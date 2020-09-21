Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Standard Chartered PLC (Ticker: SCBFF) in the Wake of Money Laundering Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Labaton Sucharow a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Standard Chartered PLC (Ticker: SCBFF).

On September 20, Buzzfeed reported a comprehensive investigation of global financial institutions, having obtained "twenty-two thousand pages of never-before-released government documents." Among the documents were more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports, or SARs, which banks and other financial institutions submitted to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, when they observe transactions that suggest money laundering or other illegal activity. Such reports can support investigations and intelligence gathering — but by themselves they are not evidence of a crime. The FinCen files included suspicious activity reports filed by nearly 90 financial institutions.

In the September 20 report, Buzzfeed reported, among other things, that: Standard Chartered moved money on behalf of Al Zarooni Exchange, a Dubai-based business that was later accused of laundering cash on behalf of the Taliban. During the years that Al Zarooni was a Standard Chartered customer, Taliban militants staged violent attacks that killed civilians and soldiers.

On September 21, premarket, Standard Chartered was trading down.

If you are a former or current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Standard Chartered and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aGreenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires 29 MW Solar Portfolio and 1.3 MWac Battery Storage
GL
09:50aAmerican Airlines to begin Boeing 737 MAX pilot training in November, memo shows
RE
09:50aSANDSTORM GOLD : Issues Clarifying Statement
PU
09:50aBLACK KNIGHT : Fourth Consecutive Week of Forbearance Improvement
PU
09:50aCNBC ON BLACK KNIGHT DATA : Record 19.3M Refinance Candidates
PU
09:50aBLACK KNIGHT : 1.7M Forbearance Plans Set to Expire in September
PU
09:50aBLACK KNIGHT : Forbearances Down 1 Million From Peak
PU
09:50aBLACK KNIGHT : Forbearances Improve Slightly
PU
09:50aBLACK KNIGHT : A New Tool to Help Lenders Drive Profitable Loan Production
PU
09:50aINNOVATIVE &NDASH; RFK SPA : Websolute subsidiary , Paolo Pescetto appointed Director of the Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group