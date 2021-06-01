National Plaintiffs' Firm DiCello Levitt Hires Civil Justice Champion Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann to Join Firm's Elite Bench of Trial Attorneys

Debrosse will lead the firm’s new office in Birmingham, Alabama

National plaintiffs’ law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler today announced that Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann has joined the firm as a partner in its new Birmingham, Alabama, office and member of the firm’s public client, environmental, mass tort, civil rights, and trial practice groups. Widely known for her passionate and relentless client advocacy, Debrosse arrives from Grant & Eisenhofer, where she represented public entities and handled complex litigation, including pharmaceutical, medical device, environmental contamination, and civil rights matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fu and her incredible experience and passion into the firm,” said DiCello Levitt co-founding partner Adam Levitt. “Fu’s successful track record in high-stakes litigation for both public entities and individuals who have been wronged, as well as the compassion she shows for her clients, makes her a perfect fit for our firm. We can’t think of a better person to lead our new Birmingham office or a better fit for our trial team.”

Debrosse’s addition marks DiCello Levitt’s second significant lateral hire in as many months. Prominent cybersecurity and data privacy litigator David Straite joined the firm in New York last month from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer.

Debrosse joins with attorney Eli Hare, who was previously at Grant & Eisenhofer, where he represented individuals injured by wrongful conduct, environmental contamination, and civil rights abuses. A graduate of the University of Alabama and Tulane University School of Law, Hare will practice in Birmingham and focus on complex commercial cases, environmental cases, white-collar criminal cases, Jones Act admiralty claims, and financial services matters.

Debrosse currently represents those exposed to Paraquat, an herbicide thought to cause Parkinson’s disease. She also represents victims of civil rights violations, defective products, and other wrongful conduct. This includes serving on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for In re: Smith & Nephew Birmingham Hip Resurfacing (BHR) Hip Implant Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2775) and a previous seat on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for In re Higher One Account Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation (MDL No. 2407 D. Conn).

Earlier in her career, Debrosse represented dozens of cities and counties in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi against opioid manufacturers and distributors. She has also recovered more than $30 million in damages for victims of catastrophic personal injury, product liability, employment discrimination, and civil sexual assault claims.

She has earned several accolades over the course of her career, including Top 40 Under 40 attorneys by the National Trial Lawyers and Top 10 Under 40 attorney for the State of Alabama by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, Inc. She was named to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, recognized as one of America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, and selected as a Top Woman Attorney by B-Metro magazine.

Fluent in French and Haitian Creole, and proficient in Spanish, Debrosse received her undergraduate degree from the City College of the City University of New York and her law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

“DiCello Levitt’s willingness to go the distance for its clients, taking on a wide range of cases—from the most complex commercial cases to the most significant and challenging civil rights, sex trafficking, and catastrophic injury cases—aligns with who I am as a person and as a professional,” Debrosse said. “This is a firm that practices from a very personal place, fighting for justice no matter the cost. I feel privileged to be part of such a reputable and credentialed firm and can’t wait to grow the practice in Birmingham and across the United States.”

