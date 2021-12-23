|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 12/24/2021 to 12/30/2021
While many retailers published advertisements covering two weeks ahead of the winter holidays, total conventional dairy ads slipped 20 percent from last week, and organic dairy ads melted away 33 percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ounce containers. The national weighted average advertised price for 1-pound conventional butter is $2.95, down 14 cents from last week. The national weighted average price of organic 1-pound butter is $5.69.
Total conventional cheese advertisements were frozen from last week. However, conventional 8-ounce shreds and blocks each grew in ad numbers, while ads for 1-pound and 2-pound packages fell. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce shred cheese is $2.37, 13 cents higher than last week. The weighted average price for conventional 8-ounce block cheese is $2.43, down 2 cents.
This week, conventional yogurt ad numbers dropped 49 percent, while organic yogurt ads grew 88 percent. A multitude of advertisements for regular organic yogurt in 32-ounce containers appeared this week, up 540 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ounce containers, the most advertised conventional yogurt item, has a weighted average advertised price of $0.96, up 2 cents from last week.
Advertisers took away 26 percent of the total conventional milk ads and 52 percent of the organic milk ads compared to last week's advertisements. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.84, compared to $4.59 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.75. Only flavored milk in half gallon containers grew in ad numbers across the conventional and organic milk, flavored milk and egg nog categories.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
12/24/2021
|
12/17/2021
|
12/10/2021
|
|
|
35K
|
|
|
|
|
|
30K
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
25K
|
|
|
|
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
10K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Butter
|
Yogurt
|
Sour cream
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 51
Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Yogurt, 10%
Sour cream, 8%
Milk, 4%
Ice cream, 16%
Flavored milk, 1%
Egg nog, 2%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 7%
Cottage cheese, 4%
Yogurt, 23%
Cream cheese, 4% Ice cream, 2%
Sour cream, 3%
Milk, 56%
Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
13542
|
2.95
|
15330
|
3.09
|
10938
|
2.84
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
11435
|
2.43
|
9700
|
2.45
|
8763
|
2.34
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
947
|
4.88
|
2780
|
4.01
|
847
|
3.91
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
1500
|
7.18
|
1539
|
6.53
|
1123
|
6.58
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
13835
|
2.37
|
12354
|
2.24
|
8757
|
2.24
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1105
|
4.26
|
2539
|
4.25
|
1614
|
3.98
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2450
|
2.27
|
6278
|
2.18
|
1413
|
2.05
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
6328
|
1.65
|
8234
|
1.63
|
10689
|
1.72
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
551
|
3.20
|
869
|
3.14
|
1059
|
2.90
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
1787
|
3.82
|
2980
|
4.30
|
3342
|
3.92
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
576
|
1.93
|
528
|
2.09
|
121
|
2.50
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
790
|
2.96
|
1004
|
3.08
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
16337
|
3.25
|
19073
|
3.29
|
12673
|
2.93
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1366
|
1.84
|
2558
|
1.99
|
482
|
2.24
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2893
|
3.63
|
3225
|
3.61
|
477
|
2.21
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
8580
|
1.89
|
9118
|
1.88
|
9746
|
1.90
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
4424
|
.96
|
5370
|
.94
|
4984
|
.98
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1705
|
4.27
|
7110
|
4.20
|
2680
|
4.56
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
1824
|
.53
|
3608
|
.55
|
2136
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1941
|
2.07
|
3426
|
2.08
|
991
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.99-3.99
|
5042
|
|
3.27
|
1.97-3.50
|
1610
|
|
2.68
|
1.97-4.49
|
1833
|
|
2.64
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.49-3.99
|
3309
|
|
2.44
|
1.50-3.50
|
2930
|
|
2.42
|
1.50-3.50
|
1748
|
|
2.32
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
|
3.50-5.99
|
329
|
|
5.21
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.66-3.99
|
4929
|
|
2.37
|
1.50-3.50
|
2921
|
|
2.41
|
1.50-3.50
|
1539
|
|
2.30
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.58
|
316
|
|
3.58
|
3.50-3.99
|
115
|
|
3.76
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-2.50
|
847
|
|
2.43
|
1.99-2.50
|
278
|
|
2.38
|
1.99-2.49
|
393
|
|
2.22
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.77-2.50
|
2310
|
|
1.58
|
1.39-2.50
|
864
|
|
1.98
|
1.48-2.00
|
389
|
|
1.86
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
2.99-3.49
|
196
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
|
3.77
|
107
|
|
3.77
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
4.49-5.99
|
354
|
|
5.43
|
3.49
|
114
|
|
3.49
|
3.49
|
468
|
|
3.49
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.20
|
316
|
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-4.99
|
4649
|
|
3.02
|
2.29-5.99
|
3685
|
|
3.58
|
1.79-4.99
|
3416
|
|
3.31
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.92
|
632
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.99-4.94
|
1652
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.29
|
2084
|
|
1.95
|
1.28-2.00
|
2833
|
|
1.85
|
1.49-2.39
|
652
|
|
1.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.80-1.00
|
899
|
|
.98
|
0.80-1.25
|
1470
|
|
.99
|
0.80-1.00
|
296
|
|
.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
|
32 oz
|
3.47-5.99
|
751
|
|
4.33
|
4.99
|
61
|
|
4.99
|
3.99
|
106
|
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.60
|
353
|
|
.54
|
0.50-0.60
|
339
|
|
.52
|
0.40-0.60
|
360
|
|
.50
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
1.50-2.69
|
1079
|
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
0.97-3.49
|
920
|
2.38
|
1.77-3.97
|
2559
|
|
2.84
|
1.79-3.98
|
1519
|
3.12
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.47-3.50
|
1403
|
2.56
|
1.50-3.99
|
1651
|
|
2.36
|
2.50-3.50
|
349
|
2.67
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
4.48-4.99
|
618
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.88-6.49
|
315
|
6.26
|
5.99-8.99
|
987
|
|
7.36
|
5.98-5.99
|
130
|
5.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.47-3.50
|
908
|
2.05
|
1.50-3.50
|
2366
|
|
2.42
|
1.98-3.50
|
1124
|
2.58
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
4.88-4.99
|
544
|
|
4.92
|
3.58
|
130
|
3.58
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
1.98-2.37
|
932
|
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
0.99-1.99
|
663
|
1.27
|
1.46-2.00
|
1257
|
|
1.70
|
1.00-1.96
|
784
|
1.56
|
Egg nog
|
|
quart
|
2.99
|
248
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
1.99-3.49
|
445
|
3.02
|
3.49
|
326
|
|
3.49
|
4.99
|
69
|
4.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00-2.99
|
232
|
2.43
|
1.59
|
344
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
2.65
|
344
|
|
2.65
|
3.20
|
130
|
3.20
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.99
|
807
|
3.50
|
1.79-4.49
|
3369
|
|
3.07
|
2.69-4.00
|
400
|
3.24
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
1.59
|
344
|
|
1.59
|
1.92
|
390
|
1.92
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.29
|
133
|
3.29
|
2.49-2.65
|
458
|
|
2.61
|
3.20-4.94
|
650
|
3.88
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.88-2.29
|
623
|
2.04
|
1.49-2.00
|
1709
|
|
1.86
|
1.48-1.98
|
679
|
1.71
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.25
|
310
|
1.01
|
0.64-1.00
|
903
|
|
.86
|
0.88-1.25
|
546
|
1.01
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.48
|
99
|
4.48
|
3.47-4.82
|
688
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49
|
139
|
.49
|
0.60
|
344
|
|
.60
|
0.50
|
289
|
.50
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50
|
128
|
2.50
|
1.92
|
344
|
|
1.92
|
1.92-3.47
|
390
|
2.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.47
|
|
32
|
|
2.47
|
3.99
|
27
|
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.00
|
|
11
|
|
2.00
|
3.00
|
34
|
|
3.00
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.99-
|
68
|
|
10.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99
|
|
21
|
|
1.99
|
3.00
|
27
|
|
3.00
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
61
|
|
2.00
|
Egg nog
|
|
half gallon
|
3.99
|
|
11
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
4.99
|
|
11
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
361
|
5.69
|
214
|
5.49
|
503
|
5.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
214
|
4.29
|
214
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
228
|
2.63
|
169
|
2.50
|
601
|
2.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
131
|
6.89
|
117
|
5.99
|
117
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2297
|
4.59
|
3844
|
4.35
|
697
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
688
|
6.68
|
2501
|
6.26
|
938
|
5.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
34
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
169
|
2.99
|
316
|
3.41
|
121
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
790
|
5.00
|
446
|
3.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
147
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
461
|
3.98
|
72
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.99
|
|
147
|
|
5.99
|
5.49
|
214
|
|
5.49
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.29
|
214
|
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
2.99
|
|
59
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
7.99
|
|
59
|
|
7.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99
|
|
208
|
|
3.99
|
2.98-4.99
|
409
|
|
4.03
|
4.69-5.28
|
360
|
|
4.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.97
|
|
316
|
|
3.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
169
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
5.99
|
72
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
3.88-5.47
|
1286
|
|
4.71
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
5.98-7.38
|
688
|
|
6.68
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
169
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
6.34
|
344
|
|
6.34
|
3.97
|
130
|
3.97
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
3.97-3.99
|
461
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|