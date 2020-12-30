Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Sleep Foundation : Recommends Better Sleep Health to Help Immune Function and Response

12/30/2020 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) recommends continued focus on better sleep health to help immune function and response.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends continued focus on better sleep health to help immune function and response.

Ensuring enough good-quality sleep can support boosting the body's immune defense. Lack of sleep can play a role in susceptibility to infection and certain diseases.

Efforts to develop vaccines and implement a vaccination program to help combat COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the critical importance of vaccinations in public health. "Evidence has been strong over the years about the impact of good sleep on overall health and immune response, and more research is emerging that shows the positive effects of sleep on how vaccines can work in the body," said Rick Bogan, MD, and Board Chair of the National Sleep Foundation.

Studies have indicated that not getting enough sleep before and after a vaccination can result in less immune response and may potentially affect vaccine protection. These findings provide further support for an association between sleep duration and antibody responses to vaccines.

"Right now, many people are choosing to get one of the more important vaccinations they've been offered. Prioritizing good sleep can be part of the plan, especially if their work or age may put them at risk for sleep disruption or deprivation. The National Sleep Foundation wants to emphasize the overall importance of sleep health and give some tips the public can follow to help get the good sleep we need," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep foundation.

As the global voice of sleep health, NSF has many resources to help improve your sleep. NSF recommends that healthy adults get 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Go to thensf.org for tips you can use right away to help get better sleep.

About the National Sleep Foundation
National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-sleep-foundation-recommends-better-sleep-health-to-help-immune-function-and-response-301199487.html

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pNATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Rain, Ice and Snow Across Portions of Upstate New York
PU
03:53p2021 CAN-AM RYKER : An Overview
PU
03:53pAmazon Agrees to Buy Podcast Startup Wondery
DJ
03:49pOVER 12.4 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES DISTRIBUTED, 2.5 MLN ADMINISTERED : U.s. cdc
RE
03:46pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Round 2 of PPP
PU
03:44pASTRAZENECA : Argentine regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine -AstraZeneca
RE
03:44pASTRA-OXFORD VACCINE : what's been said about dosage and efficacy
RE
03:44pBrazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval
RE
03:44pGermany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:44pWheat Finds New Six-Year High
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ