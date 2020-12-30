National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Overseas Exchange Transactions for August 2020

over the month by $0.1 million to a new record high of $556.1 million (equivalent to 9.6 months of import cover), an increase of $64.3 million compared to $491.8 million in August 2019. This increase is attributed mostly to receipts of budget support, relief and project funds from development partners, and remittances.

(3.4%) in August 2020. All accounts recorded a net receipt over the month except for the financial account. In year ended terms, the overall OET balance also recorded a surplus underpinned mainly by the improvement in the current account balance due to higher receipts of official transfers and lower import payments.

The Overseas Exchange Transactions (OET) overall balance recorded a surplus of $0.1 million in August 2020, although significantly lower than the surplus in the previous month. OET receipts fell by $2.4 million (3.8%) while payments rose by $1.8 million

Current Account

Current Account (TOP$ millions)

Month Ended Year Ended Aug-20 Jul-20Jun-20 May-20 Aug-20Aug-19 Net Current Account 2.7 4.1 40.9 13.4 61.2 1.8 Merchandise Trade -34.5 -33.7 -36.3 -32.0 -397.4 -421.1 Services -0.6 -0.4 -3.8 8.8 10.2 31.7 Income 1.6 2.6 2.4 2.5 7.8 7.0 Transfers 36.1 35.6 78.7 34.1 440.6 384.1

Sources: Banking System;NRBT

The current account recorded a lower surplus of $2.7 million, compared to the $4.1 million surplus in the previous month. The lower current account surplus was a result of lower net receipts in the transfers and income accounts. In contrast, deficit in the merchandise trade and services accounts widened compared to last month. Over the year, the current account surplus continued to increase by $59.4 million, driven mainly by the higher net transfers receipts and the lower deficit in merchandise trade.

Official transfer receipts rose in August 2020 by $1.6 million (45.3%), reflecting the inflow of project grants, and additional funds from donor partners. This was partially offset by the declines in both private and non-profit transfer receipts, which fell by $0.4 million (1.2%) and $0.4 million (10.1%) respectively. On the other hand, total transfer payments increased over the month by $0.3 million (5.3%). In year-end terms, the surplus in the transfer accounts increased by $56.4 million (14.7%) to $440.6 million underpinned mostly by higher official transfer receipts and remittances.

The merchandise trade deficit widened over the month by $0.8 million (2.4%) as import payments rose by $0.7 million (2.1%), mainly payments for oil and construction materials. However, total export proceeds fell by $0.1 million (8.0%) due mostly to lower proceeds from marine exports. Annually, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed by $23.7 million (5.6%), supporting the current account balance's improvement. Import payments declined by $28.1 million (6.4%) over the year due to lower payments for imports of wholesale & retail trade, motor vehicles, construction materials, and other imports. On the other hand, export proceeds decreased by $4.5 million (21.7%) as proceeds from all categories declined over the year, primarily agricultural exports.

The services account deficit deteriorated further to $0.6 million in August 2020 from $0.4 million in the previous month. This is attributed to the increase in payments of $0.8 million (9.7%), offsetting the increase in receipts of $0.6 million (8.0%). Increases in payments for government and telecommunication services drove the higher service payments over the month. Over the year, the services account recorded a lower surplus of $10.2 million compared to the surplus of $31.7 million a year ago. This resulted from the impact of the border lockdown on tourism services over the past couple of months. Both travel receipts and payments fell over the year by $49.8 million (37.4%) and $18.0 million (33.1%) respectively in line with the decline in passenger arrivals over the year.

The income account surplus fell to $1.6 million in August 2020 from $2.6 million in the previous month. This was due mainly to a $0.7 million (22.3%) decline in income receipts in addition to a $0.2 million (31.5%) increase in income payments. Annually, the income account recorded a higher surplus of $7.8

