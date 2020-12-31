Log in
National Geographic Presents: IMPACT With Gal Gadot

12/31/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Six-Part Documentary Series Coming Soon

Link to First-Look Teaser Shared By Gal Gadot: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJeU0Yhh7Ns/

Today, Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) released a first-look teaser of National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot – a compelling new six-part short-form documentary series from executive producers Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Jaron Varsano (“My Dearest Fidel”) and Academy Award-winning director Vanessa Roth (“Freehold”) that follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. IMPACT will follow inspiring young women living in communities marred by genocide, gang violence, poverty, discrimination and oppression, and yet, against all odds, dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005229/en/

Gal Gadot's Instagram Post About IMPACT—https://www.instagram.com/p/CJeU0Yhh7Ns/ (Photo: Business Wire)

Gal Gadot's Instagram Post About IMPACT—https://www.instagram.com/p/CJeU0Yhh7Ns/ (Photo: Business Wire)

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD TRAILER:
https://ql.mediasilo.com/#ql/5fe4aab5e4b08ba19be97925/2ddf4130-072a-46fe-8907-be55478365d0

IMPACT is produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. For Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Gadot and Varsano are executive producers. For eOne, Tara Long serves as executive producer; Roth serves as executive producer and director. For RPC Films, Ryan Pallota serves as executive producer for the series and director for the pilot episode; Ana De Diego is executive producer. Eric Levin, Global Chief Content Officer, Spark is executive producer. For National Geographic, Ryan Harrington is executive producer; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development; and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.


© Business Wire 2020
