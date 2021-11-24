|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 11/26/2021 to 12/02/2021
With the Thanksgiving Holiday taking place this retail survey week, limiting data availability, total conventional dairy ads posted a 17 percent decline, and total organic dairy ads declined 32 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is 48-64 ounce conventional ice cream, followed by 16 ounce conventional butter and 8 ounce conventional shredded cheese.
The advertised price for 8 ounce conventional cheese blocks averaged $2.46, up 7 cents from last week, while advertised prices for 8 ounce conventional cheese shreds averaged $2.27, down 12 cents from the previous week. There were no ads for organic 8 ounce cheese shreds or organic 8 ounce cheese blocks this survey period.
Yogurt ad numbers collapsed in both the conventional and organic sectors, 39 percent, and 69 percent, respectively. Conventional Greek yogurt in the 4 to 6-ounce containers led the way as the most advertised conventional yogurt item, with a weighted average advertised price of $1.02, up 5 cents from last week. Organic Greek yogurt in 32- ounce containers had the biggest change in price, plummeting $2.35 from the previous week's average price.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.76, compared to $4.57 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.81. The premium increased 18 cents over last week. Organic half gallon milk is the most advertised organic item, even though ads decreased 26 percent over the previous retail survey.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
11/26/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
11/12/2021
|
|
|
30K
|
|
|
|
|
|
25K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
10K
|
|
|
|
|
|
5K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Butter
|
Sour cream
|
Yogurt
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Yogurt, 9%
Sour cream, 10%
Milk, 4%
|
Ice cream, 17%
|
|
Flavored milk, 2%
|
Cottage cheese, 2%
Egg nog, 3% Cream cheese, 6%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Yogurt, 9%
Butter, 14%
Sour cream, 4%
Cottage cheese, 5%
Ice cream, 4%
Milk, 65%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
10785
|
2.99
|
16410
|
2.90
|
10412
|
2.83
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
9629
|
2.46
|
10857
|
2.39
|
8228
|
2.19
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1931
|
4.49
|
1699
|
3.85
|
1302
|
4.56
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
1139
|
8.50
|
947
|
6.22
|
1495
|
7.36
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
10304
|
2.27
|
12595
|
2.39
|
7596
|
2.18
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1441
|
4.23
|
1752
|
4.15
|
797
|
4.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2108
|
1.86
|
2666
|
1.78
|
2491
|
1.89
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
5423
|
1.58
|
6809
|
1.85
|
13978
|
1.62
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
356
|
3.31
|
411
|
3.06
|
3609
|
2.95
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
2544
|
4.33
|
4093
|
4.07
|
3058
|
4.29
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
874
|
1.89
|
831
|
2.81
|
515
|
2.33
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1100
|
2.93
|
863
|
2.94
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
15511
|
2.98
|
13736
|
3.28
|
12601
|
2.90
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1106
|
1.76
|
955
|
1.79
|
353
|
2.48
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2475
|
3.38
|
2627
|
3.39
|
461
|
3.37
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
9516
|
1.89
|
11363
|
1.80
|
9143
|
1.80
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
3593
|
1.02
|
6564
|
.97
|
5145
|
1.06
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1553
|
4.59
|
3029
|
4.75
|
1314
|
4.32
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2040
|
.53
|
1975
|
.57
|
2335
|
.56
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1006
|
2.75
|
1968
|
2.89
|
1082
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.97-4.99
|
2995
|
|
2.96
|
0.99-3.50
|
1947
|
|
2.66
|
1.77-4.49
|
1969
|
|
2.75
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.67-3.50
|
4702
|
|
2.23
|
1.50-3.00
|
1542
|
|
2.53
|
1.50-2.99
|
1301
|
|
2.39
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.68-5.99
|
638
|
|
4.34
|
3.99
|
276
|
|
3.99
|
3.50
|
69
|
|
3.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.99
|
107
|
|
6.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.49-3.50
|
4043
|
|
2.21
|
1.49-3.99
|
2445
|
|
2.19
|
1.50-2.99
|
1601
|
|
2.21
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.58-4.88
|
767
|
|
4.28
|
3.99
|
62
|
|
3.99
|
3.50
|
69
|
|
3.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2.50-2.99
|
486
|
|
2.56
|
1.00-2.50
|
392
|
|
1.98
|
1.00-2.49
|
739
|
|
1.60
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-3.99
|
3201
|
|
1.54
|
1.25-1.49
|
689
|
|
1.39
|
1.48-2.00
|
389
|
|
1.86
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
2.99-3.49
|
196
|
|
3.14
|
3.00
|
53
|
|
3.00
|
3.77
|
107
|
|
3.77
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
3.99-6.69
|
1140
|
|
5.11
|
3.49
|
298
|
|
3.49
|
3.49-3.99
|
349
|
|
3.66
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.86
|
316
|
|
1.86
|
2.50
|
214
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.10
|
316
|
|
3.10
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
180
|
|
3.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-4.99
|
6822
|
|
2.97
|
1.77-5.00
|
3214
|
|
3.12
|
1.77-4.99
|
2457
|
|
2.78
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.86
|
632
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.10-4.73
|
1264
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
|
16 oz
|
0.89-2.49
|
2788
|
|
1.90
|
1.00-2.00
|
3219
|
|
1.90
|
1.00-2.39
|
1714
|
|
1.78
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.83-1.00
|
1210
|
|
.99
|
1.00-1.25
|
445
|
|
1.04
|
0.70-1.00
|
509
|
|
.86
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
582
|
|
4.86
|
4.99
|
214
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.80
|
875
|
|
.55
|
0.49-0.50
|
592
|
|
.50
|
0.50-0.60
|
573
|
|
.53
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
2.00-3.99
|
471
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.39-3.50
|
486
|
2.98
|
1.49-4.54
|
3259
|
|
3.34
|
3.50-3.99
|
129
|
3.76
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.00-2.99
|
570
|
2.86
|
1.50-4.58
|
1324
|
|
3.17
|
1.86-2.99
|
190
|
2.22
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
4.48-6.00
|
688
|
|
5.24
|
3.68
|
260
|
3.68
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
7.32-9.98
|
1032
|
|
8.66
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.00-2.99
|
440
|
2.60
|
1.50-3.50
|
1455
|
|
2.56
|
1.98-2.99
|
320
|
2.17
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
4.22
|
344
|
|
4.22
|
3.58-5.99
|
199
|
4.42
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
1.00-1.77
|
361
|
|
1.51
|
1.28
|
130
|
1.28
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.00-1.66
|
173
|
1.28
|
1.46-2.00
|
451
|
|
1.59
|
1.00-2.73
|
520
|
1.91
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
3.49-4.99
|
558
|
|
3.78
|
3.55-4.49
|
199
|
3.88
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
1.53
|
344
|
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
2.55
|
344
|
|
2.55
|
1.86-3.10
|
260
|
2.48
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
3.50
|
74
|
3.50
|
1.77-3.99
|
1705
|
|
2.86
|
1.97-3.99
|
1239
|
3.28
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
1.53
|
344
|
|
1.53
|
1.86
|
130
|
1.86
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.09
|
133
|
3.09
|
2.55-3.52
|
688
|
|
3.04
|
3.10-4.73
|
390
|
3.64
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.88-2.09
|
329
|
1.98
|
1.00-2.99
|
1397
|
|
1.98
|
2.00
|
69
|
2.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.99
|
141
|
.99
|
1.06-1.22
|
1032
|
|
1.15
|
0.99-1.00
|
256
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
3.47-4.94
|
688
|
|
4.21
|
4.99
|
69
|
4.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50
|
74
|
2.50
|
1.92-3.50
|
461
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 5
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
624
|
5.75
|
896
|
5.57
|
289
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
214
|
4.29
|
214
|
4.29
|
503
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
214
|
2.50
|
426
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
189
|
5.99
|
189
|
5.99
|
117
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2101
|
4.57
|
2834
|
4.42
|
1235
|
4.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
840
|
6.36
|
823
|
5.48
|
60
|
9.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
169
|
2.49
|
199
|
2.69
|
351
|
2.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
62
|
3.99
|
344
|
6.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
|
|
255
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
344
|
3.97
|
977
|
4.21
|
147
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
6.29
|
221
|
|
6.29
|
4.99
|
|
214
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
|
214
|
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.79-3.99
|
356
|
|
3.87
|
4.99
|
|
214
|
|
4.99
|
4.69-5.28
|
360
|
|
4.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.49
|
119
|
|
5.49
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99
|
62
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.99
|
72
|
5.99
|
5.99
|
117
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
5.99
|
72
|
5.99
|
5.99
|
117
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99
|
72
|
3.99
|
3.50-5.99
|
640
|
|
4.84
|
3.99-4.46
|
459
|
4.31
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
5.98-6.99
|
461
|
|
6.24
|
6.97
|
260
|
6.97
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
169
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
3.97
|
344
|
|
3.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
|
|