National Primary Care Leader MDVIP Expands In Arizona With Three Physicians

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with over 1,000 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of three new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practices in Maricopa County, Arizona. Family medicine physician Gregory M. Crever, M.D. and board-certified internist Michael E. Stevens, M.D., of Scottsdale, and board-certified family physician Roger P. Rose, D.O., of Sun Lakes, have joined the MDVIP network to deliver a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention. The new practices expand MDVIP's footprint to over 40 affiliated doctors in Arizona.

"As an advocate for preventive medicine, I take a 'total person' approach to patient care," said Dr. Crever, who has been practicing family medicine for over 15 years. "Affiliating with MDVIP provides me the necessary time to get to know each patient, understand their life events and create an individualized plan for their health improvement. Through proper diet, exercise and regular screening exams, we can better predict and work together to mitigate illness before it becomes more serious."

"Over the past 22 years of caring for patients in the Scottsdale community, I've learned that diagnosing and treating patients takes time in order to get to the root of the problem," said Dr. Stevens. "Joining the MDVIP network allows me to devote significantly more attention to helping my patients make better lifestyle changes that improve existing health concerns and prevent chronic disease down the road."

"My lifelong passion for helping patients optimize their quality of life has led me to MDVIP," said Dr. Rose, who has been practicing in the Sun Lakes community for 20 years. "With longer visits, advanced screenings and MDVIP's comprehensive Annual Wellness Program, I can partner with my patients to help them identify their individual risk for disease and create strategies to achieve their healthcare goals."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About Gregory M. Crever, M.D.

Dr. Crever received his medical degree from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, School of Medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. He completed his internship at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, and his residency in Family Medicine at Healthcare Family Practice in Scottsdale. Dr. Crever is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and speaks English, Spanish and German. He has been named a "Top Doctor" by Phoenix Magazine for consecutive years from 2016 to 2020 and sits on the Physicians Board and Board of Managers for the Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Innovation Care Partners, in Scottsdale. For more information about Dr. Crever, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/GregoryCreverMD.

About Roger P. Rose., D.O.

Dr. Rose received his medical degree from Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lansing, Michigan. He completed his internship at Bi-County Community Hospital in Warren, Michigan, and his residency in Family Medicine at Tempe St. Luke's Hospital in Tempe, Arizona. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Rose is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center. For more information about Dr. Rose, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/RogerRoseDO

About Michael E. Stevens, M.D.

Dr. Stevens received his medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Phoenix and also earned a Physician Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Stevens is affiliated with Phoenix Indian Medical Center, Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honor Health Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. He was recently named an Arizona "Top Doc" in 2020. For more information about Dr. Stevens, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/MichaelStevensMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Arizona.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000 in Boca Raton, Florida, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 340,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

