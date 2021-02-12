National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Volume 88- Number 6

Issued Weekly

Friday, February 12, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/12/2021 to 02/18/2021

Total conventional dairy ads decreased by 15 percent, while organic dairy ads increased by 26 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $2.98, down 1 cent from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.23, 19 cents higher than last week.

The second most advertised dairy item, conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, has an average price of $2.56, up 14 cents from last week. Conventional 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $2.62, up 19 cents from last week. Organic 8-ounce block cheese has an average price of $3.69, unchanged from last week. Conventional cheese ads increased 13 percent and organic cheese ads were unchanged from the week before.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers is $4.35, down 23 cents from last week. Organic 32-ounce containers of Greek yogurt have a national weighted average advertised price of $6.99. Conventional yogurt ads decreased 27 percent, but organic yogurt ads increased 21 percent.

Conventional milk ads increased by 13 percent while organic milk ads increased by 49 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.40, down 68 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.79, down 15 cents from last week. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item, followed by organic gallon milk.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

Stores with Ads

02/12/202102/05/202101/29/2021 28K24K20K16K12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

YogurtIce creamCream cheeseButter

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 9%

Yogurt, 16%

Sour cream, 7%

Ice cream, 14%

Milk, 2%

Cheese, 33%

Flavored milk, 1%

Cream cheese, 9%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 5%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size THIS PERIOD LAST WEEK LAST YEAR Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 6068 3.23 5672 3.04 5238 3.44 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 5543 2.61 7163 2.43 6655 2.26 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 4208 3.71 1352 3.49 2522 3.57 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 2144 6.65 2318 6.22 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 9061 2.55 9421 2.42 6779 2.25 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 2394 3.45 240 2.93 184 4.18 Cottage cheese 16 oz 3446 2.06 2022 1.77 3315 1.91 Cream cheese 8 oz 6521 1.95 10500 1.87 7529 1.99 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 580 1.97 527 2.18 1055 2.72 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 180 2.99 285 3.88 Ice cream 48-64oz 9900 2.99 13345 2.99 7830 3.27 Milk All fat tests half gallon 982 1.40 695 2.08 869 2.96 Milk All fat tests gallon 607 2.79 712 3.30 327 2.09 Sour cream 16 oz 4901 1.85 9926 1.84 4300 1.73 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 5202 .97 7678 .99 5313 1.00 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 1584 4.35 1857 4.58 1564 4.04 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 3175 .50 4909 .51 4015 1.62 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 1071 2.39 540 3.95 495 2.63

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 2.49-3.99 2026 3.10 2.49-3.50 1523 3.18 2.50 468 2.50 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.99-3.00 1986 2.40 2.39-3.00 1469 2.93 2.49-2.99 565 2.88 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.38-3.99 376 3.48 3.38-5.99 1300 3.81 3.49-4.22 1023 4.07 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 6.99-8.49 167 7.47 6.99 221 6.99 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.97-3.69 3398 2.46 2.00-3.00 3024 2.68 1.50-2.99 860 2.61 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 3.99 60 3.99 3.38 1086 3.38 3.49 213 3.49 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.99-2.99 1392 2.33 1.49-2.50 1194 2.01 1.49-2.00 176 1.66 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.50-2.50 1494 1.99 1.49-3.00 2311 2.02 1.49-2.49 1305 1.98 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.00-3.99 2868 2.92 2.50-4.99 1448 2.65 2.50-4.99 1857 2.95 Milk All fat tests half gallon 0.88-1.19 591 1.14 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.39-2.99 233 2.58 Sour cream 16 oz 1.29-2.50 2220 1.82 1.49-2.00 1133 1.85 1.49-1.97 278 1.80 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.79-1.25 1760 .99 0.70-1.00 974 .93 0.88-1.00 1239 .99 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.99-4.49 121 4.23 3.49-4.99 601 4.45 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.50-0.60 1316 .54 0.50-0.60 267 .58 0.28-0.49 286 .36 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 1.88-3.50 638 2.38 3.50 61 3.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 6

Friday, February 12, 2021 - Page 4

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 2.50-3.00 325 2.76 3.50-3.99 1086 3.83 2.50-4.39 584 3.49 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.99-2.99 539 2.22 1.99-3.00 480 2.75 1.67-3.00 482 2.51 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.48 973 3.48 3.38-3.50 406 3.40 3.38 130 3.38 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 6.99 78 6.99 5.00-7.99 1051 5.97 6.49-7.99 578 7.24 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.99-2.50 724 2.16 1.99-3.00 617 2.80 1.67-3.00 416 2.43 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 3.48 973 3.48 3.50 62 3.50 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.49-2.38 213 1.79 1.49-1.99 182 1.66 1.67 289 1.67 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.49-2.00 402 1.65 1.49-2.50 588 1.93 1.49-1.67 410 1.62 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 2.50 213 2.50 1.99 246 1.99 0.99 121 .99 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.99-5.09 776 3.63 2.50-3.99 2260 2.82 2.47-5.49 645 3.97 Milk All fat tests half gallon 1.99 246 1.99 0.99 121 .99 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.99 133 2.99 2.89 241 2.89 Sour cream 16 oz 1.49-2.09 450 1.73 1.49-2.00 531 1.88 2.19 289 2.19 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 1.00 405 1.00 0.79-1.00 664 .89 1.00 121 1.00 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.29-4.99 473 4.34 3.69-4.99 152 4.46 2.99-4.99 226 4.06 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.49-0.60 533 .52 0.29-0.50 752 .44 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 2.50-2.78 126 2.66 2.00 246 2.00

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 3.00-5.29 32 4.50 3.00 24 3.00 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 2.50-3.49 22 3.00 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 5.00-12.99 49 9.57 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 2.50-3.49 22 3.00 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.99 11 1.99 Ice cream 48-64oz 3.00 22 3.00 4.00 24 4.00 Milk All fat tests half gallon 3.99 24 3.99 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 1.25-1.79 39 1.64 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 5.49 11 5.49 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.70 21 .70

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS