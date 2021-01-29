National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Log in
Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 4

Issued Weekly

Friday, January 29, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 01/29/2021 to 02/04/2021

There were only slight changes on dairy retail trends, overall, from week 3 to week 4. Total conventional dairy advertisements shifted higher by a single percent, while organic ad numbers moved lower by the same margin. Shredded cheese in 8 ounce packs were the most advertised dairy item on the conventional aisle, slightly edging out conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers.

Conventional butter advertisement numbers grew by 13 percent, while organic butter ads dropped 68 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional butter, in one pound packages, was $3.15, compared to $5.79 for organic butter, an organic premium of $2.64.

Total conventional cheese advertisements increased 8 percent. Organic cheese, in 8 ounce shreds, held a weighted average price of $3.79, compared to $2.50 for conventional cheese, representing an organic premium of $1.29.

Conventional bottled milk ad numbers dropped 5 percent, while organic milk numbers declined 28 percent. Conventional yogurt advertisements, overall, slipped 32 percent, while organic numbers for yogurt slipped 36 percent. Organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers' weighted average price was $1.25, compared to $.47 for conventional yogurt, an organic premium of $.78.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

01/29/2021

01/22/2021

01/15/2021

28K

24K

Ads

20K

16K

with

Stores

12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Cream cheese

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4

Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 6%

Yogurt, 19%

Sour cream, 6%

Cheese, 31%

Milk, 1%

Ice cream, 16%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Flavored milk, 1%

Cream cheese, 12%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 3%

Cheese, 1%

Yogurt, 19%

Cottage cheese, 11%

Sour cream, 3%

Milk, 63%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4

Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

4421

3.15

3903

2.93

3858

3.80

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

8545

2.45

8923

2.44

6574

2.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1224

4.06

641

4.25

2286

4.22

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

1507

7.08

1174

7.16

544

5.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

11930

2.50

10577

2.45

8070

2.43

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

390

3.79

482

3.37

1653

4.13

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2708

2.37

1570

2.26

3641

2.05

Cream cheese

8 oz

9286

1.77

8037

1.84

6838

1.80

Egg nog

quart

147

3.00

147

3.00

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

534

2.34

518

3.61

685

1.45

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

80

4.79

244

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

11795

2.99

10083

3.31

11652

3.04

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

258

2.71

494

2.63

295

1.59

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

787

3.15

608

3.14

516

3.36

Sour cream

16 oz

4459

1.90

3184

1.86

4587

1.88

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

7736

.97

10511

.99

9599

.96

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3463

4.65

5387

4.30

2761

4.06

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2002

.47

3657

.53

3081

.53

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1092

2.74

1500

2.62

2924

2.29

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.99-4.99

2049

3.44

2.49-3.00

498

2.56

1.79-2.99

1334

2.52

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-3.99

2611

2.51

1.69-3.00

2275

2.63

2.00-2.99

509

2.56

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-5.99

1010

4.07

3.99

214

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.98-8.99

409

8.03

5.99-7.88

575

6.34

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-3.00

3128

2.47

1.69-3.00

4194

2.58

2.49-2.50

808

2.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-3.99

356

3.37

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.50-3.49

1773

2.51

1.79-3.00

489

2.41

1.66-1.99

349

1.79

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.98-2.50

1670

1.46

1.49-3.00

3356

1.88

1.00-2.49

1523

1.78

Egg nog

quart

3.00

147

3.00

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.89

221

2.89

2.00

180

2.00

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.50-4.00

3096

2.94

1.79-5.98

4219

3.03

1.79-3.99

1942

2.70

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.49

147

4.49

Sour cream

16 oz

1.19-2.00

1667

1.76

2.00

1071

2.00

1.66-2.39

636

2.01

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.25

2204

.98

0.80-1.00

1792

.98

0.70-1.00

735

.95

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.00

691

4.81

4.99

735

4.99

4.99

711

4.99

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4

Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.60

730

.51

0.39-0.50

459

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.49-2.99

452

2.61

2.99

214

2.99

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.49

78

2.49

1.97-4.99

394

4.19

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.49-2.99

1425

2.15

1.99-2.99

934

2.09

1.99-2.50

699

2.41

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99-7.99

281

6.57

5.88-9.99

210

7.94

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.49-2.99

2062

2.27

1.99-2.00

844

1.99

2.50-2.99

638

2.77

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.29

69

1.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-2.08

1294

1.95

0.98-2.00

886

1.40

0.98-2.69

488

2.04

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89

133

1.89

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-5.50

999

3.23

2.79-3.99

926

3.19

0.74-3.99

476

2.37

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89-2.49

190

2.07

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.97-3.88

255

2.87

2.79

246

2.79

1.99

105

1.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.69

344

2.16

1.49

246

1.49

1.29-1.99

358

1.86

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.89-1.00

867

.98

0.69-1.00

1259

.89

0.69-1.00

773

.97

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29-4.99

281

3.82

3.49-4.99

684

4.29

3.69

289

3.69

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49

80

.49

0.39-0.50

383

.43

0.40-0.60

350

.43

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.79

121

2.79

1.99

178

1.99

3.99

69

3.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

5.59-5.99

68

5.79

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.00-5.19

92

4.27

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.49-6.99

32

6.82

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.29

28

3.29

3.00-5.29

228

4.42

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

8.19

34

8.19

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2.69

28

2.69

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.79

11

1.79

2.00-4.19

58

3.28

Ice cream

48-64oz

5.99-6.79

49

6.45

3.50-7.99

88

5.39

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99-4.99

68

4.49

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.69

34

5.69

Sour cream

16 oz

2.00-2.29

49

2.17

1.79-3.99

88

3.01

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25

11

1.25

1.25-2.29

95

1.85

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.49

11

5.49

4.99-8.19

61

6.77

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.00-3.89

58

3.52

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
