National Lipid Association Releases Official Scientific Statement on Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring for ASCVD Risk Reduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Lipid Association (NLA) today announced the release of its official scientific statement on coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk reduction. The statement provides updates on the evidence-based appropriate use of CAC scoring and makes practical recommendations to aid clinicians in primary prevention treatment decision-making in contemporary clinical practice.



“Coronary calcium scoring is the best available non-invasive marker of cardiovascular risk,” Stated the corresponding author, Carl E. Orringer, MD, Associate Professor Medicine at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division. “This manuscript addresses the key questions that clinicians have about this test and provides up-to-date, evidence-based recommendations for optimal use of this technology for cardiovascular disease prevention.”

The statement delves into CAC scoring for ASCVD risk prediction; optimal timing for repeat CAC scoring; use of CAC scoring in those taking statins; and its role in informing the clinician-patient discussion on the benefit of aspirin and anti-hypertensive drug therapy. The manuscript concludes with a vision for the future of coronary calcium scoring, and a detailed list of key points and recommendations to guide health care professionals in treatment decisions.

“This very important and useful Scientific Statement will help front-line clinicians provide better patient-centered care,” Commented NLA President, Joseph J. Saseen, PharmD, CLS, Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Vice Chair of Clinical and Academic Programs for the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “CAC scoring is a very useful tool that augments risk assessment and treatment decisions, and I am proud that the NLA can provide expert guidance on this.”

The manuscript, titled “The National Lipid Association Scientific Statement on Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring to Guide Preventive Strategies for ASCVD Risk Reduction” is in press with the Journal of Clinical Lipidology and can be accessed through the National Lipid Association’s website at https://www.lipid.org/nla/cac-scoring-guide-prevention-ascvd.

Carl E. Orringer, MD, FNLA, Michael J. Blaha MD, MPH, Ron Blankstein, MD, Matthew J. Budoff, MD, Ronald B. Goldberg, MD, FNLA, Edward A. Gill, MD, FNLA, Kevin C. Maki, PhD, CLS, FNLA, Laxmi Mehta, MD, FNLA, Terry A. Jacobson, MD, FNLA

