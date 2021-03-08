National Interstate Insurance Company : Promotes Shawn Los to Executive Vice President

Assumes Oversight of All Products and Underwriting Functions

National Interstate Insurance Company (National Interstate) is pleased to announce the promotion of Shawn Los to Executive Vice President. With this promotion, Mr. Los will assume responsibility for National Interstate’s Truck, Passenger Transportation and National Accounts Divisions, while continuing to lead the Specialty Division.

Mr. Los joined National Interstate in 2001 as an underwriter trainee and has held various positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure with the Company. Through his role with the Alternative Products Division, he was instrumental in the formation and management of National Interstate’s alternative risk transfer (captive) programs and also led the underwriting efforts when National Interstate acquired Vanliner Insurance Company in 2010. Since 2013, he has directed the growth of the Specialty Division and currently oversees the Company’s underwriting and compliance functions. Mr. Los earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio and a Master of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University.

“Shawn has been a major contributor to our success over the years and I am thrilled to announce his significant increase in responsibilities,” commented Tony Mercurio, President and CEO of National Interstate and Executive Vice President of Great American Insurance Group.

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, Vanliner Insurance Company, National Interstate Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc., and Triumphe Casualty Company are rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best (rating affirmed October 28, 2020).

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The member companies of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

