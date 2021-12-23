Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 51

Issued Weekly

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 12/24/2021 to 12/30/2021

While many retailers published advertisements covering two weeks ahead of the winter holidays, total conventional dairy ads slipped 20 percent from last week, and organic dairy ads melted away 33 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ounce containers. The national weighted average advertised price for 1-pound conventional butter is $2.95, down 14 cents from last week. The national weighted average price of organic 1-pound butter is $5.69.

Total conventional cheese advertisements were frozen from last week. However, conventional 8-ounce shreds and blocks each grew in ad numbers, while ads for 1-pound and 2-pound packages fell. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce shred cheese is $2.37, 13 cents higher than last week. The weighted average price for conventional 8-ounce block cheese is $2.43, down 2 cents.

This week, conventional yogurt ad numbers dropped 49 percent, while organic yogurt ads grew 88 percent. A multitude of advertisements for regular organic yogurt in 32-ounce containers appeared this week, up 540 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt item, has a weighted average advertised price of $0.96, up 2 cents from last week.

Advertisers took away 26 percent of the total conventional milk ads and 52 percent of the organic milk ads compared to last week's advertisements. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.84, compared to $4.59 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.75. Only flavored milk in half gallon containers grew in ad numbers across the conventional and organic milk, flavored milk and egg nog categories.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

12/24/2021

12/17/2021

12/10/2021

35K

30K

Ads

25K

20K

with

Stores

15K

10K

5K

0K

Cheese

Ice cream

Butter

Yogurt

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 51

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Yogurt, 10%

Sour cream, 8%

Milk, 4%

Ice cream, 16%

Flavored milk, 1%

Egg nog, 2%

Butter, 13%

Cheese, 29%

Cream cheese, 6%

Cottage cheese, 2%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 7%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Yogurt, 23%

Cream cheese, 4% Ice cream, 2%

Sour cream, 3%

Milk, 56%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 51

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

13542

2.95

15330

3.09

10938

2.84

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

11435

2.43

9700

2.45

8763

2.34

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

947

4.88

2780

4.01

847

3.91

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

1500

7.18

1539

6.53

1123

6.58

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

13835

2.37

12354

2.24

8757

2.24

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1105

4.26

2539

4.25

1614

3.98

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2450

2.27

6278

2.18

1413

2.05

Cream cheese

8 oz

6328

1.65

8234

1.63

10689

1.72

Egg nog

quart

551

3.20

869

3.14

1059

2.90

Egg nog

half gallon

1787

3.82

2980

4.30

3342

3.92

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

576

1.93

528

2.09

121

2.50

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

790

2.96

1004

3.08

Ice cream

48-64oz

16337

3.25

19073

3.29

12673

2.93

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1366

1.84

2558

1.99

482

2.24

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2893

3.63

3225

3.61

477

2.21

Sour cream

16 oz

8580

1.89

9118

1.88

9746

1.90

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

4424

.96

5370

.94

4984

.98

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1705

4.27

7110

4.20

2680

4.56

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

1824

.53

3608

.55

2136

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1941

2.07

3426

2.08

991

2.23

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.99-3.99

5042

3.27

1.97-3.50

1610

2.68

1.97-4.49

1833

2.64

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.49-3.99

3309

2.44

1.50-3.50

2930

2.42

1.50-3.50

1748

2.32

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.50-5.99

329

5.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.66-3.99

4929

2.37

1.50-3.50

2921

2.41

1.50-3.50

1539

2.30

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.58

316

3.58

3.50-3.99

115

3.76

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.99-2.50

847

2.43

1.99-2.50

278

2.38

1.99-2.49

393

2.22

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.77-2.50

2310

1.58

1.39-2.50

864

1.98

1.48-2.00

389

1.86

Egg nog

quart

2.99-3.49

196

3.14

3.77

107

3.77

Egg nog

half gallon

4.49-5.99

354

5.43

3.49

114

3.49

3.49

468

3.49

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.20

316

3.20

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-4.99

4649

3.02

2.29-5.99

3685

3.58

1.79-4.99

3416

3.31

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.92

632

1.92

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99-4.94

1652

3.84

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-2.29

2084

1.95

1.28-2.00

2833

1.85

1.49-2.39

652

1.96

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.80-1.00

899

.98

0.80-1.25

1470

.99

0.80-1.00

296

.92

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 51

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.47-5.99

751

4.33

4.99

61

4.99

3.99

106

3.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.60

353

.54

0.50-0.60

339

.52

0.40-0.60

360

.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.50-2.69

1079

1.93

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

0.97-3.49

920

2.38

1.77-3.97

2559

2.84

1.79-3.98

1519

3.12

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.47-3.50

1403

2.56

1.50-3.99

1651

2.36

2.50-3.50

349

2.67

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4.48-4.99

618

4.70

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.88-6.49

315

6.26

5.99-8.99

987

7.36

5.98-5.99

130

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.47-3.50

908

2.05

1.50-3.50

2366

2.42

1.98-3.50

1124

2.58

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

4.88-4.99

544

4.92

3.58

130

3.58

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.98-2.37

932

2.13

Cream cheese

8 oz

0.99-1.99

663

1.27

1.46-2.00

1257

1.70

1.00-1.96

784

1.56

Egg nog

quart

2.99

248

2.99

Egg nog

half gallon

1.99-3.49

445

3.02

3.49

326

3.49

4.99

69

4.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00-2.99

232

2.43

1.59

344

1.59

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.65

344

2.65

3.20

130

3.20

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.99

807

3.50

1.79-4.49

3369

3.07

2.69-4.00

400

3.24

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.59

344

1.59

1.92

390

1.92

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.29

133

3.29

2.49-2.65

458

2.61

3.20-4.94

650

3.88

Sour cream

16 oz

1.88-2.29

623

2.04

1.49-2.00

1709

1.86

1.48-1.98

679

1.71

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.25

310

1.01

0.64-1.00

903

.86

0.88-1.25

546

1.01

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.48

99

4.48

3.47-4.82

688

4.15

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49

139

.49

0.60

344

.60

0.50

289

.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50

128

2.50

1.92

344

1.92

1.92-3.47

390

2.44

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2.47

32

2.47

3.99

27

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.00

11

2.00

3.00

34

3.00

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

7.99-

68

10.99

13.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99

21

1.99

3.00

27

3.00

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.00

61

2.00

Egg nog

half gallon

3.99

11

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

4.99

11

4.99

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 51

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 5

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

361

5.69

214

5.49

503

5.78

Cottage cheese

16 oz

214

4.29

214

4.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

228

2.63

169

2.50

601

2.66

Ice cream

48-64oz

131

6.89

117

5.99

117

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2297

4.59

3844

4.35

697

3.24

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

688

6.68

2501

6.26

938

5.46

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

34

1.29

Sour cream

16 oz

169

2.99

316

3.41

121

2.49

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

156

1.25

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

790

5.00

446

3.97

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

147

1.25

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

461

3.98

72

3.99

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

5.99

147

5.99

5.49

214

5.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

4.29

214

4.29

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.99

59

2.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

7.99

59

7.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99

208

3.99

2.98-4.99

409

4.03

4.69-5.28

360

4.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.97

316

3.97

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

169

2.50

Ice cream

48-64oz

5.99

72

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.88-5.47

1286

4.71

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.98-7.38

688

6.68

Sour cream

16 oz

2.99

169

2.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

6.34

344

6.34

3.97

130

3.97

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.97-3.99

461

3.98

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS