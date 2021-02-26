National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Volume 88- Number 8

Issued Weekly

Friday, February 26, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 02/26/2021 to 03/04/2021

As weather has cleared up across much of the country, total conventional dairy advertisements increased 23 percent, while organic ad numbers grew 46 percent. The number of conventional butter ads increased 104 percent weekly, while plain yogurt in 32-ounce containers saw the largest increase on the conventional aisle week to week, at over 500 percent. Organic cream cheese increased over 1,500 percent week to week, as the spring season draws near.

Conventional cheese advertisements decreased 5 percent, while the number of organic cheese advertisements more than doubled. The weighted average advertised price for conventional cheese in 8-ounce blocks was $2.56, $0.15 higher than last week, but $1.61 less than the organic variety.

Conventional and organic milk advertisement numbers increased by 3 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Organic milk in half gallon containers were the most advertised organic dairy item. The weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons of milk was $3.47, $0.12 lower than last week. There were no ads for conventional half gallon milk.

Conventional and organic yogurt advertisement totals increased 58 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Greek yogurt (conventional) in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt item and the second most advertised dairy item this week, as advertisements increased 73 percent from last week. The weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was $.59, down a dime from last week. The weighted average advertised price for 4 to 6 ounce organic yogurt was $1.07, up 2 cents from last week, resulting in an organic premium of $0.48.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

02/26/202102/19/202102/12/2021 30K

25K

Stores with Ads

20K

15K

10K

5K

0K

Cheese

YogurtIce creamButter

Milk

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Flavored milk, 1%

Butter, 7%

Cheese, 29%

Cottage cheese, 7%

Cream cheese, 5%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 6%

Cottage cheese, 2%

Cream cheese, 10%Sour cream, 3%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

Milk, 49%

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

6176

3.09

3023

3.27

3021

3.52

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

7035

2.56

7082

2.41

5116

2.31

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

5063

3.59

5705

3.85

889

4.51

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

853

7.36

1238

6.74

1279

6.46

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

9807

2.55

9555

2.51

8809

2.40

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1093

3.79

1474

4.40

1217

4.87

Cottage cheese

16 oz

5481

1.83

2703

2.10

2896

2.06

Cream cheese

8 oz

4055

2.28

4249

2.03

5779

2.23

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

559

2.62

1105

1.85

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

321

3.84

180

3.99

359

3.70

Ice cream

48-64oz

11986

3.05

10459

3.17

8943

3.19

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

162

2.64

413

2.88

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

586

3.30

405

2.69

978

2.96

Sour cream

16 oz

5318

1.71

5126

1.47

3677

1.65

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

10960

.98

6346

.99

9057

.98

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1435

4.50

1759

4.41

2032

4.55

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

4037

.59

4158

.69

3983

.48

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3975

2.89

648

2.94

2067

2.65

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

1.97-5.99

1767

3.14

1.99-3.99

2000

3.61

1.99-3.49

740

2.27

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.97-3.00

2168

2.39

2.50-3.00

3283

2.65

1.88-2.25

176

2.10

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-3.99

924

3.43

2.98-4.49

1418

3.42

3.50-4.22

1023

4.07

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.88-3.50

2594

2.43

2.00-3.00

3407

2.61

1.88-3.49

887

2.56

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-4.49

434

4.05

2.98-4.49

332

3.57

3.50

213

3.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-3.00

1439

2.40

1.25-2.00

2035

1.71

1.25-1.50

714

1.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.25-3.00

1451

2.14

2.00-3.00

1390

2.90

1.25-2.00

398

1.78

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.49

502

2.49

3.79

57

3.79

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.49

100

4.49

4.49

116

4.49

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-4.00

2920

2.92

1.79-3.99

3172

2.76

2.50-3.99

2065

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.49-4.49

209

4.19

2.39

57

2.39

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.50

1812

1.92

1.25-2.00

1575

1.85

0.89-2.00

1053

1.37

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.50

3662

.95

0.98-1.00

2590

1.00

0.80-1.25

1998

1.03

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.89-5.49

344

4.57

3.99-4.99

577

4.21

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.33-1.00

1661

.61

0.33-1.00

732

.57

0.60-1.00

176

.76

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.67-3.29

724

2.66

2.50-3.99

1444

3.03

2.29-2.50

677

2.44

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 8

Friday, February 26, 2021 - Page 4

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

1.99-4.49

391

3.23

1.49-2.50

989

2.14

4.39

289

4.39

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.00-3.99

544

2.91

1.99-3.49

307

2.84

1.49-2.99

529

2.23

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.48-3.99

1087

3.53

3.38-3.99

481

3.55

3.38

130

3.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

121

6.99

6.49-8.99

683

7.51

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.79-3.99

751

2.70

1.99-3.49

1546

2.64

1.49-2.50

584

2.20

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

114

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.25

78

1.25

1.25-2.49

495

1.89

1.25-1.67

699

1.60

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.00

121

2.00

1.49

246

1.49

1.49-1.67

394

1.62

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.50

105

2.50

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-5.09

1151

3.59

2.50-3.99

2021

3.07

1.67-5.49

584

3.86

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.50

74

2.50

2.99

246

2.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.25-1.99

380

1.45

1.25-2.49

272

1.53

1.25-1.49

226

1.36

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

860

.98

0.88-1.00

1492

.97

1.00

347

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29-4.99

262

4.20

5.49

241

5.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.50

524

.47

0.50-1.00

405

.78

0.39-0.50

463

.42

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.49

141

3.49

2.00-4.29

817

3.10

2.50

121

2.50

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

4.79

28

4.79

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.00-6.99

49

6.14

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.69

11

2.69

3.00

27

3.00

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2.49

21

2.49

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.99

28

2.99

2.49

27

2.49

Ice cream

48-64oz

4.99-7.99

49

6.70

4.29

24

4.29

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25

11

1.25

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49

11

3.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

1.00

49

1.00

0.99

27

.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.50-5.00

51

4.29

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

724

5.69

503

5.47

222

5.63

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

299

4.17

121

3.69

137

4.99

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
