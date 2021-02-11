National Park Service to begin contracting process for Cedar Breaks Facility

February 11, 2021

Contact:Brent Everitt, 435-986-7120

Contact:Zachary Almaguer, 435-200-9903

Cedar City, Utah - The National Park Service (NPS) issued the pre-solicitation notice to construct a new visitor contact station at Cedar Breaks National Monument giving interested local and national companies an opportunity to prepare their bid on the project. NPS expects to release the formal solicitation for bids within the next two to three weeks. 'The Iron County community's support in this project has been vital from the very beginning,' said Superintendent Kathleen Gonder. 'We want to ensure they continue to have an active role in making this facility a reality and that the opportunity to compete for this project is open to everyone.'

The new visitor contact station at Cedar Breaks will serve an increasing number of visitors to the national monument through an expanded indoor space for visitors to speak with rangers, exhibits, park store, a new restroom facility and sheltered outdoor space for public programming. The park and its partners have worked to develop a facility that will serve the needs of the community and visitors in an efficient and sustainable way through modest design that will limit the impact on the park's dramatic landscape.

The new facility is possible through the Centennial Challenge initiative, which leverages public-private partnerships to fund major improvements within the national park system. Private fundraising for the new facility was spearheaded by Zion Forever Project, the official philanthropic partner of Cedar Breaks National Monument.

'Serving as the monument's official non-profit partner, building this new facility for Cedar Breaks is a top priority, not just for our organization but also for the coalition of local businesses and individual supporters who donated to its construction. This investment ensures that Cedar Breaks retains its status as a gateway to all of Southern Utah, while creating a local community space for fostering research and education, developing the next generation of land stewards,' said Mark Preiss, Director, Zion Forever Project.

Interested individuals can view the notice at https://beta.sam.gov. For companies to bid on Government contracts, they must be registered in System for Award Management (SAM) at https://www.sam.gov/SAM. The Service plans to award the construction contract by late spring so that construction can begin this summer. Construction is expected to last two years. For more information about the visitor center, please visit www.cedarbreaks.org.

About Zion Forever Project: The Zion Forever Project is the official non-profit partner of Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument and Pipe Spring National Monument. The momentum behind the Forever Project has inspired funding, partnerships, and community support from organizations and park enthusiasts throughout the state and beyond - reflecting the main objective of uniting park, community, and state partners to leverage resources towards sustaining these amazing landscapes. To learn more, visit zionpark.org

About Cedar Breaks National Monument: Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, Cedar Breaks National Monument preserves the multicolored geologic spectacle of the Cedar Breaks amphitheater, scenic vistas, and natural and cultural resources of scientific interest for public appreciation, education, recreation, and enjoyment. Visit us at www.nps.gov/CedarBreaks, on Facebook www.facebook.com/CedarBreaksNPS, and Instagram www.Instagram.com/CedarBreaksNPS.

About the National Park Service: More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice and Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice.

