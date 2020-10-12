National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for September 2020

Foreign Reserves Statistics for September 2020
Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) increased significantly over the month of September 2020 by $20.4 million to $576.5 million, equivalent to 8.8 months of imports. The monthly rise was from the receipt of budget support and project grant funds, in addition to remittance receipts. Similarly, the foreign reserves also rose over the year by $85.7 million driven mostly by receipts of budget support and official grants from development partners, and remittance receipts.
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)
|
|
Level
|
Changes
|
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
|
Month
|
12 Months
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Apr
|
464.2
|
-0.8
|
18.3
|
7.5
|
May
|
468.3
|
4.1
|
26.4
|
7.5
|
Jun
|
484.3
|
16.0
|
15.6
|
7.9
|
Jul
|
492.9
|
8.6
|
16.4
|
8.0
|
Aug
|
491.8
|
-1.1
|
16.8
|
8.1
|
Sep
|
490.8
|
-1.0
|
38.6
|
8.0
|
Oct
|
489.3
|
-1.5
|
32.0
|
7.5
|
Nov
|
489.5
|
0.2
|
20.8
|
7.4
|
Dec
|
487.4
|
-2.1
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
482.9
|
-4.5
|
4.0
|
7.4
|
Feb
|
479.8
|
-3.1
|
6.3
|
7.4
|
Mar
|
457.5
|
-22.3
|
-7.5
|
7.1
|
Apr
|
475.1
|
17.6
|
10.9
|
7.2
|
May
|
489.6
|
14.5
|
21.3
|
7.4
|
Jun
|
543.8
|
54.2
|
59.5
|
8.2
|
Jul
|
555.9
|
12.1
|
63.0
|
8.5
|
Aug
|
556.1
|
0.1
|
64.3
|
8.5
|
Sep
|
576.5
|
20.4
|
85.7
|
8.8
|
|
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
