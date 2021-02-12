Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

02/12/2021 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Volume 88- Number 6

Issued Weekly

Friday, February 12, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/12/2021 to 02/18/2021

Total conventional dairy ads decreased by 15 percent, while organic dairy ads increased by 26 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.98, down 1 cent from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.23, 19 cents higher than last week.

The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, has an average price of $2.56, up 14 cents from last week. Conventional 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $2.62, up 19 cents from last week. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, unchanged from last week. Conventional cheese ads increased 13 percent and organic cheese ads were unchanged from the week before.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers is $4.35, down 23 cents from last week. Organic 32-ounce containers of Greek yogurt have a national weighted average advertised price of $6.99. Conventional yogurt ads decreased 27 percent, but organic yogurt ads increased 21 percent.

Conventional milk ads increased by 13 percent while organic milk ads increased by 49 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.40, down 68 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.79, down 15 cents from last week. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item, followed by organic gallon milk.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

Stores with Ads

02/12/202102/05/202101/29/2021 28K24K20K16K12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

YogurtIce creamCream cheeseButter

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 9%

Yogurt, 16%

Sour cream, 7%

Ice cream, 14%

Milk, 2%

Cheese, 33%

Flavored milk, 1%

Cream cheese, 9%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 5%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

6068

3.23

5672

3.04

5238

3.44

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

5543

2.61

7163

2.43

6655

2.26

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4208

3.71

1352

3.49

2522

3.57

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

2144

6.65

2318

6.22

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

9061

2.55

9421

2.42

6779

2.25

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2394

3.45

240

2.93

184

4.18

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3446

2.06

2022

1.77

3315

1.91

Cream cheese

8 oz

6521

1.95

10500

1.87

7529

1.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

580

1.97

527

2.18

1055

2.72

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

180

2.99

285

3.88

Ice cream

48-64oz

9900

2.99

13345

2.99

7830

3.27

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

982

1.40

695

2.08

869

2.96

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

607

2.79

712

3.30

327

2.09

Sour cream

16 oz

4901

1.85

9926

1.84

4300

1.73

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

5202

.97

7678

.99

5313

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1584

4.35

1857

4.58

1564

4.04

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

3175

.50

4909

.51

4015

1.62

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1071

2.39

540

3.95

495

2.63

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

2.49-3.99

2026

3.10

2.49-3.50

1523

3.18

2.50

468

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-3.00

1986

2.40

2.39-3.00

1469

2.93

2.49-2.99

565

2.88

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.38-3.99

376

3.48

3.38-5.99

1300

3.81

3.49-4.22

1023

4.07

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99-8.49

167

7.47

6.99

221

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.97-3.69

3398

2.46

2.00-3.00

3024

2.68

1.50-2.99

860

2.61

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

60

3.99

3.38

1086

3.38

3.49

213

3.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-2.99

1392

2.33

1.49-2.50

1194

2.01

1.49-2.00

176

1.66

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-2.50

1494

1.99

1.49-3.00

2311

2.02

1.49-2.49

1305

1.98

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.00-3.99

2868

2.92

2.50-4.99

1448

2.65

2.50-4.99

1857

2.95

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.88-1.19

591

1.14

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.39-2.99

233

2.58

Sour cream

16 oz

1.29-2.50

2220

1.82

1.49-2.00

1133

1.85

1.49-1.97

278

1.80

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.25

1760

.99

0.70-1.00

974

.93

0.88-1.00

1239

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-4.49

121

4.23

3.49-4.99

601

4.45

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.60

1316

.54

0.50-0.60

267

.58

0.28-0.49

286

.36

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.88-3.50

638

2.38

3.50

61

3.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 4

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

2.50-3.00

325

2.76

3.50-3.99

1086

3.83

2.50-4.39

584

3.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.99

539

2.22

1.99-3.00

480

2.75

1.67-3.00

482

2.51

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.48

973

3.48

3.38-3.50

406

3.40

3.38

130

3.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

78

6.99

5.00-7.99

1051

5.97

6.49-7.99

578

7.24

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-2.50

724

2.16

1.99-3.00

617

2.80

1.67-3.00

416

2.43

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.48

973

3.48

3.50

62

3.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.49-2.38

213

1.79

1.49-1.99

182

1.66

1.67

289

1.67

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.49-2.00

402

1.65

1.49-2.50

588

1.93

1.49-1.67

410

1.62

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

213

2.50

1.99

246

1.99

0.99

121

.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.99-5.09

776

3.63

2.50-3.99

2260

2.82

2.47-5.49

645

3.97

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.99

246

1.99

0.99

121

.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

133

2.99

2.89

241

2.89

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-2.09

450

1.73

1.49-2.00

531

1.88

2.19

289

2.19

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.00

405

1.00

0.79-1.00

664

.89

1.00

121

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29-4.99

473

4.34

3.69-4.99

152

4.46

2.99-4.99

226

4.06

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49-0.60

533

.52

0.29-0.50

752

.44

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50-2.78

126

2.66

2.00

246

2.00

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

3.00-5.29

32

4.50

3.00

24

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.50-3.49

22

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.00-12.99

49

9.57

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.50-3.49

22

3.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.99

11

1.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

3.00

22

3.00

4.00

24

4.00

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99

24

3.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25-1.79

39

1.64

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.49

11

5.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.70

21

.70

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

289

5.99

289

5.99

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pU.S. Employment Outlook Tied to Vaccine Rollouts, but Mask Mandates, Other Policies Could Temper Recovery
GL
02:27pNomination committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:27pSHIFTPIXY : The Gig Economy, Pros, Cons & How to Thrive
PU
02:27pWARNER MUSIC : Jorge Drexler signs with Warner Chappell Spain
PU
02:27pBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share
PU
02:25pMICROSOFT VIVA : Empowering every employee for the new digital age
PU
02:25pKIADIS PHARMA N : EGM 2021 Q&A Protocol
PU
02:24pADMIRAL : Circular re Electronic Communications with Shareholders
AQ
02:22pStock Indexes Slip but Remain on Track for Weekly Gains
DJ
02:21pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ