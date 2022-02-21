Log in
National Guard members train as nursing assistants

02/21/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Wisconsin Dells Health Services is a long-term care facility in a rural part of the state, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic had taken its toll of the staff.

"I absolutely love my job - never, ever could've imagined doing anything different with my life - until the pandemic hit."

Heather Steubinger is the director of nursing, and she said her colleagues were quitting in droves.

"I questioned so many times, like, 'can I do this? Do I want to do this?' This is way, way more than something I ever thought I would experience."

But new blood came in the form of ten National Guardsmen, trained as nursing assistants to plug the shortfall.

"You know, usually when you join the Guard, you know, you help out the community with, you know, floodings - things of that nature."

Staff Sergeant Joenas Gellada finished a two-week course at the Madison Area Technical College.

"You know, never in my wildest dreams would I, you know, live through a pandemic and then helping out the communities in this capacity in any way shape or form but, you know, it was a great opportunity that this was happening, and I'm happy that I'm able to help out my community in any way that they need."

And the need is clear. Dr. Lisa Marie Greenwood is the associate dean of nursing at Madison College.

"Even prior to the pandemic, particularly in healthcare, we have experienced shortages. It's the pandemic that's really exacerbated that, particularly with nursing assistants."

About one in five healthcare workers has quit since February 2020, according to a Morning Consult poll published in October.

That's why last month, Wisconsin trained up National Guard troops to ease the strain lat hospitals and nursing homes

Major Gretel Weiskopf is a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

"It's a sigh of relief from some of those facilities to have the extra staff."

And the staff at Wisconsin Dells Health Services are deeply grateful.

"I feel like we're all able to breathe a little bit better, and it's been a blessing."


