Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

08/20/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 33

Issued Weekly

Friday, August 20, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/20/2021 to 08/26/2021

Current conventional dairy advertisements are down 13 percent, although total organic dairy ads are up 41 percent compared to last week. Ads for conventional 8 oz cream cheese are up 87 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional cream cheese in 8 oz packages is $1.79, down 2 cents from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter advertisements are down 21 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.55, up 49 cents from last week.

Total conventional milk ads increased 16 percent and total organic milk advertisements are up 43 percent this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.91, down 60 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic milk, in half gallon packages, is $4.23, up 25 cents, an organic premium price of $2.32.

Total conventional yogurt ads increased 6 percent and total organic yogurt advertisements grew 109 percent this reporting period. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 32 ounce containers is $3.08, up 58 cents from last week. Organic yogurt in 32 ounce containers has a weighted average advertised price of $3.77, up 47 cents from last week, an organic premium price of $0.69 this week.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

08/20/2021

08/13/2021

08/06/2021

24K

20K

with Ads

16K

12K

Stores

8K

4K

0K

Yogurt

Ice cream

Cheese

Cream cheese

Milk

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33

Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 5%

Yogurt, 29%

Cheese, 21%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Sour cream, 4%

Milk, 1%Cream cheese, 7%

Flavored milk, 1%

Ice cream, 25%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 3%

Cream cheese, 3%

Yogurt, 26%

Milk, 69%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33

Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

3830

3.55

4830

3.06

2159

3.09

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

5565

2.57

5931

2.67

5541

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

560

3.89

465

3.89

2241

4.03

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

2820

5.95

1843

6.12

605

6.11

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

5526

2.38

8230

2.74

5710

2.42

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

517

3.81

133

4.44

225

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2755

2.03

4263

1.80

2479

2.07

Cream cheese

8 oz

5257

1.79

2809

1.81

1608

1.98

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

426

2.20

1898

1.34

180

1.61

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

120

3.50

285

3.44

Ice cream

48-64oz

17546

2.89

21527

2.97

12067

3.02

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

721

1.91

443

2.51

539

2.16

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

95

2.72

261

3.39

505

3.71

Sour cream

16 oz

3137

1.84

7973

1.73

2479

1.67

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

9935

.97

7739

.96

8016

.96

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4530

4.56

4207

4.51

1110

4.05

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

4482

.49

4646

.52

3678

.48

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1351

3.08

2451

2.50

709

2.92

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.59-4.99

1325

3.35

0.89-3.99

1228

3.74

4.49

360

4.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.88-3.99

2009

2.59

2.00-3.00

2609

2.31

1.99-5.99

499

3.65

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-4.99

462

3.87

3.99

98

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99-7.99

327

7.80

3.99-8.99

324

5.84

3.99-5.88

477

4.41

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.88-3.99

1989

2.53

2.00-2.50

1550

2.09

1.99-3.99

537

2.58

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-4.29

419

3.77

3.99

98

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-2.99

784

2.38

1.49-3.00

906

2.07

1.49-2.50

514

1.98

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-2.99

1039

1.76

1.49-2.50

1386

1.72

1.49-2.39

1300

1.90

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.49

180

2.49

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.49

2642

2.98

1.97-5.99

2772

3.05

1.97-3.99

5089

2.78

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.50-2.49

237

2.25

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.49

84

2.49

Sour cream

16 oz

0.99-2.50

1105

1.94

1.49-1.66

394

1.54

1.49-2.39

719

2.07

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.50-1.00

2521

.96

0.80-1.25

3607

.96

0.90-1.25

1635

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.79-5.49

1430

4.59

2.99-5.00

1026

4.82

2.99-4.99

1016

4.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.60

1171

.54

0.30-0.60

830

.56

0.30-0.60

965

.46

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33

Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50-4.99

472

4.20

2.99

334

2.99

1.99-2.50

355

2.34

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.69-2.99

172

2.90

2.99

360

2.99

3.00

289

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.99

242

2.49

2.99

167

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

3.99

288

3.99

3.99-8.98

1061

6.60

3.99-6.99

295

5.53

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.50-2.99

591

2.33

1.49-2.99

594

2.32

2.49

226

2.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.49-1.69

340

1.56

1.49

90

1.49

1.49

121

1.49

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.49-2.50

443

1.92

1.49-1.99

651

1.64

1.49-1.67

410

1.62

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.99

246

1.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.97-5.50

3158

2.63

1.99-4.49

2403

2.91

1.99-3.99

1311

3.13

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89

133

1.89

1.99

246

1.99

0.99

105

.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-2.09

418

1.61

1.79

241

1.79

0.99-1.49

226

1.26

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.59-1.00

871

.96

0.50-1.00

1055

.95

1.00

187

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29-4.99

458

4.05

4.99

347

4.99

2.99-4.99

242

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.30-0.50

414

.40

0.30-0.50

914

.42

0.39

105

.39

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.00

74

2.00

1.49

105

1.49

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

5.99

28

5.99

5.09

68

5.09

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.49-4.99

39

3.91

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

7.99

21

7.99

9.99

27

9.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.99-4.99

39

4.43

Cream cheese

8 oz

4.99

28

4.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.49-7.99

93

4.97

3.49-4.29

78

3.91

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.49

11

4.49

Sour cream

16 oz

4.19

34

4.19

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.00-1.25

32

1.09

1.25

27

1.25

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.99

11

5.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.39-0.40

32

.39

0.59-0.80

51

.69

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.49

11

3.49

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 33

Friday, August 20, 2021 - Page 5

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

180

6.49

180

6.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

216

4.00

117

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

120

4.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

169

2.50

69

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2016

4.23

2684

3.98

2017

4.07

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1893

4.74

77

5.49

375

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

147

1.25

69

1.00

Sour cream

16 oz

120

2.49

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

138

4.05

1388

5.44

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

137

1.25

72

.69

190

1.04

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1239

3.77

652

3.30

221

4.29

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

6.49

180

6.49

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.50-4.99

611

4.22

3.50-4.50

334

4.14

3.99-4.98

666

4.55

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

6.99

147

6.99

4.49-4.99

304

4.84

4.49

616

4.49

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

1.25

147

1.25

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.50

87

3.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

1.25

137

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.99-4.00

709

3.53

3.00

120

3.00

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

169

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.29

121

3.29

3.99

284

3.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.49

429

4.49

4.49

210

4.49

4.49

187

4.49

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.99

51

4.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.19

121

3.19

4.89

289

4.89

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aQFIN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:16aMODERNA : Most U.S. teens, young adults want to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds
AQ
11:16aBARRICK GOLD : The mining industry is also striving for decarbonization
AQ
11:15aDLA : Excess military truck from DLA Disposition Services adds firefighting power to Volunteer Fire Department
AQ
11:15aKAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier BELKNIGHT Delivered
AQ
11:15aCUMMINS : Broadens connectivity capability
AQ
11:15aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology
AQ
11:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Orders 99 F404s for Tejas Light Combat Aircraft
AQ
11:14aPolicy & Resources hopes for full and candid debate as Tax Review is published
PU
11:14aBEGBIES TRAYNOR : High Court authorise first mid-market restructuring plan in landmark case
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS