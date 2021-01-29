National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 88- Number 4 Issued Weekly Friday, January 29, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 01/29/2021 to 02/04/2021

There were only slight changes on dairy retail trends, overall, from week 3 to week 4. Total conventional dairy advertisements shifted higher by a single percent, while organic ad numbers moved lower by the same margin. Shredded cheese in 8 ounce packs were the most advertised dairy item on the conventional aisle, slightly edging out conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers.

Conventional butter advertisement numbers grew by 13 percent, while organic butter ads dropped 68 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional butter, in one pound packages, was $3.15, compared to $5.79 for organic butter, an organic premium of $2.64.

Total conventional cheese advertisements increased 8 percent. Organic cheese, in 8 ounce shreds, held a weighted average price of $3.79, compared to $2.50 for conventional cheese, representing an organic premium of $1.29.

Conventional bottled milk ad numbers dropped 5 percent, while organic milk numbers declined 28 percent. Conventional yogurt advertisements, overall, slipped 32 percent, while organic numbers for yogurt slipped 36 percent. Organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers' weighted average price was $1.25, compared to $.47 for conventional yogurt, an organic premium of $.78.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.