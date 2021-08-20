National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/20/2021 to 08/26/2021
Current conventional dairy advertisements are down 13 percent, although total organic dairy ads are up 41 percent compared to last week. Ads for conventional 8 oz cream cheese are up 87 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional cream cheese in 8 oz packages is $1.79, down 2 cents from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter advertisements are down 21 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.55, up 49 cents from last week.
Total conventional milk ads increased 16 percent and total organic milk advertisements are up 43 percent this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.91, down 60 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic milk, in half gallon packages, is $4.23, up 25 cents, an organic premium price of $2.32.
Total conventional yogurt ads increased 6 percent and total organic yogurt advertisements grew 109 percent this reporting period. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 32 ounce containers is $3.08, up 58 cents from last week. Organic yogurt in 32 ounce containers has a weighted average advertised price of $3.77, up 47 cents from last week, an organic premium price of $0.69 this week.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
08/20/2021
|
08/13/2021
|
08/06/2021
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Cheese
|
Cream cheese
|
Milk
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33
Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 5%
Yogurt, 29%
Cheese, 21%
Cottage cheese, 4%
Sour cream, 4%
Milk, 1%Cream cheese, 7%
Flavored milk, 1%
Ice cream, 25%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 3%
Cream cheese, 3%
Yogurt, 26%
Milk, 69%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33
Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
3830
|
3.55
|
4830
|
3.06
|
2159
|
3.09
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
5565
|
2.57
|
5931
|
2.67
|
5541
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
560
|
3.89
|
465
|
3.89
|
2241
|
4.03
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
2820
|
5.95
|
1843
|
6.12
|
605
|
6.11
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
5526
|
2.38
|
8230
|
2.74
|
5710
|
2.42
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
517
|
3.81
|
133
|
4.44
|
225
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2755
|
2.03
|
4263
|
1.80
|
2479
|
2.07
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
5257
|
1.79
|
2809
|
1.81
|
1608
|
1.98
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
426
|
2.20
|
1898
|
1.34
|
180
|
1.61
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
120
|
3.50
|
285
|
3.44
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
17546
|
2.89
|
21527
|
2.97
|
12067
|
3.02
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
721
|
1.91
|
443
|
2.51
|
539
|
2.16
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
95
|
2.72
|
261
|
3.39
|
505
|
3.71
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
3137
|
1.84
|
7973
|
1.73
|
2479
|
1.67
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
9935
|
.97
|
7739
|
.96
|
8016
|
.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4530
|
4.56
|
4207
|
4.51
|
1110
|
4.05
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
4482
|
.49
|
4646
|
.52
|
3678
|
.48
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1351
|
3.08
|
2451
|
2.50
|
709
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.59-4.99
|
1325
|
|
3.35
|
0.89-3.99
|
1228
|
|
3.74
|
4.49
|
360
|
|
4.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.88-3.99
|
2009
|
|
2.59
|
2.00-3.00
|
2609
|
|
2.31
|
1.99-5.99
|
499
|
|
3.65
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-4.99
|
462
|
|
3.87
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
98
|
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.99-7.99
|
327
|
|
7.80
|
3.99-8.99
|
324
|
|
5.84
|
3.99-5.88
|
477
|
|
4.41
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.88-3.99
|
1989
|
|
2.53
|
2.00-2.50
|
1550
|
|
2.09
|
1.99-3.99
|
537
|
|
2.58
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99-4.29
|
419
|
|
3.77
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
98
|
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-2.99
|
784
|
|
2.38
|
1.49-3.00
|
906
|
|
2.07
|
1.49-2.50
|
514
|
|
1.98
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-2.99
|
1039
|
|
1.76
|
1.49-2.50
|
1386
|
|
1.72
|
1.49-2.39
|
1300
|
|
1.90
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
180
|
|
2.49
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.49
|
2642
|
|
2.98
|
1.97-5.99
|
2772
|
|
3.05
|
1.97-3.99
|
5089
|
|
2.78
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.50-2.49
|
237
|
|
2.25
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
84
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-2.50
|
1105
|
|
1.94
|
1.49-1.66
|
394
|
|
1.54
|
1.49-2.39
|
719
|
|
2.07
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-1.00
|
2521
|
|
.96
|
0.80-1.25
|
3607
|
|
.96
|
0.90-1.25
|
1635
|
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.79-5.49
|
1430
|
|
4.59
|
2.99-5.00
|
1026
|
|
4.82
|
2.99-4.99
|
1016
|
|
4.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.60
|
1171
|
|
.54
|
0.30-0.60
|
830
|
|
.56
|
0.30-0.60
|
965
|
|
.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33
Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
2.50-4.99
|
472
|
|
4.20
|
2.99
|
|
334
|
|
2.99
|
1.99-2.50
|
355
|
|
2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.69-2.99
|
172
|
2.90
|
2.99
|
360
|
|
2.99
|
3.00
|
289
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.99
|
242
|
2.49
|
2.99
|
167
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
3.99
|
288
|
3.99
|
3.99-8.98
|
1061
|
|
6.60
|
3.99-6.99
|
295
|
5.53
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.50-2.99
|
591
|
2.33
|
1.49-2.99
|
594
|
|
2.32
|
2.49
|
226
|
2.49
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.49-1.69
|
340
|
1.56
|
1.49
|
90
|
|
1.49
|
1.49
|
121
|
1.49
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.49-2.50
|
443
|
1.92
|
1.49-1.99
|
651
|
|
1.64
|
1.49-1.67
|
410
|
1.62
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
246
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.97-5.50
|
3158
|
2.63
|
1.99-4.49
|
2403
|
|
2.91
|
1.99-3.99
|
1311
|
3.13
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89
|
133
|
1.89
|
1.99
|
246
|
|
1.99
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.49-2.09
|
418
|
1.61
|
1.79
|
241
|
|
1.79
|
0.99-1.49
|
226
|
1.26
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.59-1.00
|
871
|
.96
|
0.50-1.00
|
1055
|
|
.95
|
1.00
|
187
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29-4.99
|
458
|
4.05
|
4.99
|
347
|
|
4.99
|
2.99-4.99
|
242
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.30-0.50
|
414
|
.40
|
0.30-0.50
|
914
|
|
.42
|
0.39
|
105
|
.39
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.00
|
74
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
1.49
|
105
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.99
|
|
28
|
|
5.99
|
5.09
|
68
|
|
5.09
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
3.49-4.99
|
|
39
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
7.99
|
|
21
|
|
7.99
|
9.99
|
27
|
|
9.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.99-4.99
|
|
39
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
4.99
|
|
28
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.49-7.99
|
|
93
|
|
4.97
|
3.49-4.29
|
78
|
|
3.91
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.49
|
|
11
|
|
4.49
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
34
|
|
4.19
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00-1.25
|
|
32
|
|
1.09
|
1.25
|
27
|
|
1.25
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.99
|
|
11
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.39-0.40
|
|
32
|
|
.39
|
0.59-0.80
|
51
|
|
.69
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.49
|
|
11
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33
Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 5
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
180
|
6.49
|
180
|
6.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
216
|
4.00
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
120
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
169
|
2.50
|
|
|
69
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2016
|
4.23
|
2684
|
3.98
|
2017
|
4.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1893
|
4.74
|
77
|
5.49
|
375
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
147
|
1.25
|
69
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
120
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
138
|
4.05
|
|
|
1388
|
5.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
137
|
1.25
|
72
|
.69
|
190
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1239
|
3.77
|
652
|
3.30
|
221
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.49
|
180
|
|
6.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.50-4.99
|
611
|
|
4.22
|
3.50-4.50
|
334
|
|
4.14
|
3.99-4.98
|
666
|
|
4.55
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
6.99
|
147
|
|
6.99
|
4.49-4.99
|
304
|
|
4.84
|
4.49
|
616
|
|
4.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
1.25
|
147
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
87
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
1.25
|
137
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.99-4.00
|
709
|
|
3.53
|
3.00
|
120
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
169
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.29
|
121
|
3.29
|
3.99
|
|
284
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.49
|
429
|
4.49
|
4.49
|
|
210
|
|
4.49
|
4.49
|
187
|
4.49
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.99
|
51
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.19
|
121
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.89
|
289
|
4.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.