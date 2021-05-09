National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its affiliated companies completed Pollution Control Works at the Corniche of Tobruk municipality

The anti-spill teams associated to each of Arabian Gulf Oil Co. and Brega Oil Marketing Co. had succeeded in completing the containment and cleaning of the sea water adjacent to the new corniche in the municipality, where the work took eight consecutive days, which included stopping and encircling the source and confining and cleaning the hardened diesel spreading by the sea water. Both Sirte and Ras Lanuf Companies had contributed by providing equipment to control and contain the pollution.

In this regard, NOC extends its thanks and appreciation to the staff of the aforementioned teams for their exerted efforts in the control works, as their works were characterized with high professionalism and efficiency that the Sector's personnel are distinguished and proud of.

It is worthy to mention that NOC and its subsidiaries carry out such works within the framework of social responsibility and the Good neighbour Policy pursued by NOC's Senior Management and all its subsidiaries.