National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

10/09/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 87- Number 41

Issued Weekly

Friday, October 9, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/09/2020 to 10/15/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 6 percent, and organic ads decreased 4 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers is the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages is $3.38, up 21 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter increased 27 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.26, up 26 cents from last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 11 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.35, up 2 cents from last week. There are no organic cheese ads this week.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 7 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 73 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.92, steady with last week.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.41, compared to $4.31 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.90. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 41 percent. Organic milk ad numbers increased 31 percent. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

10/09/2020

10/02/2020

09/25/2020

30K

25K

with Ads

20K

15K

Stores

10K

5K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Butter

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41

Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 9%

Yogurt, 21%

Sour cream, 7%

Cheese, 31%

Milk, 2%

Ice cream, 15%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Flavored milk, 1%

Cream cheese, 3%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Cottage cheese, 6%

Yogurt, 12%

Cream cheese, 8%

Sour cream, 6%

Milk, 67%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41

Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

6400

3.26

5029

3.00

4935

3.63

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

6862

2.52

7910

2.41

8217

2.32

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4253

3.86

2249

4.09

1763

4.29

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

945

6.64

1885

6.77

3119

5.53

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

8234

2.35

9821

2.33

7950

2.40

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1061

4.43

2101

4.24

1350

4.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3644

2.11

3625

1.87

3042

2.10

Cream cheese

8 oz

2260

2.29

4443

1.98

4078

1.99

Egg nog

half gallon

27

4.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

428

2.50

244

1.99

977

1.83

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

299

3.35

105

1.99

390

3.78

Ice cream

48-64oz

10316

3.38

9711

3.17

10762

3.30

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1120

2.41

365

2.65

346

3.06

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

429

3.33

1389

3.45

Sour cream

16 oz

5188

1.93

5983

1.81

5659

1.82

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

8223

.92

7854

.92

8953

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3150

4.34

3524

4.24

1588

4.43

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2714

.50

3938

.46

4966

.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

550

3.80

401

3.47

367

2.81

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.50-4.99

1609

3.20

2.50-3.99

1406

3.64

1.99-2.99

1042

2.58

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.25-3.99

1845

2.76

2.00-3.00

1499

2.61

1.49-3.00

1317

2.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.37-4.49

865

3.84

3.38-4.99

1883

4.06

3.50-5.49

188

4.76

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

4.99

108

4.99

5.99

114

5.99

6.99-7.99

340

7.30

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.25-3.49

2587

2.32

2.00-3.00

1363

2.61

1.99-2.50

2314

2.26

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.50-4.99

992

4.50

3.50

69

3.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.25-3.00

1337

2.30

1.50-2.50

1224

2.00

1.69-1.79

319

1.76

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-2.99

210

2.54

1.99-3.00

1033

2.71

0.99-2.00

244

1.35

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

428

2.50

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.39-3.99

299

3.35

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.00-4.00

1959

2.79

1.49-5.99

2851

3.64

1.99-4.49

1385

3.66

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.77-4.49

674

2.66

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.99

1986

1.97

0.88-2.00

1128

1.79

1.29-1.99

688

1.84

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.25

2500

.88

0.70-1.00

2698

.98

0.88-1.00

536

.97

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-5.99

984

4.30

3.69-5.00

1237

4.70

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41

Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49-0.60

1322

.51

0.50-0.60

328

.57

0.50

116

.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.29-4.99

249

4.24

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.50-4.99

672

3.37

2.50-4.99

856

3.59

2.50-3.50

804

3.13

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-3.00

1222

2.30

2.00-3.00

510

2.74

1.88-3.00

421

2.42

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.48

973

3.48

3.37

344

3.37

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

78

6.99

6.99

200

6.99

5.99

105

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.67-3.00

544

2.37

1.88-3.00

867

2.24

1.88-2.69

532

2.36

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.79-2.29

389

2.09

2.49

62

2.49

2.00

289

2.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.19-1.48

126

1.36

1.29-2.69

647

2.09

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.50-4.49

1468

3.47

2.49-5.99

1667

3.20

1.88-5.49

986

3.53

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.77-3.99

325

2.40

0.99

121

.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.79-2.99

333

2.15

1.79-2.79

406

2.21

1.29-2.19

647

1.86

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.25

766

.93

0.69-1.00

856

.81

0.69-1.00

813

.88

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.99

114

4.99

2.99-4.49

515

3.56

3.99

289

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49-0.50

284

.49

0.49-0.50

364

.50

0.40

289

.40

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.69

239

3.69

2.49

62

2.49

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2.99

11

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.50

21

2.50

4.00

27

4.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

4.00

27

4.00

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3.00

24

3.00

Egg nog

half gallon

4.99

27

4.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.89-1.67

54

1.28

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.99

11

5.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.60

11

.60

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:24:00 UTC
