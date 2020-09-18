National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 09/18/2020 to 09/24/2020
This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 12 percent, but organic ads increased 7 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $2.97, up 2 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter decreased 34 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $2.82, down 19 cents from last week.
The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 10 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.46, up 10 cents from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, a $1.03 organic price premium.
The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 8 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 68 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.97. Organic Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers is $1.25, a 28 cents organic price premium.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.23, compared to $3.75 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.52. Last week the spread was $2.22. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 10 percent and increased 58 percent for organic milk. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
09/18/2020
|
09/11/2020
|
09/04/2020
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Cream cheese
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 5%
Yogurt, 26%
Cheese, 27%
Sour cream, 7%
|
Milk, 1%
|
Cottage cheese, 3%
|
Ice cream, 15%
|
Cream cheese, 10%
|
Flavored milk, 1%
|
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Yogurt, 5% Butter, 1%
|
Sour cream, 4%
|
Cheese, 8%
|
Cottage cheese, 5%
Cream cheese, 1%
Milk, 76%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
3177
|
2.82
|
4796
|
3.01
|
2824
|
3.34
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
3391
|
2.30
|
6284
|
2.18
|
5002
|
2.25
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1197
|
3.78
|
568
|
4.06
|
326
|
3.91
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
3329
|
7.37
|
2306
|
6.57
|
888
|
6.54
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
8466
|
2.46
|
8333
|
2.36
|
7157
|
2.35
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
771
|
2.86
|
1522
|
4.64
|
1264
|
4.34
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1941
|
2.16
|
1642
|
2.28
|
788
|
1.99
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
6038
|
2.24
|
6499
|
2.03
|
5657
|
2.05
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
396
|
3.20
|
523
|
2.89
|
1259
|
2.67
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
105
|
1.99
|
333
|
3.10
|
285
|
2.62
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
9313
|
2.97
|
11357
|
2.95
|
10889
|
3.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
254
|
2.23
|
202
|
1.99
|
1158
|
1.70
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
272
|
1.62
|
276
|
3.66
|
665
|
2.44
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
4386
|
1.83
|
4714
|
1.87
|
3753
|
1.91
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
8119
|
.97
|
8040
|
.97
|
6991
|
.92
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1367
|
4.31
|
2814
|
3.82
|
2314
|
4.06
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
4217
|
.50
|
2818
|
.55
|
3144
|
.51
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2390
|
2.56
|
3876
|
2.38
|
724
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-3.79
|
1442
|
|
2.89
|
2.49
|
114
|
|
2.49
|
2.48-2.49
|
821
|
|
2.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-2.99
|
1362
|
|
2.25
|
1.67-2.29
|
504
|
|
1.90
|
1.88-1.99
|
621
|
|
1.95
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.99-4.99
|
439
|
|
4.30
|
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
138
|
|
3.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
7.97-7.99
|
1150
|
|
7.97
|
6.99
|
331
|
|
6.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.79-3.59
|
2107
|
|
2.33
|
1.67-3.50
|
3221
|
|
2.64
|
1.88-2.50
|
877
|
|
2.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.19
|
255
|
|
2.19
|
2.19
|
227
|
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.67-3.00
|
1148
|
|
2.30
|
1.66-2.50
|
489
|
|
2.03
|
1.49-2.00
|
304
|
|
1.88
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.50-3.49
|
1464
|
|
2.26
|
1.96-2.99
|
2255
|
|
2.45
|
1.25-2.49
|
484
|
|
2.26
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.88
|
107
|
|
1.88
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.00-5.99
|
2801
|
|
2.83
|
2.49-4.99
|
1953
|
|
2.69
|
2.49-5.99
|
3062
|
|
3.11
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1.39
|
167
|
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.39
|
1627
|
|
1.78
|
1.79-2.00
|
1315
|
|
1.99
|
0.89-1.99
|
380
|
|
1.56
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.67-1.00
|
2305
|
|
.93
|
0.99-1.00
|
2312
|
|
1.00
|
0.80-1.00
|
1045
|
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-6.99
|
579
|
|
5.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49-0.79
|
1117
|
|
.54
|
0.50
|
1280
|
|
.50
|
0.40-0.50
|
926
|
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99-3.49
|
684
|
|
2.71
|
2.99
|
214
|
|
2.99
|
1.99-5.00
|
702
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-4.49
|
419
|
3.44
|
2.49
|
120
|
|
2.49
|
2.49-2.99
|
226
|
2.72
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.69-2.50
|
175
|
2.25
|
2.99
|
663
|
|
2.99
|
2.99
|
66
|
2.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99
|
74
|
2.99
|
1.99-3.99
|
257
|
|
3.06
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.96-6.99
|
1051
|
6.96
|
5.99-6.99
|
306
|
|
6.79
|
5.99-7.99
|
463
|
7.24
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.49-3.00
|
929
|
2.29
|
2.50-3.00
|
741
|
|
2.75
|
1.99-2.69
|
515
|
2.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.99
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-2.49
|
1179
|
1.93
|
1.79-1.96
|
406
|
|
1.93
|
1.96-3.00
|
191
|
2.29
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.69
|
289
|
3.69
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
105
|
1.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-5.49
|
631
|
3.19
|
2.88-3.99
|
536
|
|
3.21
|
1.99-2.99
|
243
|
2.71
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.99
|
133
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
121
|
2.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
105
|
1.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.49-1.99
|
270
|
1.64
|
1.99
|
423
|
|
1.99
|
1.67-1.88
|
350
|
1.71
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.77-1.00
|
916
|
.97
|
1.00
|
555
|
|
1.00
|
0.88-1.00
|
927
|
.93
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29
|
121
|
3.29
|
2.99-4.69
|
262
|
|
3.39
|
3.50-4.99
|
394
|
3.90
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.33-0.50
|
484
|
.47
|
0.39-0.50
|
330
|
|
.48
|
0.39
|
69
|
.39
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99-2.50
|
243
|
2.15
|
2.50
|
360
|
|
2.50
|
1.79-3.50
|
166
|
2.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
3.49
|
|
11
|
|
3.49
|
3.00
|
24
|
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
10.99
|
|
28
|
|
10.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.50-3.79
|
|
49
|
|
3.24
|
3.00
|
27
|
|
3.00
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
2.49
|
|
11
|
|
2.49
|
2.00-3.00
|
48
|
|
2.50
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
3.49-6.99
|
|
39
|
|
6.00
|
4.99-6.69
|
48
|
|
5.84
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99
|
|
21
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.25
|
|
32
|
|
.95
|
0.99
|
27
|
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.99
|
|
11
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40
|
|
11
|
|
.40
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50
|
|
21
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
69
|
6.49
|
135
|
5.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
