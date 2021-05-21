National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 88- Number 20 Issued Weekly Friday, May 21, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 05/21/2021 to 05/27/2021

Conventional dairy ad numbers increased 12 percent this week. Although decreasing in ad numbers by 1 percent, the most advertised conventional dairy item this week is 48 to 64-ounce containers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $3.24, up $0.19 from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter has an average price of $3.05, up 9 cents from last week.

Conventional cheese ad numbers increased 9 percent. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8- ounce shred cheese is $2.49, down $0.16 from last week. The conventional 8-ounce block cheese weighted average advertised price is $2.51, down 7 cents from last week.

The national weighted average price for conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt container size, is $0.97, down 2 cents from last week. The national weighted average price for conventional yogurt in 4-6-ounce containers is $0.47, down $0.12 from last week. Conventional yogurt ad numbers increased 16 percent.

Conventional milk ads decreased 74 percent, while organic milk ads increased 99 percent this week. The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.31, up from $1.38 last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $4.36, up from $4.16 last week. This results in an organic price premium of $2.05.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.