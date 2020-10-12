Log in
National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for September 2020

10/12/2020

Foreign Reserves Statistics for September 2020

Details Category: Financial StatisticsLast Updated: 12 October 2020

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) increased significantly over the month of September 2020 by $20.4 million to $576.5 million, equivalent to 8.8 months of imports. The monthly rise was from the receipt of budget support and project grant funds, in addition to remittance receipts. Similarly, the foreign reserves also rose over the year by $85.7 million driven mostly by receipts of budget support and official grants from development partners, and remittance receipts.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)

Level Changes Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
Month 12 Months
2019
Apr 464.2 -0.8 18.3 7.5
May 468.3 4.1 26.4 7.5
Jun 484.3 16.0 15.6 7.9
Jul 492.9 8.6 16.4 8.0
Aug 491.8 -1.1 16.8 8.1
Sep 490.8 -1.0 38.6 8.0
Oct 489.3 -1.5 32.0 7.5
Nov 489.5 0.2 20.8 7.4
Dec 487.4 -2.1 8.9 7.4
2020
Jan 482.9 -4.5 4.0 7.4
Feb 479.8 -3.1 6.3 7.4
Mar 457.5 -22.3 -7.5 7.1
Apr 475.1 17.6 10.9 7.2
May 489.6 14.5 21.3 7.4
Jun 543.8 54.2 59.5 8.2
Jul 555.9 12.1 63.0 8.5
Aug 556.1 0.1 64.3 8.5
Sep 576.5 20.4 85.7 8.8
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga

Official Foreign Reserves Collection

2020 Official Foreign Reserves

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:59:00 UTC
