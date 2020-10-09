National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/09/2020 to 10/15/2020
This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 6 percent, and organic ads decreased 4 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers is the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages is $3.38, up 21 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter increased 27 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.26, up 26 cents from last week.
The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 11 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.35, up 2 cents from last week. There are no organic cheese ads this week.
The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 7 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 73 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.92, steady with last week.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.41, compared to $4.31 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.90. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 41 percent. Organic milk ad numbers increased 31 percent. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
10/09/2020
|
10/02/2020
|
09/25/2020
|
|
|
30K
|
|
|
|
|
|
25K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
10K
|
|
|
|
|
|
5K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Butter
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41
Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 9%
Yogurt, 21%
|
Sour cream, 7%
|
Cheese, 31%
Milk, 2%
Ice cream, 15%
|
|
Cottage cheese, 5%
|
Flavored milk, 1%
|
Cream cheese, 3%
|
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Cottage cheese, 6%
Yogurt, 12%
Cream cheese, 8%
Sour cream, 6%
Milk, 67%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41
Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
6400
|
3.26
|
5029
|
3.00
|
4935
|
3.63
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
6862
|
2.52
|
7910
|
2.41
|
8217
|
2.32
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
4253
|
3.86
|
2249
|
4.09
|
1763
|
4.29
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
945
|
6.64
|
1885
|
6.77
|
3119
|
5.53
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
8234
|
2.35
|
9821
|
2.33
|
7950
|
2.40
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1061
|
4.43
|
2101
|
4.24
|
1350
|
4.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
3644
|
2.11
|
3625
|
1.87
|
3042
|
2.10
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
2260
|
2.29
|
4443
|
1.98
|
4078
|
1.99
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
27
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
428
|
2.50
|
244
|
1.99
|
977
|
1.83
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
299
|
3.35
|
105
|
1.99
|
390
|
3.78
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
10316
|
3.38
|
9711
|
3.17
|
10762
|
3.30
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1120
|
2.41
|
365
|
2.65
|
346
|
3.06
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
429
|
3.33
|
1389
|
3.45
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
5188
|
1.93
|
5983
|
1.81
|
5659
|
1.82
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
8223
|
.92
|
7854
|
.92
|
8953
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3150
|
4.34
|
3524
|
4.24
|
1588
|
4.43
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2714
|
.50
|
3938
|
.46
|
4966
|
.49
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
550
|
3.80
|
401
|
3.47
|
367
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.50-4.99
|
1609
|
|
3.20
|
2.50-3.99
|
1406
|
|
3.64
|
1.99-2.99
|
1042
|
|
2.58
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.25-3.99
|
1845
|
|
2.76
|
2.00-3.00
|
1499
|
|
2.61
|
1.49-3.00
|
1317
|
|
2.21
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.37-4.49
|
865
|
|
3.84
|
3.38-4.99
|
1883
|
|
4.06
|
3.50-5.49
|
188
|
|
4.76
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
4.99
|
108
|
|
4.99
|
5.99
|
114
|
|
5.99
|
6.99-7.99
|
340
|
|
7.30
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.25-3.49
|
2587
|
|
2.32
|
2.00-3.00
|
1363
|
|
2.61
|
1.99-2.50
|
2314
|
|
2.26
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
|
2.50-4.99
|
992
|
|
4.50
|
3.50
|
69
|
|
3.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.25-3.00
|
1337
|
|
2.30
|
1.50-2.50
|
1224
|
|
2.00
|
1.69-1.79
|
319
|
|
1.76
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.50-2.99
|
210
|
|
2.54
|
1.99-3.00
|
1033
|
|
2.71
|
0.99-2.00
|
244
|
|
1.35
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
428
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.39-3.99
|
299
|
|
3.35
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.00-4.00
|
1959
|
|
2.79
|
1.49-5.99
|
2851
|
|
3.64
|
1.99-4.49
|
1385
|
|
3.66
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.77-4.49
|
674
|
|
2.66
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.99
|
1986
|
|
1.97
|
0.88-2.00
|
1128
|
|
1.79
|
1.29-1.99
|
688
|
|
1.84
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.25
|
2500
|
|
.88
|
0.70-1.00
|
2698
|
|
.98
|
0.88-1.00
|
536
|
|
.97
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-5.99
|
984
|
|
4.30
|
3.69-5.00
|
1237
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 41
Friday, October 9, 2020 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49-0.60
|
1322
|
|
.51
|
0.50-0.60
|
328
|
|
.57
|
0.50
|
116
|
|
.50
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.29-4.99
|
249
|
|
4.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.50-4.99
|
672
|
3.37
|
2.50-4.99
|
856
|
|
3.59
|
2.50-3.50
|
804
|
3.13
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-3.00
|
1222
|
2.30
|
2.00-3.00
|
510
|
|
2.74
|
1.88-3.00
|
421
|
2.42
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.48
|
973
|
3.48
|
3.37
|
344
|
|
3.37
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.99
|
78
|
6.99
|
6.99
|
200
|
|
6.99
|
5.99
|
105
|
5.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.67-3.00
|
544
|
2.37
|
1.88-3.00
|
867
|
|
2.24
|
1.88-2.69
|
532
|
2.36
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.79-2.29
|
389
|
2.09
|
2.49
|
62
|
|
2.49
|
2.00
|
289
|
2.00
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.19-1.48
|
126
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
1.29-2.69
|
647
|
2.09
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.50-4.49
|
1468
|
3.47
|
2.49-5.99
|
1667
|
|
3.20
|
1.88-5.49
|
986
|
3.53
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
0.77-3.99
|
325
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
121
|
.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.79-2.99
|
333
|
2.15
|
1.79-2.79
|
406
|
|
2.21
|
1.29-2.19
|
647
|
1.86
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.25
|
766
|
.93
|
0.69-1.00
|
856
|
|
.81
|
0.69-1.00
|
813
|
.88
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.99
|
114
|
4.99
|
2.99-4.49
|
515
|
|
3.56
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49-0.50
|
284
|
.49
|
0.49-0.50
|
364
|
|
.50
|
0.40
|
289
|
.40
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.69
|
239
|
3.69
|
2.49
|
62
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.99
|
|
11
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.50
|
|
21
|
|
2.50
|
4.00
|
27
|
|
4.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
27
|
|
4.00
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
24
|
|
3.00
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
27
|
|
4.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.89-1.67
|
54
|
|
1.28
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.99
|
|
11
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.60
|
|
11
|
|
.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
