National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 01/29/2021 to 02/04/2021
There were only slight changes on dairy retail trends, overall, from week 3 to week 4. Total conventional dairy advertisements shifted higher by a single percent, while organic ad numbers moved lower by the same margin. Shredded cheese in 8 ounce packs were the most advertised dairy item on the conventional aisle, slightly edging out conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers.
Conventional butter advertisement numbers grew by 13 percent, while organic butter ads dropped 68 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional butter, in one pound packages, was $3.15, compared to $5.79 for organic butter, an organic premium of $2.64.
Total conventional cheese advertisements increased 8 percent. Organic cheese, in 8 ounce shreds, held a weighted average price of $3.79, compared to $2.50 for conventional cheese, representing an organic premium of $1.29.
Conventional bottled milk ad numbers dropped 5 percent, while organic milk numbers declined 28 percent. Conventional yogurt advertisements, overall, slipped 32 percent, while organic numbers for yogurt slipped 36 percent. Organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers' weighted average price was $1.25, compared to $.47 for conventional yogurt, an organic premium of $.78.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
01/29/2021
|
01/22/2021
|
01/15/2021
|
|
|
28K
|
|
|
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Cream cheese
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4
Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 6%
Yogurt, 19%
|
Sour cream, 6%
|
Cheese, 31%
|
|
Milk, 1%
|
Ice cream, 16%
Cottage cheese, 4%
Flavored milk, 1%
Cream cheese, 12%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
|
|
Butter, 3%
|
|
Cheese, 1%
|
Yogurt, 19%
|
Cottage cheese, 11%
|
Sour cream, 3%
Milk, 63%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4
Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
4421
|
3.15
|
3903
|
2.93
|
3858
|
3.80
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
8545
|
2.45
|
8923
|
2.44
|
6574
|
2.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1224
|
4.06
|
641
|
4.25
|
2286
|
4.22
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
1507
|
7.08
|
1174
|
7.16
|
544
|
5.69
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
11930
|
2.50
|
10577
|
2.45
|
8070
|
2.43
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
390
|
3.79
|
482
|
3.37
|
1653
|
4.13
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2708
|
2.37
|
1570
|
2.26
|
3641
|
2.05
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
9286
|
1.77
|
8037
|
1.84
|
6838
|
1.80
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
147
|
3.00
|
147
|
3.00
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
534
|
2.34
|
518
|
3.61
|
685
|
1.45
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
80
|
4.79
|
244
|
3.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
11795
|
2.99
|
10083
|
3.31
|
11652
|
3.04
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
258
|
2.71
|
494
|
2.63
|
295
|
1.59
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
787
|
3.15
|
608
|
3.14
|
516
|
3.36
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
4459
|
1.90
|
3184
|
1.86
|
4587
|
1.88
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
7736
|
.97
|
10511
|
.99
|
9599
|
.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3463
|
4.65
|
5387
|
4.30
|
2761
|
4.06
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2002
|
.47
|
3657
|
.53
|
3081
|
.53
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1092
|
2.74
|
1500
|
2.62
|
2924
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-4.99
|
2049
|
|
3.44
|
2.49-3.00
|
498
|
|
2.56
|
1.79-2.99
|
1334
|
|
2.52
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-3.99
|
2611
|
|
2.51
|
1.69-3.00
|
2275
|
|
2.63
|
2.00-2.99
|
509
|
|
2.56
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-5.99
|
1010
|
|
4.07
|
3.99
|
214
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
6.98-8.99
|
409
|
|
8.03
|
5.99-7.88
|
575
|
|
6.34
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-3.00
|
3128
|
|
2.47
|
1.69-3.00
|
4194
|
|
2.58
|
2.49-2.50
|
808
|
|
2.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99-3.99
|
356
|
|
3.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-3.49
|
1773
|
|
2.51
|
1.79-3.00
|
489
|
|
2.41
|
1.66-1.99
|
349
|
|
1.79
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.98-2.50
|
1670
|
|
1.46
|
1.49-3.00
|
3356
|
|
1.88
|
1.00-2.49
|
1523
|
|
1.78
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
3.00
|
147
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.89
|
221
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
180
|
|
2.00
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.50-4.00
|
3096
|
|
2.94
|
1.79-5.98
|
4219
|
|
3.03
|
1.79-3.99
|
1942
|
|
2.70
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.49
|
147
|
|
4.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.19-2.00
|
1667
|
|
1.76
|
2.00
|
1071
|
|
2.00
|
1.66-2.39
|
636
|
|
2.01
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.25
|
2204
|
|
.98
|
0.80-1.00
|
1792
|
|
.98
|
0.70-1.00
|
735
|
|
.95
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.00
|
691
|
|
4.81
|
4.99
|
735
|
|
4.99
|
4.99
|
711
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 4
Friday, January 29, 2021 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.60
|
730
|
|
.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.39-0.50
|
459
|
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
2.49-2.99
|
452
|
|
2.61
|
2.99
|
|
214
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49
|
78
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
1.97-4.99
|
394
|
4.19
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.49-2.99
|
1425
|
2.15
|
1.99-2.99
|
934
|
|
2.09
|
1.99-2.50
|
699
|
2.41
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99-7.99
|
281
|
6.57
|
|
|
|
|
5.88-9.99
|
210
|
7.94
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.49-2.99
|
2062
|
2.27
|
1.99-2.00
|
844
|
|
1.99
|
2.50-2.99
|
638
|
2.77
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.29
|
69
|
1.29
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-2.08
|
1294
|
1.95
|
0.98-2.00
|
886
|
|
1.40
|
0.98-2.69
|
488
|
2.04
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89
|
133
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-5.50
|
999
|
3.23
|
2.79-3.99
|
926
|
|
3.19
|
0.74-3.99
|
476
|
2.37
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89-2.49
|
190
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1.97-3.88
|
255
|
2.87
|
2.79
|
246
|
|
2.79
|
1.99
|
105
|
1.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.69
|
344
|
2.16
|
1.49
|
246
|
|
1.49
|
1.29-1.99
|
358
|
1.86
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.89-1.00
|
867
|
.98
|
0.69-1.00
|
1259
|
|
.89
|
0.69-1.00
|
773
|
.97
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29-4.99
|
281
|
3.82
|
3.49-4.99
|
684
|
|
4.29
|
3.69
|
289
|
3.69
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49
|
80
|
.49
|
0.39-0.50
|
383
|
|
.43
|
0.40-0.60
|
350
|
.43
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.79
|
121
|
2.79
|
1.99
|
178
|
|
1.99
|
3.99
|
69
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.59-5.99
|
68
|
|
5.79
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00-5.19
|
92
|
|
4.27
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.49-6.99
|
|
32
|
|
6.82
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
3.29
|
|
28
|
|
3.29
|
3.00-5.29
|
228
|
|
4.42
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.19
|
34
|
|
8.19
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2.69
|
|
28
|
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.79
|
|
11
|
|
1.79
|
2.00-4.19
|
58
|
|
3.28
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
5.99-6.79
|
|
49
|
|
6.45
|
3.50-7.99
|
88
|
|
5.39
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.99-4.99
|
68
|
|
4.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.69
|
34
|
|
5.69
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
2.00-2.29
|
|
49
|
|
2.17
|
1.79-3.99
|
88
|
|
3.01
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
|
11
|
|
1.25
|
1.25-2.29
|
95
|
|
1.85
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.49
|
|
11
|
|
5.49
|
4.99-8.19
|
61
|
|
6.77
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00-3.89
|
58
|
|
3.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:13:04 UTC.