National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service

National Retail Report-Dairy

Friday, February 26, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/26/2021 to 03/04/2021

As weather has cleared up across much of the country, total conventional dairy advertisements increased 23 percent, while organic ad numbers grew 46 percent. The number of conventional butter ads increased 104 percent weekly, while plain yogurt in 32-ounce containers saw the largest increase on the conventional aisle week to week, at over 500 percent. Organic cream cheese increased over 1,500 percent week to week, as the spring season draws near.

Conventional cheese advertisements decreased 5 percent, while the number of organic cheese advertisements more than doubled. The weighted average advertised price for conventional cheese in 8-ounce blocks was $2.56, $0.15 higher than last week, but $1.61 less than the organic variety.

Conventional and organic milk advertisement numbers increased by 3 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Organic milk in half gallon containers were the most advertised organic dairy item. The weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons of milk was $3.47, $0.12 lower than last week. There were no ads for conventional half gallon milk.

Conventional and organic yogurt advertisement totals increased 58 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Greek yogurt (conventional) in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt item and the second most advertised dairy item this week, as advertisements increased 73 percent from last week. The weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was $.59, down a dime from last week. The weighted average advertised price for 4 to 6 ounce organic yogurt was $1.07, up 2 cents from last week, resulting in an organic premium of $0.48.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

Cheese

Milk

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Flavored milk, 1%

Butter, 7%

Cheese, 29%

Cottage cheese, 7%

Cream cheese, 5%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 6%

Cottage cheese, 2%

Cream cheese, 10%Sour cream, 3%

Milk, 49%

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size THIS PERIOD LAST WEEK LAST YEAR Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 6176 3.09 3023 3.27 3021 3.52 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 7035 2.56 7082 2.41 5116 2.31 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 5063 3.59 5705 3.85 889 4.51 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 853 7.36 1238 6.74 1279 6.46 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 9807 2.55 9555 2.51 8809 2.40 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 1093 3.79 1474 4.40 1217 4.87 Cottage cheese 16 oz 5481 1.83 2703 2.10 2896 2.06 Cream cheese 8 oz 4055 2.28 4249 2.03 5779 2.23 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 559 2.62 1105 1.85 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 321 3.84 180 3.99 359 3.70 Ice cream 48-64oz 11986 3.05 10459 3.17 8943 3.19 Milk All fat tests half gallon 162 2.64 413 2.88 Milk All fat tests gallon 586 3.30 405 2.69 978 2.96 Sour cream 16 oz 5318 1.71 5126 1.47 3677 1.65 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 10960 .98 6346 .99 9057 .98 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 1435 4.50 1759 4.41 2032 4.55 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 4037 .59 4158 .69 3983 .48 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 3975 2.89 648 2.94 2067 2.65

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 1.97-5.99 1767 3.14 1.99-3.99 2000 3.61 1.99-3.49 740 2.27 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.97-3.00 2168 2.39 2.50-3.00 3283 2.65 1.88-2.25 176 2.10 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 2.99-3.99 924 3.43 2.98-4.49 1418 3.42 3.50-4.22 1023 4.07 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.88-3.50 2594 2.43 2.00-3.00 3407 2.61 1.88-3.49 887 2.56 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 2.99-4.49 434 4.05 2.98-4.49 332 3.57 3.50 213 3.50 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.99-3.00 1439 2.40 1.25-2.00 2035 1.71 1.25-1.50 714 1.29 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.25-3.00 1451 2.14 2.00-3.00 1390 2.90 1.25-2.00 398 1.78 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 2.49 502 2.49 3.79 57 3.79 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 4.49 100 4.49 4.49 116 4.49 Ice cream 48-64oz 1.79-4.00 2920 2.92 1.79-3.99 3172 2.76 2.50-3.99 2065 3.00 Milk All fat tests gallon 3.49-4.49 209 4.19 2.39 57 2.39 Sour cream 16 oz 1.50-2.50 1812 1.92 1.25-2.00 1575 1.85 0.89-2.00 1053 1.37 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.69-1.50 3662 .95 0.98-1.00 2590 1.00 0.80-1.25 1998 1.03 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.89-5.49 344 4.57 3.99-4.99 577 4.21 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.33-1.00 1661 .61 0.33-1.00 732 .57 0.60-1.00 176 .76 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 1.67-3.29 724 2.66 2.50-3.99 1444 3.03 2.29-2.50 677 2.44

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 4

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 1.99-4.49 391 3.23 1.49-2.50 989 2.14 4.39 289 4.39 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 2.00-3.99 544 2.91 1.99-3.49 307 2.84 1.49-2.99 529 2.23 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.48-3.99 1087 3.53 3.38-3.99 481 3.55 3.38 130 3.38 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 6.99 121 6.99 6.49-8.99 683 7.51 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.79-3.99 751 2.70 1.99-3.49 1546 2.64 1.49-2.50 584 2.20 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 3.99 114 3.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.25 78 1.25 1.25-2.49 495 1.89 1.25-1.67 699 1.60 Cream cheese 8 oz 2.00 121 2.00 1.49 246 1.49 1.49-1.67 394 1.62 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 2.50 105 2.50 Ice cream 48-64oz 1.99-5.09 1151 3.59 2.50-3.99 2021 3.07 1.67-5.49 584 3.86 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.50 74 2.50 2.99 246 2.99 Sour cream 16 oz 1.25-1.99 380 1.45 1.25-2.49 272 1.53 1.25-1.49 226 1.36 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.79-1.00 860 .98 0.88-1.00 1492 .97 1.00 347 1.00 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.29-4.99 262 4.20 5.49 241 5.49 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.40-0.50 524 .47 0.50-1.00 405 .78 0.39-0.50 463 .42 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 3.49 141 3.49 2.00-4.29 817 3.10 2.50 121 2.50

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 4.79 28 4.79 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 5.00-6.99 49 6.14 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 2.69 11 2.69 3.00 27 3.00 Cottage cheese 16 oz 2.49 21 2.49 Cream cheese 8 oz 2.99 28 2.99 2.49 27 2.49 Ice cream 48-64oz 4.99-7.99 49 6.70 4.29 24 4.29 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 1.25 11 1.25 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.49 11 3.49 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 1.00 49 1.00 0.99 27 .99 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 3.50-5.00 51 4.29

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS