National Statistics and Data for Development - P162621

The objective of the National Statistics and Data for Development Project for Mozambique is to improve the production and dissemination of quality socioeconomic statistics. The project will also support the use of data in evidence-based policy making through improved capacity for spatial development planning and aid data management. There are four components to the project, the first component being INE institutional strengthening and capacity building...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

