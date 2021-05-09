Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its affiliated companies completed Pollution Control Works at the Corniche of Tobruk municipality

05/09/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The anti-spill teams associated to each of Arabian Gulf Oil Co. and Brega Oil Marketing Co. had succeeded in completing the containment and cleaning of the sea water adjacent to the new corniche in the municipality, where the work took eight consecutive days, which included stopping and encircling the source and confining and cleaning the hardened diesel spreading by the sea water. Both Sirte and Ras Lanuf Companies had contributed by providing equipment to control and contain the pollution.

In this regard, NOC extends its thanks and appreciation to the staff of the aforementioned teams for their exerted efforts in the control works, as their works were characterized with high professionalism and efficiency that the Sector's personnel are distinguished and proud of.

It is worthy to mention that NOC and its subsidiaries carry out such works within the framework of social responsibility and the Good neighbour Policy pursued by NOC's Senior Management and all its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 18:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:34pMANCHESTER UNITED  : United makes City wait to capture EPL title, West Brom down
AQ
04:30pEXPERT SYSTEM S P A  : .ai Participates in the TP ICAP Midcap Conference
PU
04:12pAPPLE  : Is Epic Games' showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?
AQ
03:59pTESLA  : SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year
RE
03:49pDutch govt grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
RE
03:46pNORBIT  : Invitation to presentation of results for the first quarter of 2021
PU
03:35pNORBIT  : Invitation to presentation of results for the first quarter of 2021
AQ
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Inflation, Retail Sales, Industrial Production
DJ
03:13pFord recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America
RE
03:10pCYDY DEADLINE : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of CytoDyn Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year
3U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. government working to help top fel pipeline operator after cyberattack
4FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissi..

HOT NEWS