National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 87- Number 38 Issued Weekly Friday, September 18, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 09/18/2020 to 09/24/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 12 percent, but organic ads increased 7 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $2.97, up 2 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter decreased 34 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $2.82, down 19 cents from last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 10 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.46, up 10 cents from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, a $1.03 organic price premium.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 8 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 68 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.97. Organic Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers is $1.25, a 28 cents organic price premium.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.23, compared to $3.75 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.52. Last week the spread was $2.22. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 10 percent and increased 58 percent for organic milk. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

09/18/2020 09/11/2020 09/04/2020 24K 20K with Ads 16K 12K Stores 8K 4K 0K Cheese Yogurt Ice cream Cream cheese Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.