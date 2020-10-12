National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for September 2020

Foreign Reserves Statistics for September 2020

Details Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 12 October 2020

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) increased significantly over the month of September 2020 by $20.4 million to $576.5 million, equivalent to 8.8 months of imports. The monthly rise was from the receipt of budget support and project grant funds, in addition to remittance receipts. Similarly, the foreign reserves also rose over the year by $85.7 million driven mostly by receipts of budget support and official grants from development partners, and remittance receipts.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

(millions of pa'anga)

Level Changes Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months) Month 12 Months 2019 Apr 464.2 -0.8 18.3 7.5 May 468.3 4.1 26.4 7.5 Jun 484.3 16.0 15.6 7.9 Jul 492.9 8.6 16.4 8.0 Aug 491.8 -1.1 16.8 8.1 Sep 490.8 -1.0 38.6 8.0 Oct 489.3 -1.5 32.0 7.5 Nov 489.5 0.2 20.8 7.4 Dec 487.4 -2.1 8.9 7.4 2020 Jan 482.9 -4.5 4.0 7.4 Feb 479.8 -3.1 6.3 7.4 Mar 457.5 -22.3 -7.5 7.1 Apr 475.1 17.6 10.9 7.2 May 489.6 14.5 21.3 7.4 Jun 543.8 54.2 59.5 8.2 Jul 555.9 12.1 63.0 8.5 Aug 556.1 0.1 64.3 8.5 Sep 576.5 20.4 85.7 8.8 Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga

Official Foreign Reserves Collection