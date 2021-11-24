Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

11/24/2021 | 11:00am EST
Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 47

Issued Weekly

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 11/26/2021 to 12/02/2021

With the Thanksgiving Holiday taking place this retail survey week, limiting data availability, total conventional dairy ads posted a 17 percent decline, and total organic dairy ads declined 32 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is 48-64 ounce conventional ice cream, followed by 16 ounce conventional butter and 8 ounce conventional shredded cheese.

The advertised price for 8 ounce conventional cheese blocks averaged $2.46, up 7 cents from last week, while advertised prices for 8 ounce conventional cheese shreds averaged $2.27, down 12 cents from the previous week. There were no ads for organic 8 ounce cheese shreds or organic 8 ounce cheese blocks this survey period.

Yogurt ad numbers collapsed in both the conventional and organic sectors, 39 percent, and 69 percent, respectively. Conventional Greek yogurt in the 4 to 6-ounce containers led the way as the most advertised conventional yogurt item, with a weighted average advertised price of $1.02, up 5 cents from last week. Organic Greek yogurt in 32- ounce containers had the biggest change in price, plummeting $2.35 from the previous week's average price.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.76, compared to $4.57 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.81. The premium increased 18 cents over last week. Organic half gallon milk is the most advertised organic item, even though ads decreased 26 percent over the previous retail survey.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

11/26/2021

11/19/2021

11/12/2021

30K

25K

with Ads

20K

15K

Stores

10K

5K

0K

Cheese

Ice cream

Butter

Sour cream

Yogurt

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 9%

Sour cream, 10%

Milk, 4%

Butter, 12%

Cheese, 26%

Ice cream, 17%

Flavored milk, 2%

Cottage cheese, 2%

Egg nog, 3% Cream cheese, 6%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 9%

Butter, 14%

Sour cream, 4%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Ice cream, 4%

Milk, 65%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

10785

2.99

16410

2.90

10412

2.83

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

9629

2.46

10857

2.39

8228

2.19

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1931

4.49

1699

3.85

1302

4.56

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

1139

8.50

947

6.22

1495

7.36

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

10304

2.27

12595

2.39

7596

2.18

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1441

4.23

1752

4.15

797

4.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2108

1.86

2666

1.78

2491

1.89

Cream cheese

8 oz

5423

1.58

6809

1.85

13978

1.62

Egg nog

quart

356

3.31

411

3.06

3609

2.95

Egg nog

half gallon

2544

4.33

4093

4.07

3058

4.29

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

874

1.89

831

2.81

515

2.33

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

1100

2.93

863

2.94

Ice cream

48-64oz

15511

2.98

13736

3.28

12601

2.90

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1106

1.76

955

1.79

353

2.48

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2475

3.38

2627

3.39

461

3.37

Sour cream

16 oz

9516

1.89

11363

1.80

9143

1.80

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

3593

1.02

6564

.97

5145

1.06

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1553

4.59

3029

4.75

1314

4.32

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2040

.53

1975

.57

2335

.56

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1006

2.75

1968

2.89

1082

2.14

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.97-4.99

2995

2.96

0.99-3.50

1947

2.66

1.77-4.49

1969

2.75

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.67-3.50

4702

2.23

1.50-3.00

1542

2.53

1.50-2.99

1301

2.39

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.68-5.99

638

4.34

3.99

276

3.99

3.50

69

3.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.99

107

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.49-3.50

4043

2.21

1.49-3.99

2445

2.19

1.50-2.99

1601

2.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.58-4.88

767

4.28

3.99

62

3.99

3.50

69

3.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2.50-2.99

486

2.56

1.00-2.50

392

1.98

1.00-2.49

739

1.60

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-3.99

3201

1.54

1.25-1.49

689

1.39

1.48-2.00

389

1.86

Egg nog

quart

2.99-3.49

196

3.14

3.00

53

3.00

3.77

107

3.77

Egg nog

half gallon

3.99-6.69

1140

5.11

3.49

298

3.49

3.49-3.99

349

3.66

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.86

316

1.86

2.50

214

2.50

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.10

316

3.10

3.99

180

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-4.99

6822

2.97

1.77-5.00

3214

3.12

1.77-4.99

2457

2.78

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.86

632

1.86

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.10-4.73

1264

3.51

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Sour cream

16 oz

0.89-2.49

2788

1.90

1.00-2.00

3219

1.90

1.00-2.39

1714

1.78

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.83-1.00

1210

.99

1.00-1.25

445

1.04

0.70-1.00

509

.86

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

582

4.86

4.99

214

4.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.80

875

.55

0.49-0.50

592

.50

0.50-0.60

573

.53

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.00-3.99

471

3.21

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.39-3.50

486

2.98

1.49-4.54

3259

3.34

3.50-3.99

129

3.76

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.00-2.99

570

2.86

1.50-4.58

1324

3.17

1.86-2.99

190

2.22

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4.48-6.00

688

5.24

3.68

260

3.68

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

7.32-9.98

1032

8.66

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.00-2.99

440

2.60

1.50-3.50

1455

2.56

1.98-2.99

320

2.17

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

4.22

344

4.22

3.58-5.99

199

4.42

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.00-1.77

361

1.51

1.28

130

1.28

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.00-1.66

173

1.28

1.46-2.00

451

1.59

1.00-2.73

520

1.91

Egg nog

half gallon

3.49-4.99

558

3.78

3.55-4.49

199

3.88

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.53

344

1.53

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.55

344

2.55

1.86-3.10

260

2.48

Ice cream

48-64oz

3.50

74

3.50

1.77-3.99

1705

2.86

1.97-3.99

1239

3.28

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.53

344

1.53

1.86

130

1.86

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.09

133

3.09

2.55-3.52

688

3.04

3.10-4.73

390

3.64

Sour cream

16 oz

1.88-2.09

329

1.98

1.00-2.99

1397

1.98

2.00

69

2.00

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.99

141

.99

1.06-1.22

1032

1.15

0.99-1.00

256

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.47-4.94

688

4.21

4.99

69

4.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50

74

2.50

1.92-3.50

461

2.32

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 47

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Page 5

Butter

1 #

624

5.75

896

5.57

289

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

117

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

117

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

214

4.29

214

4.29

503

4.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

214

2.50

426

2.81

Ice cream

48-64oz

189

5.99

189

5.99

117

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2101

4.57

2834

4.42

1235

4.08

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

840

6.36

823

5.48

60

9.99

Sour cream

16 oz

169

2.49

199

2.69

351

2.33

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

62

3.99

344

6.34

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

255

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

344

3.97

977

4.21

147

3.69

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

6.29

221

6.29

4.99

214

4.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

4.29

214

4.29

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.79-3.99

356

3.87

4.99

214

4.99

4.69-5.28

360

4.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.49

119

5.49

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99

62

3.99

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

5.99

72

5.99

5.99

117

5.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

5.99

72

5.99

5.99

117

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99

72

3.99

3.50-5.99

640

4.84

3.99-4.46

459

4.31

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.98-6.99

461

6.24

6.97

260

6.97

Sour cream

16 oz

2.49

169

2.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.97

344

3.97

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 15:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
