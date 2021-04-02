|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 04/02/2021 to 04/08/2021
The total number of conventional dairy ads increased this week by 7 percent to 84,620; total organic ads fell by 1
percent to 3,387. The most advertised dairy product was conventional 48-64-ounce ice cream, with an average price of $3.17 up 36 cents over last week. The most advertised organic product this week was gallon-sized milk. The average price was $5.11.
Retail advertisements for cheese were led by conventional 8-ounce shred bags, which were advertised 3 percent more than in the last week. The average price for 8-ounce shred bags of conventional cheese was $2.30 down $0.12 from last week. Organic cheese made a return to the retail survey with 8-ounce shred bags; the average price was $2.99. The organic premium for 8-ounce shred cheese this week was $0.69.
Conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers was the most advertised yogurt product, this period, appearing in 7,190 ads. The weighted average price for this product was $0.97, dropping $0.01 from the week prior. The total number of conventional yogurt ads dropped by 13 percent compared to the previous survey, while the ad numbers for organic yogurt nearly doubled, growing 99 percent.
Milk advertisements were highest in gallon sizes for both conventional and organic. Conventional milk gallons advertisements grew by 57 percent this week, while organic advertisements appeared after taking the previous week off. The price for the conventional gallons was up by $0.20 from the previous report at $3.09. Organic gallons were advertised at $5.11, representing a $2.02 organic premium.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
04/02/2021
|
03/26/2021
|
03/19/2021
|
|
|
30K
|
|
|
|
|
|
25K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
10K
|
|
|
|
|
|
5K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Yogurt
|
Cream cheese
|
Butter
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13
Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Yogurt, 14%
Sour cream, 10%
Milk, 1%
Ice cream, 18%
Cottage cheese, 3%
Cream cheese, 12%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
|
Yogurt, 11%
|
Butter, 7%
|
|
|
Cheese, 3%
Cottage cheese, 6%
Ice cream, 6%
Milk, 68%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13
Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
9650
|
2.69
|
8875
|
2.61
|
3044
|
3.09
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
8627
|
2.10
|
7496
|
2.44
|
4301
|
2.20
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
491
|
3.63
|
421
|
4.06
|
1322
|
4.59
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
510
|
6.82
|
388
|
7.36
|
605
|
5.91
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
14125
|
2.30
|
13763
|
2.42
|
7947
|
2.28
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1268
|
4.61
|
163
|
3.42
|
1135
|
4.57
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2715
|
2.04
|
2875
|
2.37
|
3740
|
2.14
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
10525
|
1.74
|
7071
|
1.87
|
4579
|
1.76
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
|
|
62
|
2.99
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
289
|
3.79
|
576
|
3.09
|
998
|
2.41
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
3.48
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
15841
|
3.17
|
16428
|
2.81
|
7787
|
3.04
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
144
|
2.10
|
238
|
1.55
|
555
|
1.38
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
314
|
3.09
|
200
|
2.89
|
383
|
4.01
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
8316
|
1.81
|
6946
|
1.81
|
4224
|
1.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
7190
|
.97
|
7722
|
.98
|
8261
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1088
|
4.53
|
1376
|
4.34
|
3949
|
3.70
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2967
|
.48
|
3638
|
.49
|
3143
|
.51
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
560
|
2.35
|
819
|
2.28
|
1462
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-3.99
|
2486
|
|
2.69
|
0.89-3.50
|
2474
|
|
2.54
|
1.98-3.99
|
1500
|
|
2.73
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.66-3.00
|
2386
|
|
2.18
|
1.50-3.00
|
1795
|
|
2.09
|
1.50-2.99
|
1947
|
|
1.96
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.50
|
108
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.66-8.99
|
3485
|
|
2.60
|
1.50-3.00
|
4421
|
|
2.24
|
1.50-2.99
|
2055
|
|
2.11
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99-8.99
|
266
|
|
6.92
|
3.99
|
1002
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-2.99
|
956
|
|
2.44
|
1.50-3.00
|
802
|
|
1.77
|
1.69-2.49
|
286
|
|
2.19
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-2.99
|
2713
|
|
1.69
|
0.98-3.00
|
3742
|
|
1.75
|
0.99-1.67
|
1218
|
|
1.56
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.00
|
3145
|
|
3.06
|
1.97-5.98
|
3339
|
|
2.81
|
1.99-5.49
|
3498
|
|
3.33
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.99
|
72
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
137
|
|
3.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.49-2.00
|
2651
|
|
1.78
|
0.98-2.00
|
1068
|
|
1.60
|
0.99-2.39
|
1002
|
|
1.75
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
1755
|
|
.94
|
0.99-1.00
|
1248
|
|
1.00
|
0.80-1.00
|
1349
|
|
.98
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.99
|
265
|
|
4.99
|
3.98-4.99
|
296
|
|
4.32
|
3.99
|
106
|
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.60
|
810
|
|
.54
|
0.40-0.50
|
1055
|
|
.41
|
0.50-0.60
|
835
|
|
.53
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50-2.99
|
256
|
|
2.66
|
2.49
|
64
|
|
2.49
|
1.98
|
180
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13
Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.97-2.99
|
1036
|
2.53
|
1.97-3.99
|
1370
|
|
2.70
|
1.77-4.39
|
698
|
3.30
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.50-2.99
|
961
|
2.23
|
1.50-2.99
|
1239
|
|
2.08
|
1.67-2.99
|
240
|
2.17
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
3.49-3.99
|
383
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
6.99
|
116
|
|
6.99
|
4.77-7.49
|
394
|
6.77
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.50-3.00
|
2104
|
2.15
|
1.50-3.00
|
1799
|
|
2.28
|
1.67-1.99
|
174
|
1.86
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-2.29
|
249
|
2.14
|
1.49
|
422
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.25-2.50
|
885
|
1.84
|
1.67-2.49
|
1380
|
|
1.83
|
1.67-1.98
|
524
|
1.73
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
289
|
3.79
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-5.50
|
2845
|
3.54
|
1.99-3.99
|
2576
|
|
3.17
|
1.67-3.50
|
340
|
2.47
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00
|
133
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
105
|
1.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.66-2.00
|
1010
|
1.86
|
1.29-2.00
|
1403
|
|
1.75
|
1.67-2.19
|
1171
|
2.10
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00
|
613
|
1.00
|
0.79-1.00
|
1015
|
|
.91
|
0.88-1.00
|
1162
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29
|
121
|
3.29
|
5.00
|
246
|
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49
|
267
|
.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99
|
60
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.99-3.50
|
|
32
|
|
3.32
|
2.00-3.49
|
54
|
|
2.75
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.00-2.50
|
|
32
|
|
2.33
|
2.99
|
27
|
|
2.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.00-5.29
|
|
60
|
|
3.71
|
2.99
|
27
|
|
2.99
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
2.00-4.49
|
|
39
|
|
3.79
|
1.25
|
24
|
|
1.25
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
3.00-7.99
|
|
71
|
|
5.94
|
3.50
|
27
|
|
3.50
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.29
|
|
11
|
|
3.29
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99
|
|
11
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
|
21
|
|
1.25
|
0.99
|
27
|
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.99-5.00
|
54
|
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
221
|
5.99
|
|
|
121
|
5.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
98
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
214
|
4.29
|
468
|
3.66
|
114
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 13
Friday, April 2, 2021 - Page 5
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
|
335
|
2.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
189
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1081
|
3.99
|
2646
|
3.86
|
764
|
3.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1226
|
5.11
|
|
|
105
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
121
|
2.19
|
586
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
72
|
.69
|
72
|
.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
358
|
4.18
|
108
|
3.50
|
124
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.99
|
221
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
98
|
|
2.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
214
|
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.49-3.99
|
439
|
|
3.84
|
2.98-3.99
|
282
|
|
3.29
|
4.46-4.98
|
360
|
|
4.72
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
114
|
|
3.99
|
3.99
|
458
|
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.99-4.29
|
358
|
|
4.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
5.99
|
72
|
5.99
|
5.99
|
117
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.99
|
78
|
3.99
|
2.99-5.99
|
287
|
|
4.74
|
7.99
|
289
|
7.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode
|
|
Island and Vermont
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming
|
ALASKA
|
Alaska
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|