National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo Launches "Let's Talk Art! Online," Conversational Program in English, from February 2022

02/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT) in Japan launched "Let's Talk Art! Online," an online conversational program in English, on February 2, 2022. Applications are accepted through Viator.

Unlike guided tours where people only listen to explanations of art pieces, "Let's Talk Art!" is an experiential program in which participants interact with each other under the guidance of a facilitator, deepening their understanding of art works and Japanese culture. MOMAT has been conducting this program for museum visitors, but now that it is difficult to travel to Japan, the museum has launched a new online version of the program so that people can join from anywhere in the world.

MOMAT has a large collection focusing on Japanese art from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day. In this program, participants spend 60 minutes to appreciate three works from the museum's collection carefully selected based on a single theme (the entire program takes 80 minutes).

The program is recommended not only for art lovers, but also for those who want to deepen their understanding of Japanese culture and those who are interested in cross-cultural exchange.

Photo
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202201316807?p=images

"Virtual LTA! -- Light"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhSyDsrooOM

Feedback from participants

"I enjoyed it so much! My way of viewing art has changed. I am looking forward to going to the museum."

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to hear perspectives of other people from all around the world on different art pieces. I enjoyed it very much. Thank you!"

Outline

Date & Time: 10:30-11:50 am on Wednesdays or Saturdays (JST/GMT+9:00)
Venue: Program will be conducted online using Zoom.
Language: English
For: Age 12 and over
Capacity: Up to 6 participants in each session. *Booking required.
Fee: JPY1,000
Website: https://www.momat.go.jp/english/am/learn/lets-talk-art/

About National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT) is Japan's first national art museum. It is located across from the Imperial Palace. The museum is home to one of Japan's largest art collections, including countless masterpieces, dating from the early 20th century to the present day, by both Japanese and foreign artists.
Website: https://www.momat.go.jp/english/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-museum-of-modern-art-tokyo-launches-lets-talk-art-online-conversational-program-in-english-from-february-2022-301477090.html

SOURCE The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo


© PRNewswire 2022
