National Stop the Violence Alliance Inc. to Host an Interfaith Service for Peace aimed at providing a Roadmap for Peace and Reconciliation

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The National Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. will host a National Interfaith Service for Peace, an event that is aimed at creating a roadmap for instilling peace and reconciliation in the United States and other countries of the world.



Over the years, the record of violence in the world has continued to enjoy an upsurge. Despite modalities set up by law enforcement agencies and the government of nations, global violence remains a seeming formidable foe.



To this end, the National Stop the Violence Alliance Inc. (NSTVA), has come up with an initiative to foster peace and reconciliation. The initiative which is an event tagged "National Interfaith Service for Peace" is in line with NSTVA's mission to help heal communities by fostering peace and the principles of nonviolence.



The event will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3pm to 5pm CST at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer located at 285 Dale St. N, St. Paul, Minnesota. It will also be streamed live via Zoom.



Registration for the Zoom can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IurtEosgSYCHC7BqXdv0Xg.



Speaking about the event, Dr. Stephné Coney, Founder, and CEO of National Stop the Violence Alliance Inc. had this to say, "We are extremely excited to be able to present a program aimed at providing peace and reconciliation in our nation. Having this event in Minnesota, specifically in the St. Paul area adjacent to Minneapolis-a place where the entire global community came together for a common cause-adds to the dimensions that peace MUST happen."



Keynote speakers at the event include Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 24th President of Liberia, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), US Congressman Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania), Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street, and Lynda R. Williams, National President of NOBLE.



Others include the Past President of International Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief Paul Cell, Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, Cynthia M.A. Butler-McIntyre, 24th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Hurst Family Experience, and other clergy members, performers, and special guests.



Members of the Native, Sikh, and AAPI communities will be participating in the National Interfaith Service for Peace and everyone is invited to come light candles for peace and in remembrance of those who have passed.



NSTVA is committed to working collaboratively with communities through ministerial outreach, youth programs, collective conferences with law enforcement agencies and public officials, and informational seminars about the effects of drug usage, gang violence, sex education, and economic uplifting, such as how to ace interviews, how to obtain employment, and how to manage unemployment. It is NSTVA's mission to help end violence across the country and to bring awareness to many illnesses that are affecting our culture.



In the United States of America, for example, the Associated Press projected a 15 percent rise in violence recorded from 2019. These numbers are expected to continue rising even in other parts of the world. More than ever before, the world needs people like Dr. Stephné and her NSTVA group to salvage what is left of violent attacks in recent times while proffering solutions to thwart further occurrences.



About Dr. Stephné Coney



Dr. Stephné Coney, Founder, and CEO of the National Stop the Violence Alliance Inc., an organization which she created in 1991 at a kitchen table in Camden, N.J.. She is the holder of 8 degrees including a doctorate in Education.



For further information on the National Interfaith Service for Peace, please visit https://www.nationalstoptheviolence.org/ or send an email to sescily@me.com.

