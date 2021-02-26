National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service
Dairy Market News Branch
National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 88- Number 8
Issued Weekly
Friday, February 26, 2021
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/26/2021 to 03/04/2021
As weather has cleared up across much of the country, total conventional dairy advertisements increased 23 percent, while organic ad numbers grew 46 percent. The number of conventional butter ads increased 104 percent weekly, while plain yogurt in 32-ounce containers saw the largest increase on the conventional aisle week to week, at over 500 percent. Organic cream cheese increased over 1,500 percent week to week, as the spring season draws near.
Conventional cheese advertisements decreased 5 percent, while the number of organic cheese advertisements more than doubled. The weighted average advertised price for conventional cheese in 8-ounce blocks was $2.56, $0.15 higher than last week, but $1.61 less than the organic variety.
Conventional and organic milk advertisement numbers increased by 3 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Organic milk in half gallon containers were the most advertised organic dairy item. The weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons of milk was $3.47, $0.12 lower than last week. There were no ads for conventional half gallon milk.
Conventional and organic yogurt advertisement totals increased 58 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Greek yogurt (conventional) in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt item and the second most advertised dairy item this week, as advertisements increased 73 percent from last week. The weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was $.59, down a dime from last week. The weighted average advertised price for 4 to 6 ounce organic yogurt was $1.07, up 2 cents from last week, resulting in an organic premium of $0.48.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
02/26/202102/19/202102/12/2021 30K
25K
Stores with Ads
20K
15K
10K
5K
0K
Cheese
YogurtIce creamButter
Milk
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8
Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 7%
Cream cheese, 5%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 6%
Cream cheese, 10%Sour cream, 3%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
Milk, 49%
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8
Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
6176
|
3.09
|
3023
|
3.27
|
3021
|
3.52
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
7035
|
2.56
|
7082
|
2.41
|
5116
|
2.31
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
5063
|
3.59
|
5705
|
3.85
|
889
|
4.51
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
853
|
7.36
|
1238
|
6.74
|
1279
|
6.46
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
9807
|
2.55
|
9555
|
2.51
|
8809
|
2.40
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1093
|
3.79
|
1474
|
4.40
|
1217
|
4.87
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
5481
|
1.83
|
2703
|
2.10
|
2896
|
2.06
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
4055
|
2.28
|
4249
|
2.03
|
5779
|
2.23
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
559
|
2.62
|
1105
|
1.85
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
321
|
3.84
|
180
|
3.99
|
359
|
3.70
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
11986
|
3.05
|
10459
|
3.17
|
8943
|
3.19
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
162
|
2.64
|
413
|
2.88
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
586
|
3.30
|
405
|
2.69
|
978
|
2.96
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
5318
|
1.71
|
5126
|
1.47
|
3677
|
1.65
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
10960
|
.98
|
6346
|
.99
|
9057
|
.98
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1435
|
4.50
|
1759
|
4.41
|
2032
|
4.55
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
4037
|
.59
|
4158
|
.69
|
3983
|
.48
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3975
|
2.89
|
648
|
2.94
|
2067
|
2.65
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
1.97-5.99
|
1767
|
3.14
|
1.99-3.99
|
2000
|
3.61
|
1.99-3.49
|
740
|
2.27
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.97-3.00
|
2168
|
2.39
|
2.50-3.00
|
3283
|
2.65
|
1.88-2.25
|
176
|
2.10
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-3.99
|
924
|
3.43
|
2.98-4.49
|
1418
|
3.42
|
3.50-4.22
|
1023
|
4.07
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.88-3.50
|
2594
|
2.43
|
2.00-3.00
|
3407
|
2.61
|
1.88-3.49
|
887
|
2.56
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99-4.49
|
434
|
4.05
|
2.98-4.49
|
332
|
3.57
|
3.50
|
213
|
3.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.99-3.00
|
1439
|
2.40
|
1.25-2.00
|
2035
|
1.71
|
1.25-1.50
|
714
|
1.29
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.25-3.00
|
1451
|
2.14
|
2.00-3.00
|
1390
|
2.90
|
1.25-2.00
|
398
|
1.78
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.49
|
502
|
2.49
|
3.79
|
57
|
3.79
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.49
|
100
|
4.49
|
4.49
|
116
|
4.49
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-4.00
|
2920
|
2.92
|
1.79-3.99
|
3172
|
2.76
|
2.50-3.99
|
2065
|
3.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.49-4.49
|
209
|
4.19
|
2.39
|
57
|
2.39
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.50
|
1812
|
1.92
|
1.25-2.00
|
1575
|
1.85
|
0.89-2.00
|
1053
|
1.37
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.50
|
3662
|
.95
|
0.98-1.00
|
2590
|
1.00
|
0.80-1.25
|
1998
|
1.03
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.89-5.49
|
344
|
4.57
|
3.99-4.99
|
577
|
4.21
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.33-1.00
|
1661
|
.61
|
0.33-1.00
|
732
|
.57
|
0.60-1.00
|
176
|
.76
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.67-3.29
|
724
|
2.66
|
2.50-3.99
|
1444
|
3.03
|
2.29-2.50
|
677
|
2.44
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8
Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 4
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
1.99-4.49
|
391
|
3.23
|
1.49-2.50
|
989
|
2.14
|
4.39
|
289
|
4.39
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.00-3.99
|
544
|
2.91
|
1.99-3.49
|
307
|
2.84
|
1.49-2.99
|
529
|
2.23
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.48-3.99
|
1087
|
3.53
|
3.38-3.99
|
481
|
3.55
|
3.38
|
130
|
3.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.99
|
121
|
6.99
|
6.49-8.99
|
683
|
7.51
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.79-3.99
|
751
|
2.70
|
1.99-3.49
|
1546
|
2.64
|
1.49-2.50
|
584
|
2.20
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99
|
114
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.25
|
78
|
1.25
|
1.25-2.49
|
495
|
1.89
|
1.25-1.67
|
699
|
1.60
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
2.00
|
121
|
2.00
|
1.49
|
246
|
1.49
|
1.49-1.67
|
394
|
1.62
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-5.09
|
1151
|
3.59
|
2.50-3.99
|
2021
|
3.07
|
1.67-5.49
|
584
|
3.86
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.50
|
74
|
2.50
|
2.99
|
246
|
2.99
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.25-1.99
|
380
|
1.45
|
1.25-2.49
|
272
|
1.53
|
1.25-1.49
|
226
|
1.36
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
860
|
.98
|
0.88-1.00
|
1492
|
.97
|
1.00
|
347
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29-4.99
|
262
|
4.20
|
5.49
|
241
|
5.49
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.50
|
524
|
.47
|
0.50-1.00
|
405
|
.78
|
0.39-0.50
|
463
|
.42
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.49
|
141
|
3.49
|
2.00-4.29
|
817
|
3.10
|
2.50
|
121
|
2.50
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
4.79
|
28
|
4.79
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.00-6.99
|
49
|
6.14
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.69
|
11
|
2.69
|
3.00
|
27
|
3.00
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
2.49
|
21
|
2.49
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
2.99
|
28
|
2.99
|
2.49
|
27
|
2.49
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
4.99-7.99
|
49
|
6.70
|
4.29
|
24
|
4.29
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
11
|
1.25
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49
|
11
|
3.49
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00
|
49
|
1.00
|
0.99
|
27
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.50-5.00
|
51
|
4.29
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
724
|
5.69
|
503
|
5.47
|
222
|
5.63
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
299
|
4.17
|
121
|
3.69
|
137
|
4.99
