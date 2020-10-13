Log in
National Seating & Mobility Announces Board of Directors Appointment

10/13/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America, and the company’s international private equity owner, Cinven, are pleased to announce the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Gregory Roth to the NSM Board of Directors.

“Gregory brings a wealth of valuable industry experience to our Board of Directors,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “His robust leadership experience with renowned healthcare organizations will be a strength in guiding the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to service excellence.”

Roth is a former CEO for TeamHealth, a medical outsourcing company that has become one of the largest integrated care providers in the country, and also served as president of HCA Healthcare’s ambulatory surgery division. His background leading geographically diverse national healthcare entities includes a focus on financial operations, technology infrastructure, portfolio management, governance, compliance and business development.

“It’s an honor to join NSM’s Board of Directors, a company whose mission is rooted in serving others,” said Roth. “I look forward to working with the Board to advance the company’s mission and future goals.” 

About National Seating & Mobility
National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation technology to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care.  The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

###

Angie VanTassell
National Seating & Mobility
615-791-1535
angie@aldaypr.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

