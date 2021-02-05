National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 88- Number 5 Issued Weekly Friday, February 5, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/05/2021 to 02/11/2021

The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.99, even with last week. Organic 48 to 64-ounce ice cream has a national weighted average advertised price of $7.49, resulting in a $4.50 organic price premium. The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $1.87. Organic 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $3.00, resulting in a $1.13 organic price premium.

The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce block cheese is $2.43. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, resulting in a $1.26 organic price premium. Conventional cheese ads decreased 13 percent. Organic cheese ads increased 169 percent.

The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.99. There are no ads for organic 4 to 6-ounce Greek yogurt. Conventional yogurt ads increased 5 percent. Organic yogurt ads decreased 33 percent.

The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.08. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.94, resulting in an organic price premium of $1.86. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

02/05/2021 01/29/2021 01/22/2021 28K 24K Ads 20K 16K with Stores 12K 8K 4K 0K Cheese Yogurt Ice cream Cream cheese Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.