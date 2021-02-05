National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/05/2021 to 02/11/2021
The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.99, even with last week. Organic 48 to 64-ounce ice cream has a national weighted average advertised price of $7.49, resulting in a $4.50 organic price premium. The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $1.87. Organic 8 oz. cream cheese, has an average price of $3.00, resulting in a $1.13 organic price premium.
The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce block cheese is $2.43. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, resulting in a $1.26 organic price premium. Conventional cheese ads decreased 13 percent. Organic cheese ads increased 169 percent.
The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.99. There are no ads for organic 4 to 6-ounce Greek yogurt. Conventional yogurt ads increased 5 percent. Organic yogurt ads decreased 33 percent.
The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.08. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.94, resulting in an organic price premium of $1.86. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
02/05/2021
|
01/29/2021
|
01/22/2021
|
|
|
28K
|
|
|
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Cream cheese
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 7%
Yogurt, 18%
Cheese, 25%
Sour cream, 12%
Milk, 2%
Cottage cheese, 2%
|
Ice cream, 16%
|
Cream cheese, 13%
|
|
Flavored milk, 1%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
|
|
Butter, 7%
|
Yogurt, 17%
|
Cheese, 3%
Cottage cheese, 5%
Cream cheese, 1%
Ice cream, 3%
Milk, 64%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5672
|
3.04
|
4421
|
3.15
|
3875
|
3.69
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
7163
|
2.43
|
8545
|
2.45
|
7995
|
2.35
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1352
|
3.49
|
1224
|
4.06
|
679
|
3.66
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
2318
|
6.22
|
1507
|
7.08
|
1015
|
6.13
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
9421
|
2.42
|
11930
|
2.50
|
8258
|
2.24
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
240
|
2.93
|
390
|
3.79
|
1736
|
4.46
|
Cheese
|
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
1.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2022
|
1.77
|
2708
|
2.37
|
2389
|
2.19
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
10500
|
1.87
|
9286
|
1.77
|
11282
|
1.93
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
|
|
147
|
3.00
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
527
|
2.18
|
534
|
2.34
|
424
|
2.21
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
180
|
2.99
|
|
|
402
|
3.89
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
13345
|
2.99
|
11795
|
2.99
|
10274
|
3.12
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
695
|
2.08
|
258
|
2.71
|
1010
|
1.45
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
712
|
3.30
|
787
|
3.15
|
249
|
2.84
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
9926
|
1.84
|
4459
|
1.90
|
6776
|
1.95
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
7678
|
.99
|
7736
|
.97
|
8357
|
.98
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1857
|
4.58
|
3463
|
4.65
|
2341
|
4.16
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
4909
|
.51
|
2002
|
.47
|
2202
|
.49
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
540
|
3.95
|
1092
|
2.74
|
546
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.00-4.00
|
2080
|
|
3.09
|
1.99-3.50
|
821
|
|
2.89
|
1.50-3.29
|
1168
|
|
2.69
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-3.50
|
3313
|
|
2.37
|
1.66-3.00
|
2127
|
|
2.29
|
2.49-3.79
|
970
|
|
3.05
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-3.99
|
878
|
|
3.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99
|
84
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
4.99-6.99
|
630
|
|
5.55
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.66-3.69
|
3954
|
|
2.48
|
1.66-3.00
|
1386
|
|
1.89
|
1.88-3.69
|
1505
|
|
2.73
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.49
|
135
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-3.49
|
406
|
|
2.48
|
1.25-2.00
|
328
|
|
1.74
|
1.25
|
489
|
|
1.25
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-3.00
|
2120
|
|
1.86
|
1.50-2.49
|
3970
|
|
1.97
|
1.00-2.49
|
1624
|
|
1.73
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
214
|
|
2.50
|
2.00
|
180
|
|
2.00
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
180
|
|
2.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.77-3.50
|
2734
|
|
2.69
|
1.79-5.99
|
2734
|
|
3.12
|
1.79-3.99
|
3418
|
|
2.82
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.49
|
72
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
1.59
|
123
|
|
1.59
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
64
|
|
3.29
|
2.19-5.49
|
250
|
|
3.87
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-2.00
|
2954
|
|
1.83
|
1.25-2.00
|
2473
|
|
1.96
|
1.25-2.49
|
1641
|
|
1.77
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.80-1.33
|
2267
|
|
1.00
|
0.80-1.00
|
1965
|
|
.98
|
0.90-1.25
|
1147
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.00
|
686
|
|
4.69
|
4.50-4.99
|
796
|
|
4.95
|
2.49-4.99
|
254
|
|
3.74
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.60
|
2087
|
|
.51
|
0.49-0.50
|
1380
|
|
.50
|
0.40-0.69
|
852
|
|
.56
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
2.99
|
240
|
|
2.99
|
5.50
|
214
|
|
5.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49-4.99
|
625
|
3.18
|
2.99-3.99
|
304
|
|
3.44
|
2.99-3.49
|
636
|
3.28
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.50-2.99
|
544
|
1.99
|
2.99-3.00
|
182
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
3.38
|
344
|
|
3.38
|
3.38
|
130
|
3.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
4.68-5.99
|
338
|
5.22
|
5.99
|
360
|
|
5.99
|
4.99-
|
874
|
7.21
|
|
10.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.50-2.99
|
1136
|
2.40
|
1.99-3.00
|
1127
|
|
2.48
|
1.99-2.69
|
226
|
2.36
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.49
|
105
|
3.49
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.50
|
361
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
|
1.25-1.67
|
410
|
1.55
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.88-2.49
|
1301
|
1.72
|
1.50-2.00
|
821
|
|
1.95
|
1.49-2.49
|
653
|
1.81
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89
|
133
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-5.98
|
1779
|
3.11
|
1.99-3.99
|
1485
|
|
2.97
|
1.99-5.49
|
1038
|
3.55
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89-2.39
|
379
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
121
|
1.69
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.19-4.24
|
172
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
1.99-2.39
|
226
|
2.20
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.89-2.69
|
1638
|
1.75
|
1.49-2.00
|
917
|
|
1.86
|
1.25-2.00
|
251
|
1.50
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.90-1.25
|
897
|
1.01
|
0.89-1.00
|
862
|
|
.98
|
0.69-1.00
|
529
|
.89
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29
|
121
|
3.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50
|
301
|
.50
|
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
289
|
.40
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
62
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.99
|
|
11
|
|
2.99
|
4.50
|
27
|
|
4.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
27
|
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99
|
|
32
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.49-3.29
|
|
60
|
|
2.87
|
3.00
|
27
|
|
3.00
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2.69
|
|
28
|
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.79
|
|
11
|
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.49-6.79
|
|
82
|
|
4.56
|
3.79-6.99
|
75
|
|
5.52
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
2.29
|
|
28
|
|
2.29
|
2.50
|
24
|
|
2.50
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
|
11
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
24
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
