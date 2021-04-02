Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

04/02/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 13

Issued Weekly

Friday, April 2, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 04/02/2021 to 04/08/2021

The total number of conventional dairy ads increased this week by 7 percent to 84,620; total organic ads fell by 1

percent to 3,387. The most advertised dairy product was conventional 48-64-ounce ice cream, with an average price of $3.17 up 36 cents over last week. The most advertised organic product this week was gallon-sized milk. The average price was $5.11.

Retail advertisements for cheese were led by conventional 8-ounce shred bags, which were advertised 3 percent more than in the last week. The average price for 8-ounce shred bags of conventional cheese was $2.30 down $0.12 from last week. Organic cheese made a return to the retail survey with 8-ounce shred bags; the average price was $2.99. The organic premium for 8-ounce shred cheese this week was $0.69.

Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt product, this period, appearing in 7,190 ads. The weighted average price for this product was $0.97, dropping $0.01 from the week prior. The total number of conventional yogurt ads dropped by 13 percent compared to the previous survey, while the ad numbers for organic yogurt nearly doubled, growing 99 percent.

Milk advertisements were highest in gallon sizes for both conventional and organic. Conventional milk gallons advertisements grew by 57 percent this week, while organic advertisements appeared after taking the previous week off. The price for the conventional gallons was up by $0.20 from the previous report at $3.09. Organic gallons were advertised at $5.11, representing a $2.02 organic premium.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

04/02/2021

03/26/2021

03/19/2021

30K

25K

with Ads

20K

15K

Stores

10K

5K

0K

Cheese

Ice cream

Yogurt

Cream cheese

Butter

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13

Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 14%

Sour cream, 10%

Milk, 1%

Ice cream, 18%

Butter, 11%

Cheese, 29%

Cottage cheese, 3%

Cream cheese, 12%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 11%

Butter, 7%

Cheese, 3%

Cottage cheese, 6%

Ice cream, 6%

Milk, 68%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13

Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

9650

2.69

8875

2.61

3044

3.09

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

8627

2.10

7496

2.44

4301

2.20

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

491

3.63

421

4.06

1322

4.59

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

510

6.82

388

7.36

605

5.91

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

14125

2.30

13763

2.42

7947

2.28

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1268

4.61

163

3.42

1135

4.57

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2715

2.04

2875

2.37

3740

2.14

Cream cheese

8 oz

10525

1.74

7071

1.87

4579

1.76

Egg nog

quart

62

2.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

289

3.79

576

3.09

998

2.41

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

317

3.48

Ice cream

48-64oz

15841

3.17

16428

2.81

7787

3.04

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

144

2.10

238

1.55

555

1.38

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

314

3.09

200

2.89

383

4.01

Sour cream

16 oz

8316

1.81

6946

1.81

4224

1.96

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

7190

.97

7722

.98

8261

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1088

4.53

1376

4.34

3949

3.70

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2967

.48

3638

.49

3143

.51

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

560

2.35

819

2.28

1462

2.19

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.99-3.99

2486

2.69

0.89-3.50

2474

2.54

1.98-3.99

1500

2.73

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.66-3.00

2386

2.18

1.50-3.00

1795

2.09

1.50-2.99

1947

1.96

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.50

108

3.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.66-8.99

3485

2.60

1.50-3.00

4421

2.24

1.50-2.99

2055

2.11

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99-8.99

266

6.92

3.99

1002

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-2.99

956

2.44

1.50-3.00

802

1.77

1.69-2.49

286

2.19

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-2.99

2713

1.69

0.98-3.00

3742

1.75

0.99-1.67

1218

1.56

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.00

3145

3.06

1.97-5.98

3339

2.81

1.99-5.49

3498

3.33

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

72

2.99

3.99

137

3.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-2.00

2651

1.78

0.98-2.00

1068

1.60

0.99-2.39

1002

1.75

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

1755

.94

0.99-1.00

1248

1.00

0.80-1.00

1349

.98

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.99

265

4.99

3.98-4.99

296

4.32

3.99

106

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.60

810

.54

0.40-0.50

1055

.41

0.50-0.60

835

.53

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50-2.99

256

2.66

2.49

64

2.49

1.98

180

1.98

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13

Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 4

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

1.97-2.99

1036

2.53

1.97-3.99

1370

2.70

1.77-4.39

698

3.30

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.50-2.99

961

2.23

1.50-2.99

1239

2.08

1.67-2.99

240

2.17

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.49-3.99

383

3.67

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

116

6.99

4.77-7.49

394

6.77

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.50-3.00

2104

2.15

1.50-3.00

1799

2.28

1.67-1.99

174

1.86

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-2.29

249

2.14

1.49

422

1.49

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.25-2.50

885

1.84

1.67-2.49

1380

1.83

1.67-1.98

524

1.73

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.79

289

3.79

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-5.50

2845

3.54

1.99-3.99

2576

3.17

1.67-3.50

340

2.47

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00

133

2.00

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.99

105

1.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.66-2.00

1010

1.86

1.29-2.00

1403

1.75

1.67-2.19

1171

2.10

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.00

613

1.00

0.79-1.00

1015

.91

0.88-1.00

1162

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29

121

3.29

5.00

246

5.00

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49

267

.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99

60

1.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2.99-3.50

32

3.32

2.00-3.49

54

2.75

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.00-2.50

32

2.33

2.99

27

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.00-5.29

60

3.71

2.99

27

2.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.00-4.49

39

3.79

1.25

24

1.25

Ice cream

48-64oz

3.00-7.99

71

5.94

3.50

27

3.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.29

11

3.29

Sour cream

16 oz

1.99

11

1.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25

21

1.25

0.99

27

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.99-5.00

54

5.00

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

221

5.99

121

5.29

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

98

2.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

214

4.29

468

3.66

114

3.49

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13

Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 5

Cream cheese

8 oz

335

2.42

Ice cream

48-64oz

189

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1081

3.99

2646

3.86

764

3.95

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1226

5.11

105

5.00

Sour cream

16 oz

121

2.19

586

2.62

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

137

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

72

.69

72

.69

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

358

4.18

108

3.50

124

3.49

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

5.99

221

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.99

98

2.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

4.29

214

4.29

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.49-3.99

439

3.84

2.98-3.99

282

3.29

4.46-4.98

360

4.72

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99

114

3.99

3.99

458

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.99-4.29

358

4.18

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Ice cream

48-64oz

5.99

72

5.99

5.99

117

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99

78

3.99

2.99-5.99

287

4.74

7.99

289

7.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode

Island and Vermont

SOUTHEAST U.S.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

MIDWEST U.S.

Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

SOUTHWEST U.S.

Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah

NORTHWEST U.S.

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming

ALASKA

Alaska

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
