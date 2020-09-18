Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

09/18/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 87- Number 38

Issued Weekly

Friday, September 18, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 09/18/2020 to 09/24/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 12 percent, but organic ads increased 7 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $2.97, up 2 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter decreased 34 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $2.82, down 19 cents from last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 10 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.46, up 10 cents from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, a $1.03 organic price premium.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 8 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 68 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.97. Organic Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers is $1.25, a 28 cents organic price premium.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.23, compared to $3.75 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.52. Last week the spread was $2.22. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 10 percent and increased 58 percent for organic milk. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

09/18/2020

09/11/2020

09/04/2020

24K

20K

with Ads

16K

12K

Stores

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Cream cheese

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 38

Friday, September 18, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 5%

Yogurt, 26%

Cheese, 27%

Sour cream, 7%

Milk, 1%

Cottage cheese, 3%

Ice cream, 15%

Cream cheese, 10%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 5% Butter, 1%

Sour cream, 4%

Cheese, 8%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Cream cheese, 1%

Milk, 76%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 38

Friday, September 18, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

3177

2.82

4796

3.01

2824

3.34

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3391

2.30

6284

2.18

5002

2.25

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1197

3.78

568

4.06

326

3.91

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

3329

7.37

2306

6.57

888

6.54

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

8466

2.46

8333

2.36

7157

2.35

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

771

2.86

1522

4.64

1264

4.34

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1941

2.16

1642

2.28

788

1.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

6038

2.24

6499

2.03

5657

2.05

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

396

3.20

523

2.89

1259

2.67

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

105

1.99

333

3.10

285

2.62

Ice cream

48-64oz

9313

2.97

11357

2.95

10889

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

254

2.23

202

1.99

1158

1.70

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

272

1.62

276

3.66

665

2.44

Sour cream

16 oz

4386

1.83

4714

1.87

3753

1.91

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

8119

.97

8040

.97

6991

.92

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1367

4.31

2814

3.82

2314

4.06

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

4217

.50

2818

.55

3144

.51

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2390

2.56

3876

2.38

724

2.72

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.99-3.79

1442

2.89

2.49

114

2.49

2.48-2.49

821

2.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-2.99

1362

2.25

1.67-2.29

504

1.90

1.88-1.99

621

1.95

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.99-4.99

439

4.30

3.50

138

3.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

7.97-7.99

1150

7.97

6.99

331

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.79-3.59

2107

2.33

1.67-3.50

3221

2.64

1.88-2.50

877

2.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.19

255

2.19

2.19

227

2.19

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.67-3.00

1148

2.30

1.66-2.50

489

2.03

1.49-2.00

304

1.88

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-3.49

1464

2.26

1.96-2.99

2255

2.45

1.25-2.49

484

2.26

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.88

107

1.88

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.00-5.99

2801

2.83

2.49-4.99

1953

2.69

2.49-5.99

3062

3.11

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.39

167

1.39

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.39

1627

1.78

1.79-2.00

1315

1.99

0.89-1.99

380

1.56

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.67-1.00

2305

.93

0.99-1.00

2312

1.00

0.80-1.00

1045

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-6.99

579

5.18

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49-0.79

1117

.54

0.50

1280

.50

0.40-0.50

926

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99-3.49

684

2.71

2.99

214

2.99

1.99-5.00

702

2.49

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 38

Friday, September 18, 2020 - Page 4

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

1.99-4.49

419

3.44

2.49

120

2.49

2.49-2.99

226

2.72

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.69-2.50

175

2.25

2.99

663

2.99

2.99

66

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99

74

2.99

1.99-3.99

257

3.06

3.99

289

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.96-6.99

1051

6.96

5.99-6.99

306

6.79

5.99-7.99

463

7.24

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.49-3.00

929

2.29

2.50-3.00

741

2.75

1.99-2.69

515

2.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

289

3.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-2.49

1179

1.93

1.79-1.96

406

1.93

1.96-3.00

191

2.29

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.69

289

3.69

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.99

105

1.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-5.49

631

3.19

2.88-3.99

536

3.21

1.99-2.99

243

2.71

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.99

133

1.99

2.49

121

2.49

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.99

105

1.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-1.99

270

1.64

1.99

423

1.99

1.67-1.88

350

1.71

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.77-1.00

916

.97

1.00

555

1.00

0.88-1.00

927

.93

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29

121

3.29

2.99-4.69

262

3.39

3.50-4.99

394

3.90

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.33-0.50

484

.47

0.39-0.50

330

.48

0.39

69

.39

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99-2.50

243

2.15

2.50

360

2.50

1.79-3.50

166

2.42

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

3.49

11

3.49

3.00

24

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

10.99

28

10.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.50-3.79

49

3.24

3.00

27

3.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.49

11

2.49

2.00-3.00

48

2.50

Ice cream

48-64oz

3.49-6.99

39

6.00

4.99-6.69

48

5.84

Sour cream

16 oz

1.99

21

1.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.25

32

.95

0.99

27

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.99

11

5.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40

11

.40

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50

21

2.50

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

69

6.49

135

5.79

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:14:06 UTC
