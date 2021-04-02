National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Volume 88- Number 13 Issued Weekly Friday, April 2, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 04/02/2021 to 04/08/2021

The total number of conventional dairy ads increased this week by 7 percent to 84,620; total organic ads fell by 1

percent to 3,387. The most advertised dairy product was conventional 48-64-ounce ice cream, with an average price of $3.17 up 36 cents over last week. The most advertised organic product this week was gallon-sized milk. The average price was $5.11.

Retail advertisements for cheese were led by conventional 8-ounce shred bags, which were advertised 3 percent more than in the last week. The average price for 8-ounce shred bags of conventional cheese was $2.30 down $0.12 from last week. Organic cheese made a return to the retail survey with 8-ounce shred bags; the average price was $2.99. The organic premium for 8-ounce shred cheese this week was $0.69.

Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt product, this period, appearing in 7,190 ads. The weighted average price for this product was $0.97, dropping $0.01 from the week prior. The total number of conventional yogurt ads dropped by 13 percent compared to the previous survey, while the ad numbers for organic yogurt nearly doubled, growing 99 percent.

Milk advertisements were highest in gallon sizes for both conventional and organic. Conventional milk gallons advertisements grew by 57 percent this week, while organic advertisements appeared after taking the previous week off. The price for the conventional gallons was up by $0.20 from the previous report at $3.09. Organic gallons were advertised at $5.11, representing a $2.02 organic premium.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.