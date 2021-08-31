National Geographic : Documentary Films Sets FAUCI Theatrical Release Date With Magnolia Pictures for Sept. 10

The Doc Will Open in Select Cities at Theaters That Have Mandated Proof of Vaccination for Entrance

The Film Is an Intimate Portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Life, From Emmy®-Winning Directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, Oscar®- and Emmy-Winning Producing Team Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and Story Syndicate

National Geographic Documentary Films and Magnolia Pictures today released the official trailer and key art for FAUCI, the feature documentary about the nation’s top infectious disease expert and dedicated public servant Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D.

Credit: National Geographic Documentary Films (Photo: Business Wire)

Directed by Emmy winners John Hoffman (“The Weight of the Nation,” “Sleepless in America,” “Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman”) and Janet Tobias (“Unseen Enemy,” “No Place on Earth”), produced by Alexandra Moss (“Not Done: Women Remaking America”), Jon Bardin (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”), and executive produced by Academy Award® winner Dan Cogan (“Icarus”), and two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?,” “The Farm: Angola, USA”), the film will debut in select theaters that have mandated proof of vaccination for entrance with masks also strongly encouraged on Sept. 10, 2021. Opening cities include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C. and New Orleans.

Also releasing this fall, from National Geographic Books, comes Fauci: Expect the Unexpected, compiled from interviews in the film. The book goes on sale Nov. 2, 2021, and is available for preorder beginning Sept. 10.

FAUCI delivers a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history. With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that has come at a cost as he has also faced attacks from adversaries in a nation increasingly divided by political party lines — with science increasingly caught in the crosshairs.

A world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C., who has served under seven presidents, Dr. Fauci has overseen the U.S. response to 40 years’ worth of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS and Ebola. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, National Geographic Documentary Films’ FAUCI is a revealing and intimate portrait of the man mostly known only from appearances on the news.

“There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it’s an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks,” said Hoffman and Tobias.

The film features insights from former President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former national security advisor Susan Rice, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden, journalists Laurie Garrett and The New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli, and key AIDS activists, among others. Dr. Fauci’s family, friends and former patients also provide more personal commentary about the man, his personality, and what makes him who he is.

“Janet and John did a remarkable job capturing the complex man I’ve come to know over the last three decades,” said Peter Staley, film subject and founding member of ACT UP. “As an activist, I think I’ll be tangling with Tony Fauci for the rest of my life, but I’ll never doubt his commitment to public health, nor his profound decency and humanity.”

The film is directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, who have spent their careers telling important and compelling stories in the documentary space about science and public health. Over the past 36 years, Hoffman has made a specialty of communicating to a concerned public about disease, starting with HIV prevention and then addiction, Alzheimer’s, obesity, sleep, and the role of the NIH in leading the way on medical breakthroughs. Tobias’ recent film, “Unseen Enemy,” sounded a warning call about the threat of pandemics, which should not have gone unheeded.

FAUCI is produced by Alexandra Moss (“Not Done: Women Remaking America”) and edited by Amy Foote (“Father, Soldier, Son”) and Brian Chamberlain (“Not Me, Murphy”). Director of photography is Claudia Raschke (“RBG”). For Story Syndicate, executive producers are Cogan, Garbus and Jon Bardin (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”).

EDITORS NOTE: Dr. Fauci had no creative control over the film or the book. He was not paid for his participation, nor does he have any financial interest in the film or book release.

National Geographic Documentary Films previously released the Academy Award, BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award-winning film Free Solo and the Academy Award-nominated film The Cave. Other critically acclaimed films under the banner include Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise; Sundance Audience Award winners Science Fair and Sea of Shadows; Emmy winners LA 92 and Jane, both of which were included in the top 15 documentaries considered for an Academy Award in 2017; and Dupont Award winner Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS.

About National Geographic Documentary Films

National Geographic Documentary Films is committed to bringing the world premium, feature documentaries that cover timely, provocative and globally relevant stories from the very best documentary filmmakers in the world. National Geographic Documentary Films is a division of National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 133 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Magnolia Pictures

A leading independent film studio for 20 years, Magnolia Pictures is the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, boasting a library of over 500 titles. Recent releases include double Oscar nominee COLLECTIVE, Alexander Nanau’s jaw-dropping expose of corruption at the highest levels of government; France’s Official Oscar entry TWO OF US; Udo Kier hairdresser comedy SWAN SONG; visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Dash Shaw’s vibrant, fantastical animated feature CRYPTOZOO; director Prano Bailey-Bond’s Sundance thriller CENSOR; Roy Andersson’s visually stunning Venice Best Director winner ABOUT ENDLESSNESS; Rodney Ascher’s mind-bending sci-fi ride A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX; SOME KIND OF HEAVEN, Lance Oppenheim’s documentary chronicling the surreal world of The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community in Florida; ZAPPA, Alex Winter’s unfiltered portrait of the visionary musician and artist; THE FIGHT, following a team of scrappy lawyers inside the ACLU as they battle former President Trump’s historic assault on civil liberties; JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, Dawn Porter’s chronicle of the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia; Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated SHOPLIFTERS; Box office sensation and Oscar-nominated RBG; Ruben Östlund’s 2017 Cannes Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated THE SQUARE; and Raoul Peck and James Baldwin’s Oscar-nominated I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO. Upcoming releases include Radu Jude’s Berlin Golden Bear-winner BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN; and Cannes Critics Week selection ANAIS IN LOVE.

About Story Syndicate

Story Syndicate is a New York-based film and television production company devoted to premium nonfiction and scripted content. We provide a home for talented filmmakers, producers, journalists, thinkers and artists to create visual content that innovates, enriches and dazzles viewers. Story Syndicate currently has upwards of 21 films and series in development and production with premium distribution platforms including National Geographic, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Apple, Amazon, FX, Discovery and others.

