National Trial Firm Reid Collins Opens Delaware Office and Hires Leading Delaware Litigators Kass and Monhait

Reid Collins, a national trial boutique with offices in New York, Austin, Dallas, and Washington, DC, announced today the opening of its newest office in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jonathan M. Kass, who has built his career representing institutional investors in corporate governance disputes, appraisal rights litigation, and securities cases, has joined Reid Collins as a Partner to manage its Delaware office. Norman Monhait, one of the Delaware Bar’s leading corporate litigators, has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Since its founding in November 2009, Reid Collins has risen to national prominence as an elite group of trial lawyers handling high-stakes, complex business disputes on a success-fee basis. For decades, the firm’s lawyers have made their mark prosecuting cases involving financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and professional negligence, often arising from high-profile bankruptcies and insolvencies. Reid Collins routinely brings claims against well-heeled institutions and individuals who may otherwise evade liability, including global investment banks, AmLaw 100 law firms, Big Four accounting firms, and corporate officers and directors.

Adding to Reid Collins’ sophisticated financial litigation practice, Kass and Monhait bring a wealth of experience litigating all manner of business entity and investor litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Kass has represented fund managers and investor groups in prosecuting a wide array of corporate malfeasance and valuation disputes. A leading advocate for investors in the appraisal rights space, he has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of hedge fund and mutual fund clients.

For decades, Monhait has been a significant presence in the Delaware legal community, handling complex business litigation as a partner at Rosenthal Monhait & Goddess. He and his former firm are well known for their expertise in corporate litigation and their contributions to the development of the Delaware General Corporation Law.

Prior to joining the firm, both Kass and Monhait collaborated with Reid Collins on a number of high-profile litigations. Reid Collins co-founder Bill Reid explained the importance of this expansion and the addition of Kass and Monhait to the firm and its Delaware practice:

“Delaware sets the tone for the rest of country. The business and financial expertise on the Court is second to none. We have long wanted a permanent Delaware presence, but could not find the right solution. This was truly serendipitous. We have worked closely with, and have great professional respect for, both Jonathan and Norm. Their legal skills and integrity are a given, but what excites me the most is how I expect their talent, demeanor and personalities will enhance our culture, and our ‘fun factor’ and, of course, the results for our clients. Jonathan and Norm are simply a great fit for us and the way we practice law.”

Jonathan Kass elaborated on his decision to join Reid Collins:

“I could not be more excited about the possibilities ahead of us. I was about to open up my own shop, but once Bill and I began to discuss it, it was an easy decision. The team at Reid Collins is whip-smart and such a terrific group of people. To have that support in prosecuting these complicated financial issues, as well as the extraordinary added firepower and reputation, is more than I could have asked for.”

Norm Monhait on his return to practice.

“I was happily retired. I really had no thought of picking up and practicing again, but Bill called me with – in his words – his ‘crazy’ idea. I have always enjoyed working with him and his team. They are such a bright, extremely capable group of people and Bill is a stunningly good courtroom lawyer. I have always respected the way they do cases. They do their research and due diligence up front and don’t prosecute a case unless they believe in it. It is a responsible and highly professional way to practice law.”

About Reid Collins

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation’s leading trial boutiques, prosecuting complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers, including former federal prosecutors, who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

