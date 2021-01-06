National Funding : Makes 2020 San Diego Business Journal Fastest-Growing Companies List Ninth Consecutive Year

National Funding one of the largest U.S. specialty finance companies serving small- and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce it ranked as one of San Diego’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the ninth consecutive year.

The San Diego Business Journal released its prestigious list in the December 21, 2020 edition. Companies were listed by size (small, medium, and large) and by percent of verified revenue growth from 2017 to 2019.

Based on its more than $100M gross revenue for 2019, National Funding met the criteria for the large company category. It ranked #4 based on its 67 percent growth. The San Diego Business Journal included a total of 84 companies in its Fastest-Growing Companies list with National Funding, one of 11 large companies recognized for 3-year growth.

Criteria to qualify for the Fastest-Growing Private Company list in the large category were:

Be based in San Diego County

Be for-profit and privately held

Have earned at least $350,000 in gross revenue in 2017

Have gross revenue greater than or equal to $100M in the most recent year of reported data

National Funding’s CFO, Michael van Asselt, provided the company’s financial information for the list. The San Diego Business Journal’s Research Department compiled the three category lists for this year’s program.

In August 2019, award-winning National Funding made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years. It reported verified revenue growth of 104 percent for 2016 to 2019 and ranked No. 3575. The Inc. 5000 list represents an exceptional look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment--its independent small businesses. National Funding was one of 60 metro San Diego repeat honorees.

“National Funding is pleased to be recognized for the ninth consecutive year for our sustained managed growth in San Diego,” said CEO David Gilbert. “Since 1999, our mission has been to help small businesses nationwide reach their business goals. Our customized small business lending options and resources help foster a business’ financial well-being and allow owners to transform their visions into reality. It is a distinct honor to be recognized both nationally and locally for our year-over-year success in serving small- to mid-sized businesses.”

About National Funding

Founded in 1999, National Funding is a leading U.S. specialty finance company serving small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s foundation serves American small business owners by providing funding solutions to meet their needs to reinvest in their day-to-day operations and help them grow. National Funding’s digital loan process has elevated its digital capabilities by delivering a fast and simple online application. Since 1999, National Funding and its subsidiary, Quick Bridge Funding, have helped more than 60,000 small- to medium-sized businesses. For more information about National Funding, visit https://www.nationalfunding.com.

