National Statistics and Data for Development - P162621

The objective of the National Statistics and Data for Development Project for Mozambique is to improve the production and dissemination of quality socioeconomic statistics. The project will also support the use of data in evidence-based policy making through improved capacity for spatial development planning and aid data management. There are four components to the project, the first component being INE institutional strengthening and capacity building...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 05:41:05 UTC.