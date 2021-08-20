National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Volume 88- Number 33 Issued Weekly Friday, August 20, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/20/2021 to 08/26/2021

Current conventional dairy advertisements are down 13 percent, although total organic dairy ads are up 41 percent compared to last week. Ads for conventional 8 oz cream cheese are up 87 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional cream cheese in 8 oz packages is $1.79, down 2 cents from last week. Conventional 1-pound butter advertisements are down 21 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 1-pound butter is $3.55, up 49 cents from last week.

Total conventional milk ads increased 16 percent and total organic milk advertisements are up 43 percent this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.91, down 60 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic milk, in half gallon packages, is $4.23, up 25 cents, an organic premium price of $2.32.

Total conventional yogurt ads increased 6 percent and total organic yogurt advertisements grew 109 percent this reporting period. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 32 ounce containers is $3.08, up 58 cents from last week. Organic yogurt in 32 ounce containers has a weighted average advertised price of $3.77, up 47 cents from last week, an organic premium price of $0.69 this week.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.