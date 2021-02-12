National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service
Dairy Market News Branch
National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 88- Number 6
Issued Weekly
Friday, February 12, 2021
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/12/2021 to 02/18/2021
Total conventional dairy ads decreased by 15 percent, while organic dairy ads increased by 26 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.98, down 1 cent from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.23, 19 cents higher than last week.
The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, has an average price of $2.56, up 14 cents from last week. Conventional 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $2.62, up 19 cents from last week. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, unchanged from last week. Conventional cheese ads increased 13 percent and organic cheese ads were unchanged from the week before.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers is $4.35, down 23 cents from last week. Organic 32-ounce containers of Greek yogurt have a national weighted average advertised price of $6.99. Conventional yogurt ads decreased 27 percent, but organic yogurt ads increased 21 percent.
Conventional milk ads increased by 13 percent while organic milk ads increased by 49 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.40, down 68 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.79, down 15 cents from last week. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item, followed by organic gallon milk.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
Stores with Ads
02/12/202102/05/202101/29/2021 28K24K20K16K12K
8K
4K
0K
Cheese
YogurtIce creamCream cheeseButter
Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6
Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 9%
Yogurt, 16%
Sour cream, 7%
Milk, 2%
Cheese, 33%
Flavored milk, 1%
Cream cheese, 9%
Cottage cheese, 5%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 5%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6
Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
6068
|
3.23
|
5672
|
3.04
|
5238
|
3.44
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
5543
|
2.61
|
7163
|
2.43
|
6655
|
2.26
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
4208
|
3.71
|
1352
|
3.49
|
2522
|
3.57
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
2144
|
6.65
|
2318
|
6.22
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
9061
|
2.55
|
9421
|
2.42
|
6779
|
2.25
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2394
|
3.45
|
240
|
2.93
|
184
|
4.18
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
3446
|
2.06
|
2022
|
1.77
|
3315
|
1.91
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
6521
|
1.95
|
10500
|
1.87
|
7529
|
1.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
580
|
1.97
|
527
|
2.18
|
1055
|
2.72
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
180
|
2.99
|
285
|
3.88
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
9900
|
2.99
|
13345
|
2.99
|
7830
|
3.27
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
982
|
1.40
|
695
|
2.08
|
869
|
2.96
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
607
|
2.79
|
712
|
3.30
|
327
|
2.09
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
4901
|
1.85
|
9926
|
1.84
|
4300
|
1.73
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
5202
|
.97
|
7678
|
.99
|
5313
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1584
|
4.35
|
1857
|
4.58
|
1564
|
4.04
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
3175
|
.50
|
4909
|
.51
|
4015
|
1.62
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1071
|
2.39
|
540
|
3.95
|
495
|
2.63
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
2.49-3.99
|
2026
|
3.10
|
2.49-3.50
|
1523
|
3.18
|
2.50
|
468
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-3.00
|
1986
|
2.40
|
2.39-3.00
|
1469
|
2.93
|
2.49-2.99
|
565
|
2.88
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.38-3.99
|
376
|
3.48
|
3.38-5.99
|
1300
|
3.81
|
3.49-4.22
|
1023
|
4.07
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.99-8.49
|
167
|
7.47
|
6.99
|
221
|
6.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.97-3.69
|
3398
|
2.46
|
2.00-3.00
|
3024
|
2.68
|
1.50-2.99
|
860
|
2.61
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99
|
60
|
3.99
|
3.38
|
1086
|
3.38
|
3.49
|
213
|
3.49
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.99-2.99
|
1392
|
2.33
|
1.49-2.50
|
1194
|
2.01
|
1.49-2.00
|
176
|
1.66
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.50-2.50
|
1494
|
1.99
|
1.49-3.00
|
2311
|
2.02
|
1.49-2.49
|
1305
|
1.98
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.00-3.99
|
2868
|
2.92
|
2.50-4.99
|
1448
|
2.65
|
2.50-4.99
|
1857
|
2.95
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
0.88-1.19
|
591
|
1.14
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.39-2.99
|
233
|
2.58
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.29-2.50
|
2220
|
1.82
|
1.49-2.00
|
1133
|
1.85
|
1.49-1.97
|
278
|
1.80
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.25
|
1760
|
.99
|
0.70-1.00
|
974
|
.93
|
0.88-1.00
|
1239
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-4.49
|
121
|
4.23
|
3.49-4.99
|
601
|
4.45
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.60
|
1316
|
.54
|
0.50-0.60
|
267
|
.58
|
0.28-0.49
|
286
|
.36
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.88-3.50
|
638
|
2.38
|
3.50
|
61
|
3.50
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6
Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 4
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
2.50-3.00
|
325
|
2.76
|
3.50-3.99
|
1086
|
3.83
|
2.50-4.39
|
584
|
3.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.99
|
539
|
2.22
|
1.99-3.00
|
480
|
2.75
|
1.67-3.00
|
482
|
2.51
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.48
|
973
|
3.48
|
3.38-3.50
|
406
|
3.40
|
3.38
|
130
|
3.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.99
|
78
|
6.99
|
5.00-7.99
|
1051
|
5.97
|
6.49-7.99
|
578
|
7.24
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-2.50
|
724
|
2.16
|
1.99-3.00
|
617
|
2.80
|
1.67-3.00
|
416
|
2.43
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.48
|
973
|
3.48
|
3.50
|
62
|
3.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.49-2.38
|
213
|
1.79
|
1.49-1.99
|
182
|
1.66
|
1.67
|
289
|
1.67
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.49-2.00
|
402
|
1.65
|
1.49-2.50
|
588
|
1.93
|
1.49-1.67
|
410
|
1.62
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.50
|
213
|
2.50
|
1.99
|
246
|
1.99
|
0.99
|
121
|
.99
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.99-5.09
|
776
|
3.63
|
2.50-3.99
|
2260
|
2.82
|
2.47-5.49
|
645
|
3.97
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.99
|
246
|
1.99
|
0.99
|
121
|
.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.99
|
133
|
2.99
|
2.89
|
241
|
2.89
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.49-2.09
|
450
|
1.73
|
1.49-2.00
|
531
|
1.88
|
2.19
|
289
|
2.19
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00
|
405
|
1.00
|
0.79-1.00
|
664
|
.89
|
1.00
|
121
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29-4.99
|
473
|
4.34
|
3.69-4.99
|
152
|
4.46
|
2.99-4.99
|
226
|
4.06
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49-0.60
|
533
|
.52
|
0.29-0.50
|
752
|
.44
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50-2.78
|
126
|
2.66
|
2.00
|
246
|
2.00
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
3.00-5.29
|
32
|
4.50
|
3.00
|
24
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.50-3.49
|
22
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.00-12.99
|
49
|
9.57
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.50-3.49
|
22
|
3.00
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.99
|
11
|
1.99
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
3.00
|
22
|
3.00
|
4.00
|
24
|
4.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99
|
24
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25-1.79
|
39
|
1.64
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.49
|
11
|
5.49
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.70
|
21
|
.70
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
289
|
5.99
|
289
|
5.99
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
