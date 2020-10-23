Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

10/23/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 87- Number 43

Issued Weekly

Friday, October 23, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/23/2020 to 10/29/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 7 percent, and organic ads decreased 25 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ounce containers was the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average advertised price of conventional 1-pound butter is $3.14, compared to $5.29 for organic 1-pound butter. A signal of the upcoming holiday season appeared in this week's retail ad survey. The weighted average price for egg nog in quart containers is $2.99.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 22 percent, and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 62 percent. The weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $0.50, down 6 cents from last week. The weighted average price for organic yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $1.24, resulting in a $.74 organic premium.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 2 percent, while organic cheese ads increased 97 percent. The weighted average price for conventional 8-ounce cheese shreds is $2.53, up 5 cents from last week. Organic 8- ounce cheese shreds have a weighted average price of $3.74, up 25 cents from last week. The resulting organic price premium for 8-ounce cheese shreds is $1.21.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.66, compared to $4.22 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.56. The total number of conventional milk ads decreased 35 percent. Organic milk ad numbers decreased 2 percent. Milk in gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

10/23/2020

10/16/2020

10/09/2020

24K

20K

with Ads

16K

12K

Stores

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Sour cream

Cream cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 43

Friday, October 23, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 5%

Yogurt, 20%

Cheese, 33%

Sour cream, 9%

Milk, 2%

Ice cream, 15%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Flavored milk, 1%

Cream cheese, 6%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 4%

Cheese, 7%

Yogurt, 20%

Cottage cheese, 8%

Cream cheese, 2%

Sour cream, 11%

Milk, 49%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 43

Friday, October 23, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

3432

3.14

4356

3.24

3923

3.54

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

6810

2.56

8102

2.28

5201

2.37

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3692

3.73

2181

3.55

1407

4.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

1614

6.41

666

6.97

418

5.57

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

8138

2.53

9154

2.48

10816

2.45

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1113

4.82

1704

4.18

1122

4.41

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2562

1.80

2689

2.20

3042

1.79

Cream cheese

8 oz

3771

2.33

4662

2.44

4368

2.08

Egg nog

quart

54

2.99

107

3.49

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

607

2.00

364

2.63

874

1.56

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

62

3.99

319

3.00

605

3.18

Ice cream

48-64oz

9715

2.84

8773

3.14

8032

3.19

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

404

2.66

684

2.34

712

1.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

630

3.68

910

3.12

379

2.82

Sour cream

16 oz

6163

1.62

5380

1.82

4776

1.70

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

8371

.96

10149

.97

7283

1.05

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

718

4.53

2101

4.44

1467

4.35

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

3234

.50

3370

.56

4661

.53

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

536

3.01

842

2.36

819

2.78

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.88-4.19

1917

3.27

1.99-3.99

393

3.09

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-3.99

1988

2.63

1.67-3.00

3032

2.64

1.49-2.50

595

1.95

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.37-3.50

424

3.40

3.38-4.99

1821

4.03

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

458

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.67-3.00

2772

2.46

1.67-3.00

2892

2.58

1.49-2.50

329

1.90

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.50-4.89

378

4.49

4.99

735

4.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-3.09

686

2.29

1.50

214

1.50

1.25-2.00

719

1.45

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.49-2.19

476

1.90

1.99-3.00

2127

2.73

0.99

106

.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.69

135

2.69

1.25-1.67

250

1.46

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-3.99

2763

2.94

2.50-3.50

2044

2.59

1.99-3.99

1948

2.71

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.29-3.99

272

3.15

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.29-4.79

270

4.04

Sour cream

16 oz

0.99-2.69

1644

1.89

0.99-1.99

1685

1.26

1.25-1.88

865

1.36

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.83-1.25

2058

1.00

0.60-1.00

2723

.97

0.80-1.00

1198

.89

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

479

4.93

4.50

61

4.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 43

Friday, October 23, 2020 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.69

1334

.56

0.49-0.50

460

.50

0.45-0.60

287

.51

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.00-2.69

356

2.17

4.66

180

4.66

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

1.99-3.49

380

2.75

2.99-3.99

308

3.19

1.99-3.98

356

2.60

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.99

564

2.63

1.99-3.00

513

2.45

1.69

69

1.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.48

973

3.48

3.37

344

3.37

3.37

130

3.37

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99-6.99

340

6.63

5.99

422

5.99

5.99

394

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.00-3.50

870

2.73

1.99-3.00

549

2.54

1.69-2.99

650

2.45

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.79-2.48

193

2.05

1.49

422

1.49

2.00

289

2.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.25-1.48

275

1.31

1.25-1.67

182

1.39

1.67-2.69

578

2.18

Egg nog

quart

2.99

54

2.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.99

82

2.99

0.99

105

.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99

62

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.98

618

3.14

1.99-3.99

1726

2.92

1.88-3.98

524

2.86

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.99

105

.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.69

133

3.69

2.89

200

2.89

Sour cream

16 oz

1.25-2.19

323

1.92

1.49-2.00

936

1.71

0.99-2.19

683

1.79

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.70-1.00

649

.93

0.89-1.00

978

.98

0.99-1.00

743

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49

178

3.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.33

80

.33

0.40-0.50

589

.47

0.39-0.50

463

.42

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

3.00-5.99

78

4.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-4.99

49

3.70

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-4.99

49

3.70

4.89

27

4.89

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.67-2.49

39

2.26

Cream cheese

8 oz

3.39

27

3.39

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.67

11

1.67

4.99

24

4.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.48-6.99

92

4.04

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

4.29

27

4.29

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.79

27

5.79

Sour cream

16 oz

4.19

27

4.19

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.80-1.25

22

1.03

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50

21

.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC

