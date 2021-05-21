|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 05/21/2021 to 05/27/2021
Conventional dairy ad numbers increased 12 percent this week. Although decreasing in ad numbers by 1 percent, the most advertised conventional dairy item this week is 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $3.24, up $0.19 from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter has an average price of $3.05, up 9 cents from last week.
Conventional cheese ad numbers increased 9 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8- ounce shred cheese is $2.49, down $0.16 from last week. The conventional 8-ounce block cheese weighted average advertised price is $2.51, down 7 cents from last week.
The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.97, down 2 cents from last week. The national weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers is $0.47, down $0.12 from last week. Conventional yogurt ad numbers increased 16 percent.
Conventional milk ads decreased 74 percent, while organic milk ads increased 99 percent this week. The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.31, up from $1.38 last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $4.36, up from $4.16 last week. This results in an organic price premium of $2.05.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
05/21/2021
|
05/14/2021
|
05/07/2021
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Yogurt
|
Sour cream
|
Milk
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 3%
Yogurt, 19%
Cheese, 29%
Sour cream, 11%
Milk, 1%
|
|
|
Cottage cheese, 5%
|
Ice cream, 23%
|
|
Cream cheese, 5%
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk, 1%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 3%
Cheese, 4%
Cottage cheese, 3%
Yogurt, 25%
Cream cheese, 8%
Sour cream, 2%
Milk, 54%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2147
|
3.05
|
2187
|
2.96
|
733
|
2.76
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
8418
|
2.51
|
4464
|
2.58
|
6594
|
2.38
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
488
|
4.15
|
1954
|
3.92
|
840
|
3.74
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
169
|
9.99
|
1894
|
6.56
|
422
|
8.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
11547
|
2.49
|
8989
|
2.65
|
6089
|
2.27
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
353
|
2.99
|
1905
|
3.33
|
960
|
3.56
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
3315
|
1.76
|
1746
|
2.34
|
2179
|
2.19
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
3308
|
1.64
|
3241
|
1.80
|
3431
|
1.93
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
453
|
2.07
|
246
|
1.99
|
286
|
1.73
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
74
|
3.69
|
390
|
3.78
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
16845
|
3.24
|
17042
|
3.05
|
11014
|
2.59
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
280
|
2.31
|
1333
|
1.38
|
24
|
3.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
294
|
2.64
|
865
|
3.51
|
510
|
2.93
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
8085
|
1.69
|
4287
|
1.88
|
3923
|
1.62
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
6394
|
.97
|
6060
|
.99
|
5428
|
.97
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1821
|
4.49
|
1528
|
4.07
|
902
|
4.75
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
4925
|
.47
|
3273
|
.59
|
2185
|
.48
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
690
|
2.63
|
1032
|
2.65
|
510
|
2.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-4.49
|
1321
|
|
3.23
|
0.89-3.99
|
204
|
|
2.81
|
2.50
|
69
|
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-3.50
|
1451
|
|
2.51
|
1.67-3.50
|
4279
|
|
2.67
|
1.67-2.99
|
1020
|
|
2.15
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-3.99
|
274
|
|
3.49
|
5.00
|
214
|
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.77-3.50
|
3002
|
|
2.58
|
1.67-3.50
|
3913
|
|
2.67
|
1.67-2.50
|
1421
|
|
2.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99
|
237
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
116
|
|
2.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.89-3.00
|
714
|
|
2.49
|
1.00-2.50
|
979
|
|
1.72
|
1.00-2.49
|
998
|
|
1.49
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-2.00
|
1100
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
1.49
|
370
|
|
1.49
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
214
|
|
2.50
|
1.28
|
106
|
|
1.28
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.49
|
3509
|
|
2.95
|
1.77-5.99
|
5245
|
|
3.18
|
1.77-4.88
|
3195
|
|
3.24
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.59
|
147
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
69
|
|
3.00
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.00
|
2286
|
|
1.77
|
1.00-2.00
|
3209
|
|
1.74
|
1.00-2.39
|
998
|
|
1.47
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.00
|
1926
|
|
1.00
|
1.00-1.25
|
947
|
|
1.01
|
0.68-1.00
|
1349
|
|
.93
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
1104
|
|
4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.69
|
822
|
|
.57
|
0.33-0.50
|
1979
|
|
.40
|
0.44-0.60
|
827
|
|
.52
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99
|
161
|
|
1.99
|
2.99
|
214
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
3.69
|
133
|
3.69
|
3.00
|
246
|
|
3.00
|
0.94-2.99
|
174
|
1.75
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.66-2.99
|
476
|
2.74
|
1.67-2.49
|
876
|
|
2.14
|
1.49-2.99
|
295
|
2.17
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
9.99
|
169
|
|
9.99
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.66-2.99
|
759
|
2.71
|
1.67-3.00
|
2230
|
|
2.38
|
1.49-1.67
|
174
|
1.60
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.00-2.29
|
334
|
1.79
|
1.00
|
210
|
|
1.00
|
0.99
|
69
|
.99
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.50-2.50
|
274
|
2.21
|
1.49-2.00
|
1029
|
|
1.82
|
0.94-1.67
|
524
|
1.41
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00
|
133
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.77-4.00
|
1866
|
3.36
|
1.49-5.99
|
2174
|
|
3.64
|
1.97-3.99
|
813
|
3.57
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00
|
133
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
120
|
|
2.99
|
1.99
|
105
|
1.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.00-2.29
|
334
|
1.79
|
1.00-1.79
|
878
|
|
1.46
|
0.99-2.19
|
358
|
1.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.00
|
855
|
.98
|
0.79-1.00
|
846
|
|
.89
|
0.77-1.00
|
460
|
.95
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-4.00
|
309
|
3.80
|
3.49-3.99
|
408
|
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.33-0.50
|
304
|
.40
|
0.28-0.60
|
787
|
|
.50
|
0.39-0.44
|
174
|
.42
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
2.49-3.00
|
315
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
3.00
|
|
21
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
3.00
|
|
21
|
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
27
|
|
3.00
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50
|
|
11
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.79
|
|
11
|
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.99
|
|
43
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.49
|
|
22
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
|
11
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.60-0.70
|
|
32
|
|
.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
221
|
5.99
|
214
|
4.99
|
214
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
121
|
3.69
|
121
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
121
|
3.69
|
121
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
214
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
559
|
2.56
|
|
|
62
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1963
|
4.36
|
1853
|
4.16
|
653
|
4.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1723
|
4.98
|
|
|
214
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
169
|
2.49
|
|
|
62
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1508
|
4.52
|
214
|
3.50
|
214
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
186
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
209
|
4.48
|
344
|
4.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.99
|
221
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
214
|
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
428
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99-4.99
|
763
|
|
4.28
|
|
|
|
|
4.46-4.99
|
483
|
|
4.79
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
5.99
|
147
|
|
5.99
|
4.69-5.99
|
359
|
|
4.91
|
4.69
|
587
|
|
4.69
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
506
|
|
5.56
|
3.99
|
1002
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.50
|
72
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
3.69
|
121
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
3.69
|
121
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
62
|
|
2.50
|
2.99
|
69
|
2.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
3.29-4.99
|
648
|
|
4.29
|
2.99
|
69
|
2.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.69
|
78
|
4.69
|
4.69-5.49
|
541
|
|
5.10
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
169
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
137
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.99
|
|
11
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|