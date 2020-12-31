Six-Part Documentary Series Coming Soon

Today, Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) released a first-look teaser of National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot – a compelling new six-part short-form documentary series from executive producers Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Jaron Varsano (“My Dearest Fidel”) and Academy Award-winning director Vanessa Roth (“Freehold”) that follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. IMPACT will follow inspiring young women living in communities marred by genocide, gang violence, poverty, discrimination and oppression, and yet, against all odds, dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead.

IMPACT is produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. For Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Gadot and Varsano are executive producers. For eOne, Tara Long serves as executive producer; Roth serves as executive producer and director. For RPC Films, Ryan Pallota serves as executive producer for the series and director for the pilot episode; Ana De Diego is executive producer. Eric Levin, Global Chief Content Officer, Spark is executive producer. For National Geographic, Ryan Harrington is executive producer; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development; and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.

