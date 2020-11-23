Log in
National Pork Producers Council : U.S. Pork Producers ‘Give-a-Ham'

11/23/2020 | 03:15pm GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., November 23, 2020 - The National Pork Producers Council today launched the 'Give-a-Ham' challenge, a national social media campaign encouraging hog farmers and those involved in the industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit. The 'Give-a-Ham' challenge begins today and runs through the end of the year.

'With so many Americans struggling with COVID-related financial challenges, this year's 'Give-a-Ham' challenge takes on special meaning,' said NPPC President Howard 'AV' Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. 'Giving back to our communities is a core value of hog farmers nationwide; it's gratifying to come together as an industry this time of year to serve those in need.'

Throughout the COVID pandemic, U.S. hog farmers and numerous state associations that represent them have donated to local food banks, providing a collective 15.7 million pounds-or 222.8 million servings-of pork through Oct. 31.

'I'm proud to be part of an industry that has already made significant contributions this year to help those less fortunate and look forward to participating in the 'Give-a-Ham' challenge, paying it forward with pork,' Roth added.

Participants are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the #GiveaHam hashtag.

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 15:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
