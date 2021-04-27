Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Geographic :'s ‘Overheard at National Geographic :' Podcast Returns for Season Six

04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Launching May 4, New Episodes Will Air Weekly

National Geographic’s podcast, Overheard at National Geographic will return for its sixth season Tuesday, May 4. Each weekly episode takes listeners behind the conversations overheard at Nat Geo headquarters, Zooms and Slack chats, as editors plan stories with explorers and scientists, photographers and journalists all over the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005634/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This season, listeners will meet more of the Overheard team as senior editor Eli Chen and producers Brian Gutierrez and Jacob Pinter step up to the mic and join co-hosts Peter Gwin, National Geographic editor at large, and Amy Briggs, executive editor of History magazine, to bring listeners on new journeys into this big, weird, beautiful world.

The podcasts will showcase the first AI-generated music score, dive with killer whales to observe their surprising cultures; venture into the world of artificial intelligence to see how scientists are teaching machines to recognize human diversity; examine the love songs of 17-year cicadas; and visit National Geographic’s legendary technology lab where engineers have dreamed up super cameras to hunt for the Loch Ness monster and float above Machu Picchu. Also found by digging into Nat Geo’s vaults were some forgotten bits of audio from names like Jacques Cousteau and Jane Goodall.

Check out the season six trailer HERE. The first episode will be available May 4 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever podcasts are found.

Overheard’s bonus episode about the culture of killer whales, featuring National Geographic Explorer photographer Brian Skerry, released on April 13 and is available now.

Season six episodes include the following (all episodes subject to change):

  • 5/4: EP1: The Battle for the Soul of Artificial Intelligence: Studies show that machines demonstrate similar biases to humans. Now, scientists are working to remedy that and teach them fairness.
  • 5/11: EP2: Camping on Sea Ice with Whale Hunters: In celebration of Asian American heritage month, National Geographic photographer Kiliii Yuyan recounts his time living on the Arctic sea ice with Inupiat whale hunters as he documented how climate change threatens their way of life.
  • 5/18: EP3: A Reckoning in Tulsa: On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a look back at one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history—as the search for mass graves of the victims continues.
  • 5/25: EP4: How Cicadas Become Flying Salt Shakers of Death: When Brood X cicadas emerge this year in the eastern U.S., National Geographic Explorer Matt Kasson will be on the lookout for a fungus that destroys these noisy insects — but not before it sends them on a wild trip.
  • 6/1: EP5: Giraffes on a Boat: A scientist attempts the impossible: moving eight giraffes off an island on a boat. Follow conservationist David O’Connor on an epic (and awkward) journey to save these endangered animals.
  • 6/8: EP6: The Real-Life MacGyver in Nat Geo’s Basement: How do you photograph beavers under ice—something no one’s ever done before? You enlist the help of Nat Geo’s gadget guru, aka Tom O’Brien, whose job is to figure out to capture images and sounds that have never been seen or heard.
  • 6/15: EP7: The Next Generation's Champion of Chimps: Amid war and famine, one woman is fighting to protect a unique group of endangered chimpanzees in Nigeria.
  • 6/22: EP8: Olympic Training During a Pandemic (produced in collaboration with ESPN): In collaboration with ESPN, we follow an Olympic high jumper dead set on making it to the Tokyo Games this year—while also battling long-haul symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information on the podcast and to dive in deeper, visit www.natgeo.com/overheard.

Download key art for the podcast HERE.
Download trailer for the podcast HERE.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aNEW WORK  : Patrick Alberts to leave NEW WORK SE
PU
09:13aCLOUDFLARE  : SSHing to my Raspberry Pi 400 from a browser, with Cloudflare Tunnel and Auditable Terminal
PU
09:13aFGIA Releases 2020/2021 Industry Review and Forecast
PU
09:13aALUMETAL S A  : "Share Positively"
PU
09:13aEAB GROUP PLC : Correction to the releases published on 31 March 2021 and 27 April 2021 about the transfer of EAB Group's own shares
PU
09:13aTWO ROBBERS HARD SELTZER  : Completes $6 MM Series A Funding
BU
09:13aSTRATASYS  : Aggressively Advances Additive Manufacturing Strategy With 3D Printing Triple Play
BU
09:13aBOLD COMMERCE  : Joins the MACH Alliance to Help Advance the Movement to Composable Commerce
BU
09:13aBest Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews
BU
09:12aDigital Directors Network Selects X-Analytics to Deliver Advanced Cyber Risk Insights in the Boardroom
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
4Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ