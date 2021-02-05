Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

02/05/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 5

Issued Weekly

Friday, February 5, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/05/2021 to 02/11/2021

The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.99, even with last week. Organic 48 to 64-ounce ice cream has a national weighted average advertised price of $7.49, resulting in a $4.50 organic price premium. The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $1.87. Organic 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $3.00, resulting in a $1.13 organic price premium.

The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce block cheese is $2.43. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, resulting in a $1.26 organic price premium. Conventional cheese ads decreased 13 percent. Organic cheese ads increased 169 percent.

The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.99. There are no ads for organic 4 to 6-ounce Greek yogurt. Conventional yogurt ads increased 5 percent. Organic yogurt ads decreased 33 percent.

The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.08. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.94, resulting in an organic price premium of $1.86. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

02/05/2021

01/29/2021

01/22/2021

28K

24K

Ads

20K

16K

with

Stores

12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Cream cheese

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 5

Friday, February 5, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 7%

Yogurt, 18%

Cheese, 25%

Sour cream, 12%

Milk, 2%

Cottage cheese, 2%

Ice cream, 16%

Cream cheese, 13%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 7%

Yogurt, 17%

Cheese, 3%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Cream cheese, 1%

Ice cream, 3%

Milk, 64%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 5

Friday, February 5, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

5672

3.04

4421

3.15

3875

3.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

7163

2.43

8545

2.45

7995

2.35

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1352

3.49

1224

4.06

679

3.66

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

2318

6.22

1507

7.08

1015

6.13

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

9421

2.42

11930

2.50

8258

2.24

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

240

2.93

390

3.79

1736

4.46

Cheese

8 oz shred

84

1.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2022

1.77

2708

2.37

2389

2.19

Cream cheese

8 oz

10500

1.87

9286

1.77

11282

1.93

Egg nog

quart

147

3.00

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

527

2.18

534

2.34

424

2.21

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

180

2.99

402

3.89

Ice cream

48-64oz

13345

2.99

11795

2.99

10274

3.12

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

695

2.08

258

2.71

1010

1.45

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

712

3.30

787

3.15

249

2.84

Sour cream

16 oz

9926

1.84

4459

1.90

6776

1.95

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

7678

.99

7736

.97

8357

.98

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1857

4.58

3463

4.65

2341

4.16

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

4909

.51

2002

.47

2202

.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

540

3.95

1092

2.74

546

3.02

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.00-4.00

2080

3.09

1.99-3.50

821

2.89

1.50-3.29

1168

2.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-3.50

3313

2.37

1.66-3.00

2127

2.29

2.49-3.79

970

3.05

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-3.99

878

3.55

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99

84

5.99

4.99-6.99

630

5.55

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.66-3.69

3954

2.48

1.66-3.00

1386

1.89

1.88-3.69

1505

2.73

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.49

135

2.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.50-3.49

406

2.48

1.25-2.00

328

1.74

1.25

489

1.25

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-3.00

2120

1.86

1.50-2.49

3970

1.97

1.00-2.49

1624

1.73

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

214

2.50

2.00

180

2.00

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

180

2.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.77-3.50

2734

2.69

1.79-5.99

2734

3.12

1.79-3.99

3418

2.82

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.49

72

3.49

1.59

123

1.59

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.29

64

3.29

2.19-5.49

250

3.87

Sour cream

16 oz

0.99-2.00

2954

1.83

1.25-2.00

2473

1.96

1.25-2.49

1641

1.77

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.80-1.33

2267

1.00

0.80-1.00

1965

.98

0.90-1.25

1147

1.01

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 5

Friday, February 5, 2021 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.00

686

4.69

4.50-4.99

796

4.95

2.49-4.99

254

3.74

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.60

2087

.51

0.49-0.50

1380

.50

0.40-0.69

852

.56

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.99

240

2.99

5.50

214

5.50

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.49-4.99

625

3.18

2.99-3.99

304

3.44

2.99-3.49

636

3.28

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.50-2.99

544

1.99

2.99-3.00

182

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.38

344

3.38

3.38

130

3.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

4.68-5.99

338

5.22

5.99

360

5.99

4.99-

874

7.21

10.98

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.50-2.99

1136

2.40

1.99-3.00

1127

2.48

1.99-2.69

226

2.36

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.49

105

3.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.50-2.50

361

1.88

1.25-1.67

410

1.55

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.88-2.49

1301

1.72

1.50-2.00

821

1.95

1.49-2.49

653

1.81

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89

133

1.89

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-5.98

1779

3.11

1.99-3.99

1485

2.97

1.99-5.49

1038

3.55

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89-2.39

379

2.10

1.69

121

1.69

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.19-4.24

172

3.91

1.99-2.39

226

2.20

Sour cream

16 oz

0.89-2.69

1638

1.75

1.49-2.00

917

1.86

1.25-2.00

251

1.50

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.90-1.25

897

1.01

0.89-1.00

862

.98

0.69-1.00

529

.89

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29

121

3.29

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50

301

.50

0.40

289

.40

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.49

62

2.49

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2.99

11

2.99

4.50

27

4.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.00

27

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99

32

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.49-3.29

60

2.87

3.00

27

3.00

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2.69

28

2.69

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.79

11

1.79

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.49-6.79

82

4.56

3.79-6.99

75

5.52

Sour cream

16 oz

2.29

28

2.29

2.50

24

2.50

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25

11

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.50

24

3.50

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 15:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aPulses (Chickpeas, Beans, Lentils, Dry Peas) Recognized by UN, USDA as Critical Foods for Personal and Planetary Health
BU
04:32aINNODISK : Industrial-Grade DRAM Modulesâ”Rugged Reliability for FPGAs
AQ
04:31aOREXO : calls for redemption of its outstanding bonds and obtains temporary waiver
AQ
04:31aHeavy Snowfall Across Country Brings Risk of Infestations
BU
04:30aNAXS : Publication of the NAXS 2020 Annual Report
AQ
04:30aGarmin Says ITC Judge Finds Philips' Asserted Patents Invalid
DJ
04:29aROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29aRestaurant employment fell for the third consecutive month
PU
04:29aSIBANYE STILLWATER : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by the PIC
PU
04:28aORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
5AGC INC. : AGC : Formulates New Management Policy, Long-term Strategy, and Medium-term Management Plan(PDF 894..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ