National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 87- Number 41 Issued Weekly Friday, October 9, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/09/2020 to 10/15/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 6 percent, and organic ads decreased 4 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers is the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages is $3.38, up 21 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-pound butter increased 27 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.26, up 26 cents from last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 11 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.35, up 2 cents from last week. There are no organic cheese ads this week.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 7 percent and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 73 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 oz containers has an average price of $0.92, steady with last week.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.41, compared to $4.31 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.90. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 41 percent. Organic milk ad numbers increased 31 percent. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

10/09/2020 10/02/2020 09/25/2020 30K 25K with Ads 20K 15K Stores 10K 5K 0K Cheese Yogurt Ice cream Butter Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.