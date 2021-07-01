Log in
National Sports Center Announces 2021 Target USA CUP

07/01/2021 | 09:02am EDT
BLAINE, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAINE, Minn., (July 1, 2021) The National Sports Center (NSC) is excited to announce that Target USA CUP will be taking place July 9-17. The tournament is excited to welcome nearly 800 teams representing 17 different states back to Blaine for the greatest youth soccer experience. Opening Ceremony will take place kicking off the celebration and will feature star power in the form of a national musical artist to perform live for guests. Retired soccer legends and influencers will interact with players at the ceremony and will continue to make regular appearances throughout the week. Additionally, there will be many activities for players of all ages on campus daily throughout the tournament.

“While Target USA Cup may not be the same as it has been in previous years, our team is beyond excited to welcome youth athletes back to campus to play the world’s game,” said NSC Executive Director Todd Johnson. “Even if there are fewer international teams, we will still celebrate the opportunity to return to play in a safe and fun environment.”

Watch for more updates on the tournament website and Beyond the Bench. Match schedules, live scores and tape delayed game streams will be accessible on Target Goals Live.

USA CUP is sponsored by Target as part of the retailer’s longstanding support of local communities, including a focus on providing access to youth soccer.

About the National Sports Center:

The National Sports Center is one of the world's largest amateur sports facilities. The NSC operates over 100 unique programs and events in a variety of sports as well as hosting numerous national and international competitions. The facility boasts an annual attendance of over 4 million visitors each year. The NSC is a priceless, innovative and unique asset to Minnesota sports families, and to the local economy as well.

The campus covers nearly 700 acres, and includes 50 grass multi-use athletic fields, the eight-sheet Super Rink, the 18-hole Victory Links golf course, a 5,500-seat stadium, the indoor Sports Hall with an artificial turf field, the Sport Expo Center featuring basketball and volleyball courts and a 180-bed residence hall.

In addition to being the home of Minnesota United FC, the NSC houses the offices of the Blaine Soccer Club.

The NSC is a State of Minnesota campus, but is operated by the National Sports Center Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is self-sustaining and receives no annual operating funding from the state.

 

 

Attachment 


Isaiah Neal
National Sports Center
6517578740
ineal@nscsports.org

Sara Soli
National Sports Center
ssoli@nscsports.org

HOT NEWS