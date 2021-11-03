Log in
National Student Clearinghouse Announces Initiative to Create Centralized DEI Education Research Platform

11/03/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Funding from the Cognizant Foundation will support the Clearinghouse’s efforts to influence positive societal change

HERNDON, VA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Student Clearinghouse announced a new research-focused diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) online initiative. This new project, with support from the Cognizant Foundation, aims to build a long-term, collaborative environment in which the Clearinghouse’s data and ongoing education partners’ social equity research and intervention work can be used to more effectively democratize access to education.

This digital, interactive platform will be driven by data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, whose data comes from a nationwide network of more than 3,600 postsecondary institutions and their combined 7,500 reporting branches. This convening hub will allow the education and workforce communities, and other third parties, to access Clearinghouse research and specific projects and initiatives focused on influencing positive societal change within all areas of the nation’s learning ecosystem.

To close persistent gaps in enrollment, retention, and degree attainment, sharing information amongst the research, workforce and education communities is imperative to create a more equitable education environment. 

“Today the Clearinghouse interacts with thousands of institutions and education organizations, as well as states, in which we, through a highly collaborative model working with both the schools and the education organization partners, provide deep analytical research capabilities,” says Rick Torres, President and CEO, National Student Clearinghouse. “Many of the research questions are focused on identifying and solving for equity issues throughout the education pipeline. We are excited to partner with the Cognizant Foundation in scaling the opportunity to share insights and learnings through this new convening point. This platform will be another extension of the Clearinghouse’s trusted set of services to support the broad and evolving needs of the K-20 education community and the learners they serve. We look forward to helping advance the great work happening to find sustainable solutions that are addressing inequities in education.”

The first phase of this initiative’s launch includes platform design and development, as well as establishing an advisory board. Through this first phase, the platform will begin to establish a network of practitioners to share best practices and create an environment that benefits all learners.

“Creating this platform is a pivotal step in the journey to create more equitable and inclusive pathways to education and social mobility for historically excluded and underserved student populations,” said Kristen Titus, Executive Director of the Cognizant Foundation. “These pathways play a critical role in building a robust workforce, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative can be a model for further development in the future.”

About the National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit studentclearinghouse.org.

About the Cognizant Foundation

The Cognizant Foundation works to inspire, educate, and prepare people of all ages to succeed in the workforce of today and tomorrow. Since its founding in 2018, the foundation has awarded approximately $60 million to support organizations working to ensure all communities are prepared for the jobs driving the future. Learn more at www.cognizantfdn.org.

###

For media inquiries: 

National Student Clearinghouse

Todd Sedmak, media@studentclearinghouse.org

Cognizant Foundation

Kyle Gunnels, kyle@cognizantusfoundation.org 


