in the world - especially regarding food, dining out, and even ordering takeout from restaurants. It's always important to follow the highest standards in food safety and that's emphasized even more today as guests are on the lookout to dine at restaurants that are following safety precautions.

Here are six tips to help reassure guests:

Help educate employees and customers on the importance of social distancing through:

♦ Signs

♦ Audio messages

♦ Using every other table and check-out lane to aid in distancing if possible

For quick-service restaurants, avoid displays that might cause customers to gather; review our guidance for buffets if you serve cafeteria-style; and discourage employee gatherings

Place floor markings and signs to designate good social distances

Set up designated food takeout/pickup areas inside or outside the establishment

Encourage customers to opt for contactless deliveries

Notify customers that their delivery is arriving by text or call

Establish designated takeout zones for customers

Offer curbside pick-up

Offer to place orders in customers' vehicles for them

If offering delivery options:

♦ Ensure coolers and transport containers are clean and sanitized

♦ Maintain time and temperature controls

♦ Avoid cross-contamination; for example, wrap food during transportation

Train employees on these procedures, and protective measures (per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration):

Have and use cleaning products and supplies using Environmental Protection Agency-approved solvents

Disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently

Clean and sanitize food containers

Prepare and use sanitizers according to label instructions

Offer customers sanitizers and wipes and designate employees to clean guest areas frequently

Employees - Stay home or leave work if sick; consult a doctor if sick, and contact supervisor

Employers - Instruct sick employees to stay home; send sick employees home immediately

Employers - Instruct employees exposed to COVID-19 to stay home and quarantine. If you decide to establish a prescreening policy, consider contacting your insurance carrier for suggestions and retaining a contract nurse for the task. Alternatively, designate an employee in a supervisory capacity to perform the screening who will maintain the confidentiality of the results to the maximum extent possible

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer per CDC

Never touch ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; use single-service gloves or suitable utensils

Per the CDC, face coverings have been shown to be effective tools to mitigate risk from individuals who show symptoms (as well as those who don't), especially in close environments where it's hard for people to maintain a 3- to 6-ft. distance. In some states and local jurisdictions, face coverings are required by government officials; some employers require them, too. In all cases, coverings worn by employees should be kept clean in accordance with CDC guidance. CDC provides overall mask cleaning guidance here

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands