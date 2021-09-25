National Rural Livelihoods Project - P104164

The development objective of the National Rural Livelihoods Project is to establish efficient and effective institutional platforms of the rural poor that enables them to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial and selected public services. There are four components to this project. The first component of the project is institutional and human capacity development. The objective of this...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

