Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Inclusion Week 2021

10/08/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 08 October 2021

Last week we launched our second Cognitive Diversity & Inclusion survey. This measures twelve different aspects of cognitive diversity, ranging from protected characteristics to socio-economic background. We carry out this survey in partnership with Included - a global, impact-led, diversity and inclusion consultancy.

In this anonymised survey, similar to the first one, we want to find out more on how colleagues feel about inclusivity at the Bank of England. We are also interested in examining if feelings around inclusivity issues have changed since we carried out the first survey in 2018.

The survey became available at the beginning of NIW during a keynote event with Stephen Frost, Chief Executive of Included. Stephen gave us his perspectives on how the past 18 months has had an impact on the inclusion agenda.

During the week we held events with Inclusive Employers - the organisation behind National Inclusion Week. Our aim was to give colleagues an insight into different aspects of inclusion.

Our seminars focussed on areas such as trans and non-binary inclusion, as well as understanding and improving disability inclusion. Both our LGBT+ and Allies network and our disAbility network have held follow up events that supported these seminars - including an awareness raising event on neurodiversity.

We heard from both National Emergencies Trust and NHS Charities Together, as they explained their work, and how the donations received were used during and after the pandemic.

Both charities also spoke about their work with ethnic minority communities (which have been heavily impacted by Covid) and how they have supported the mental health of people on the front line and in local communities.

Our Bank of England Ethnic Minorities network and our Jewish network held a music festival as part of the inclusion week events programme, raising funds for one of our charities of the year, Shelter.

Following our Court Review on Ethnic Diversity and Inclusion, we know we are not making progress fast enough. One key step we are taking to improve this is to create new diversity and inclusion roles within our People & Culture directorate at the Bank of England.

During NIW we published news of these five new diversity and inclusion roles. We are constantly striving to do more for inclusion and an important factor in that is building a diverse and inclusive workforce. This is one of our strategic priorities. You can read more about this in our annual report.

Convert this page to PDF

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aLEARN CW INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
11:46aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 14
AQ
11:46aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 14
PR
11:46aPOSHMARK : Inc. Unveils Vision for Seller Growth and Success with New E-commerce Innovations
PR
11:46aLUMIERA HEALTH : announces launch of its new Direct-to-Consumer platform
AQ
11:46aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:46aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited (YALA)
BU
11:46aDEADLINE ALERT FOR APPH, HYZN, AND EAR : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:44aReturn to In-Person Networking and More Networking Opportunities Spell Success for Clarkson Career Fair
GL
11:42aSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2Fewer school jobs, worker shortages restrain U.S. employment in Septemb..
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4European stocks cut losses after U.S. jobs data
5Is the U.S. job data good or bad news?

HOT NEWS