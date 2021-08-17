Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Treasury and Small Business development convene virtual metro Township Economic Development symposium, 17 Aug

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtual metro Township Economic Development (TED) symposium

National Treasury and the Department of Small Business Development are jointly convening a Metro Township Economic Development (TED) Symposium on the 18th and 19th August 2021. The Symposium aims to galvanize the public and private sector, civil society actors and donors to support metro-driven evidence-based initiatives to revitalize township and well-located industrial spaces.

With irreversible processes of urbanization underway within our country, townships and informal settlements are the entry point for many. Unfortunately, the experience is one of a living environment that is spatially fragmented from the rest of the city, with infrastructure and service delivery backlogs or decay, high levels of poverty, tenure insecurity and unemployment, and many localized and competing micro-entrepreneurs or survivalist enterprises. Townships remain highly vulnerable city spaces.

The Symposium is focused on the eight metropolitan municipalities given that they bear the burden of urbanization within the country and are home to more than 40% of the population. They also collectively contribute to more than 50% of GDP and employment. National Treasury's Cities Support and Neighbourhood Development Partnership programmes have partnered with the metros in piloting bottom-up; and spatially and developmentally integrated approaches to township economic development and the revitalization of well-located industrial spaces.

Metros have direct planning, regulatory, delivery and management responsibilities within our townships. However, they are not the sole development and economic actors within these spaces. The national and provincial government and agencies also have regulatory; infrastructure planning and investment; asset creation and management; safety and security; and business support responsibilities. Private sector investors, both within and external to these spaces, together with civil society and donors all drive and sustain the township and city economies.

The Metro TED Symposium is focused on forging the necessary public, private, civil society and donor partnerships around evidence-based metro priorities and interventions for the development and revitalization of their townships and well-located industrial spaces. It is believed that a coordinated and focused action will increase collective impact and in this way address some of the persistent challenges that have yet to be tackled.

Date: 17 August 2021

Enquiries:
Media@treasury.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:32a100%Open Partners with HeroX to Connect the Suits with the Sneakers
PR
08:32aLIGHTWAVE LOGIC : Provides Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Update
PR
08:32aHUMANYZE : Announces New Workplace Strategy Solution To Help Companies Inform and Improve Workplace Decisions with Science-Backed Insights
BU
08:32aRAMP : eCDN Hits Record Quarter, and Introduces New Updates as Rapid Growth Continues
BU
08:32aSTRIDE : Following a Challenging School Year, Cyber Academy of South Carolina Is Ready to Persevere Through Another
BU
08:32aCITRIX : CoreSenses Grows Business with Citrix® and Com-X
BU
08:32aEXONE : Collaborates with Maxxwell Motors on Development of 3D Printed Copper Windings for Electric Drive Systems
BU
08:32aRocki Rockingham Joins GE Appliances as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
08:32aSWAN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Sponsors 13th Annual Denver Golfers Against Cancer Benefit
BU
08:32aXactly Launches New Xactly Framework for its Intelligent Revenue Platform
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Kiwi dollar holds near three-week low ahead of RBNZ meeting; U.S. dollar up
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half

HOT NEWS