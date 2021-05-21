Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

05/21/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 20

Issued Weekly

Friday, May 21, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 05/21/2021 to 05/27/2021

Conventional dairy ad numbers increased 12 percent this week. Although decreasing in ad numbers by 1 percent, the most advertised conventional dairy item this week is 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $3.24, up $0.19 from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter has an average price of $3.05, up 9 cents from last week.

Conventional cheese ad numbers increased 9 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8- ounce shred cheese is $2.49, down $0.16 from last week. The conventional 8-ounce block cheese weighted average advertised price is $2.51, down 7 cents from last week.

The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.97, down 2 cents from last week. The national weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers is $0.47, down $0.12 from last week. Conventional yogurt ad numbers increased 16 percent.

Conventional milk ads decreased 74 percent, while organic milk ads increased 99 percent this week. The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.31, up from $1.38 last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $4.36, up from $4.16 last week. This results in an organic price premium of $2.05.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

05/21/2021

05/14/2021

05/07/2021

24K

20K

with Ads

16K

12K

Stores

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Ice cream

Yogurt

Sour cream

Milk

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 20

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 3%

Yogurt, 19%

Cheese, 29%

Sour cream, 11%

Milk, 1%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Ice cream, 23%

Cream cheese, 5%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 3%

Cheese, 4%

Cottage cheese, 3%

Yogurt, 25%

Cream cheese, 8%

Sour cream, 2%

Milk, 54%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 20

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2147

3.05

2187

2.96

733

2.76

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

8418

2.51

4464

2.58

6594

2.38

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

488

4.15

1954

3.92

840

3.74

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

169

9.99

1894

6.56

422

8.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

11547

2.49

8989

2.65

6089

2.27

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

353

2.99

1905

3.33

960

3.56

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3315

1.76

1746

2.34

2179

2.19

Cream cheese

8 oz

3308

1.64

3241

1.80

3431

1.93

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

453

2.07

246

1.99

286

1.73

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

74

3.69

390

3.78

Ice cream

48-64oz

16845

3.24

17042

3.05

11014

2.59

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

280

2.31

1333

1.38

24

3.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

294

2.64

865

3.51

510

2.93

Sour cream

16 oz

8085

1.69

4287

1.88

3923

1.62

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

6394

.97

6060

.99

5428

.97

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1821

4.49

1528

4.07

902

4.75

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

4925

.47

3273

.59

2185

.48

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

690

2.63

1032

2.65

510

2.47

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.99-4.49

1321

3.23

0.89-3.99

204

2.81

2.50

69

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-3.50

1451

2.51

1.67-3.50

4279

2.67

1.67-2.99

1020

2.15

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-3.99

274

3.49

5.00

214

5.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.77-3.50

3002

2.58

1.67-3.50

3913

2.67

1.67-2.50

1421

2.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99

237

2.99

2.99

116

2.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.89-3.00

714

2.49

1.00-2.50

979

1.72

1.00-2.49

998

1.49

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-2.00

1100

1.48

1.49

370

1.49

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

214

2.50

1.28

106

1.28

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.49

3509

2.95

1.77-5.99

5245

3.18

1.77-4.88

3195

3.24

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.59

147

2.59

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.00

69

3.00

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.00

2286

1.77

1.00-2.00

3209

1.74

1.00-2.39

998

1.47

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.00

1926

1.00

1.00-1.25

947

1.01

0.68-1.00

1349

.93

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

1104

4.95

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.69

822

.57

0.33-0.50

1979

.40

0.44-0.60

827

.52

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99

161

1.99

2.99

214

2.99

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 20

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Page 4

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

3.69

133

3.69

3.00

246

3.00

0.94-2.99

174

1.75

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.66-2.99

476

2.74

1.67-2.49

876

2.14

1.49-2.99

295

2.17

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

9.99

169

9.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.66-2.99

759

2.71

1.67-3.00

2230

2.38

1.49-1.67

174

1.60

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.00-2.29

334

1.79

1.00

210

1.00

0.99

69

.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-2.50

274

2.21

1.49-2.00

1029

1.82

0.94-1.67

524

1.41

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00

133

2.00

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.77-4.00

1866

3.36

1.49-5.99

2174

3.64

1.97-3.99

813

3.57

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00

133

2.00

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

120

2.99

1.99

105

1.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.00-2.29

334

1.79

1.00-1.79

878

1.46

0.99-2.19

358

1.96

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.00

855

.98

0.79-1.00

846

.89

0.77-1.00

460

.95

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-4.00

309

3.80

3.49-3.99

408

3.79

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.33-0.50

304

.40

0.28-0.60

787

.50

0.39-0.44

174

.42

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.49-3.00

315

2.71

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.00

21

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.00

21

3.00

3.00

27

3.00

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.50

11

1.50

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.79

11

1.79

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.99

43

3.84

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.49

22

2.00

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.25

11

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.60-0.70

32

.67

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

221

5.99

214

4.99

214

4.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

121

3.69

121

3.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

121

3.69

121

3.69

Cottage cheese

16 oz

214

4.29

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 20

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Page 5

Cream cheese

8 oz

559

2.56

62

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1963

4.36

1853

4.16

653

4.07

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1723

4.98

214

4.99

Sour cream

16 oz

169

2.49

62

2.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1508

4.52

214

3.50

214

3.00

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

186

1.03

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

209

4.48

344

4.26

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

5.99

221

5.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

4.29

214

4.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

428

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99-4.99

763

4.28

4.46-4.99

483

4.79

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.99

147

5.99

4.69-5.99

359

4.91

4.69

587

4.69

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

506

5.56

3.99

1002

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.50

72

3.50

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.69

121

3.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.69

121

3.69

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

62

2.50

2.99

69

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.29-4.99

648

4.29

2.99

69

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.69

78

4.69

4.69-5.49

541

5.10

Sour cream

16 oz

2.49

169

2.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

4.99

137

4.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.99

11

4.99

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aState Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
PU
10:17aORIGINAL-RESEARCH : Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY
DJ
10:16aSCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF TRADES : Employee Share Saving Plan
AQ
10:16aKansas City Southern Scrapped Deal With Canadian Pacific, Canadian Pacific Says
DJ
10:16aGoodwood announces Audrain Motorsport as new presenting partner for the Members' Meeting
GL
10:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
10:15aDGAP-DD  : technotrans SE english
DJ
10:15aMetrospaces Issues May 2021 Shareholder Letter
GL
10:14aArgentina's key grains port snarled after strike over vaccine access
RE
10:14aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide
5Oil jumps but set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks

HOT NEWS