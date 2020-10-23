National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 87- Number 43 Issued Weekly Friday, October 23, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 10/23/2020 to 10/29/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 7 percent, and organic ads decreased 25 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ounce containers was the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average advertised price of conventional 1-pound butter is $3.14, compared to $5.29 for organic 1-pound butter. A signal of the upcoming holiday season appeared in this week's retail ad survey. The weighted average price for egg nog in quart containers is $2.99.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads decreased 22 percent, and the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased 62 percent. The weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $0.50, down 6 cents from last week. The weighted average price for organic yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers is $1.24, resulting in a $.74 organic premium.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 2 percent, while organic cheese ads increased 97 percent. The weighted average price for conventional 8-ounce cheese shreds is $2.53, up 5 cents from last week. Organic 8- ounce cheese shreds have a weighted average price of $3.74, up 25 cents from last week. The resulting organic price premium for 8-ounce cheese shreds is $1.21.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.66, compared to $4.22 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.56. The total number of conventional milk ads decreased 35 percent. Organic milk ad numbers decreased 2 percent. Milk in gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.