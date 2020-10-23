National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/23/2020 to 10/29/2020
This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 7 percent, and organic ads decreased 25 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ounce containers was the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average advertised price of conventional 1-pound butter is $3.14, compared to $5.29 for organic 1-pound butter. A signal of the upcoming holiday season appeared in this week's retail ad survey. The weighted average price for egg nog in quart containers is $2.99.
The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 22 percent, and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 62 percent. The weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $0.50, down 6 cents from last week. The weighted average price for organic yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $1.24, resulting in a $.74 organic premium.
The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 2 percent, while organic cheese ads increased 97 percent. The weighted average price for conventional 8-ounce cheese shreds is $2.53, up 5 cents from last week. Organic 8- ounce cheese shreds have a weighted average price of $3.74, up 25 cents from last week. The resulting organic price premium for 8-ounce cheese shreds is $1.21.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.66, compared to $4.22 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.56. The total number of conventional milk ads decreased 35 percent. Organic milk ad numbers decreased 2 percent. Milk in gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 5%
Yogurt, 20%
Cheese, 33%
Sour cream, 9%
Milk, 2%
Ice cream, 15%
|
|
Cottage cheese, 4%
|
Flavored milk, 1%
|
Cream cheese, 6%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 4%
Cheese, 7%
Yogurt, 20%
Cottage cheese, 8%
Cream cheese, 2%
Sour cream, 11%
Milk, 49%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
3432
|
3.14
|
4356
|
3.24
|
3923
|
3.54
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
6810
|
2.56
|
8102
|
2.28
|
5201
|
2.37
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3692
|
3.73
|
2181
|
3.55
|
1407
|
4.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
1614
|
6.41
|
666
|
6.97
|
418
|
5.57
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
8138
|
2.53
|
9154
|
2.48
|
10816
|
2.45
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1113
|
4.82
|
1704
|
4.18
|
1122
|
4.41
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2562
|
1.80
|
2689
|
2.20
|
3042
|
1.79
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
3771
|
2.33
|
4662
|
2.44
|
4368
|
2.08
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
54
|
2.99
|
|
|
107
|
3.49
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
607
|
2.00
|
364
|
2.63
|
874
|
1.56
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
62
|
3.99
|
319
|
3.00
|
605
|
3.18
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
9715
|
2.84
|
8773
|
3.14
|
8032
|
3.19
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
404
|
2.66
|
684
|
2.34
|
712
|
1.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
630
|
3.68
|
910
|
3.12
|
379
|
2.82
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
6163
|
1.62
|
5380
|
1.82
|
4776
|
1.70
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
8371
|
.96
|
10149
|
.97
|
7283
|
1.05
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
718
|
4.53
|
2101
|
4.44
|
1467
|
4.35
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
3234
|
.50
|
3370
|
.56
|
4661
|
.53
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
536
|
3.01
|
842
|
2.36
|
819
|
2.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.88-4.19
|
1917
|
|
3.27
|
|
|
|
|
1.99-3.99
|
393
|
|
3.09
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-3.99
|
1988
|
|
2.63
|
1.67-3.00
|
3032
|
|
2.64
|
1.49-2.50
|
595
|
|
1.95
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.37-3.50
|
424
|
|
3.40
|
3.38-4.99
|
1821
|
|
4.03
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.99
|
458
|
|
6.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.67-3.00
|
2772
|
|
2.46
|
1.67-3.00
|
2892
|
|
2.58
|
1.49-2.50
|
329
|
|
1.90
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.50-4.89
|
378
|
|
4.49
|
4.99
|
735
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-3.09
|
686
|
|
2.29
|
1.50
|
214
|
|
1.50
|
1.25-2.00
|
719
|
|
1.45
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.49-2.19
|
476
|
|
1.90
|
1.99-3.00
|
2127
|
|
2.73
|
0.99
|
106
|
|
.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.69
|
135
|
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
1.25-1.67
|
250
|
|
1.46
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-3.99
|
2763
|
|
2.94
|
2.50-3.50
|
2044
|
|
2.59
|
1.99-3.99
|
1948
|
|
2.71
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.29-3.99
|
272
|
|
3.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.29-4.79
|
270
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-2.69
|
1644
|
|
1.89
|
0.99-1.99
|
1685
|
|
1.26
|
1.25-1.88
|
865
|
|
1.36
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.83-1.25
|
2058
|
|
1.00
|
0.60-1.00
|
2723
|
|
.97
|
0.80-1.00
|
1198
|
|
.89
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
479
|
|
4.93
|
4.50
|
61
|
|
4.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.69
|
1334
|
|
.56
|
0.49-0.50
|
460
|
|
.50
|
0.45-0.60
|
287
|
|
.51
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
1.00-2.69
|
356
|
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
4.66
|
180
|
|
4.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-3.49
|
380
|
2.75
|
2.99-3.99
|
308
|
|
3.19
|
1.99-3.98
|
356
|
2.60
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.99
|
564
|
2.63
|
1.99-3.00
|
513
|
|
2.45
|
1.69
|
69
|
1.69
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.48
|
973
|
3.48
|
3.37
|
344
|
|
3.37
|
3.37
|
130
|
3.37
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99-6.99
|
340
|
6.63
|
5.99
|
422
|
|
5.99
|
5.99
|
394
|
5.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.00-3.50
|
870
|
2.73
|
1.99-3.00
|
549
|
|
2.54
|
1.69-2.99
|
650
|
2.45
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.79-2.48
|
193
|
2.05
|
1.49
|
422
|
|
1.49
|
2.00
|
289
|
2.00
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.25-1.48
|
275
|
1.31
|
1.25-1.67
|
182
|
|
1.39
|
1.67-2.69
|
578
|
2.18
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
2.99
|
54
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.99
|
82
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
62
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.98
|
618
|
3.14
|
1.99-3.99
|
1726
|
|
2.92
|
1.88-3.98
|
524
|
2.86
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.69
|
133
|
3.69
|
2.89
|
200
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.25-2.19
|
323
|
1.92
|
1.49-2.00
|
936
|
|
1.71
|
0.99-2.19
|
683
|
1.79
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.70-1.00
|
649
|
.93
|
0.89-1.00
|
978
|
|
.98
|
0.99-1.00
|
743
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
3.49
|
178
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.33
|
80
|
.33
|
0.40-0.50
|
589
|
|
.47
|
0.39-0.50
|
463
|
.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00-5.99
|
78
|
|
4.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-4.99
|
|
49
|
|
3.70
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-4.99
|
|
49
|
|
3.70
|
4.89
|
27
|
|
4.89
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.67-2.49
|
|
39
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
27
|
|
3.39
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.67
|
|
11
|
|
1.67
|
4.99
|
24
|
|
4.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.48-6.99
|
|
92
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
27
|
|
4.29
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.79
|
27
|
|
5.79
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
27
|
|
4.19
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.80-1.25
|
|
22
|
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50
|
|
21
|
|
.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
