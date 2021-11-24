National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 88- Number 47 Issued Weekly Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 11/26/2021 to 12/02/2021

With the Thanksgiving Holiday taking place this retail survey week, limiting data availability, total conventional dairy ads posted a 17 percent decline, and total organic dairy ads declined 32 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is 48-64 ounce conventional ice cream, followed by 16 ounce conventional butter and 8 ounce conventional shredded cheese.

The advertised price for 8 ounce conventional cheese blocks averaged $2.46, up 7 cents from last week, while advertised prices for 8 ounce conventional cheese shreds averaged $2.27, down 12 cents from the previous week. There were no ads for organic 8 ounce cheese shreds or organic 8 ounce cheese blocks this survey period.

Yogurt ad numbers collapsed in both the conventional and organic sectors, 39 percent, and 69 percent, respectively. Conventional Greek yogurt in the 4 to 6-ounce containers led the way as the most advertised conventional yogurt item, with a weighted average advertised price of $1.02, up 5 cents from last week. Organic Greek yogurt in 32- ounce containers had the biggest change in price, plummeting $2.35 from the previous week's average price.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.76, compared to $4.57 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.81. The premium increased 18 cents over last week. Organic half gallon milk is the most advertised organic item, even though ads decreased 26 percent over the previous retail survey.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

11/26/2021 11/19/2021 11/12/2021 30K 25K with Ads 20K 15K Stores 10K 5K 0K Cheese Ice cream Butter Sour cream Yogurt

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.