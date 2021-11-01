National Ultrasound, Inc. Announces a New CPT Code Has Been Approved by the AMA for Transperineal Laser Ablation of the Prostate

TPLA of the prostate is used for the non-invasive treatment of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia)

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) has recognized a new CPT code (category III) for TPLA (transperineal laser ablation) of the prostate, used for the non-invasive treatment of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). The final code number will be finalized by Jan. 1, 2022, and will be posted at that time with an effective implementation date of July 1, 2022. National Ultrasound, Inc. is a medical equipment distributor, founded in 2003. Elesta is an Italian company apart of the El.En Group, a publicly traded company which comprises a multitude of laser companies globally. Elesta's flagship product is Elesta EchoLaser X4, a laser unit which can be paired with the majority of commercially available ultrasound machines and is used for the micro-invasive, atraumatic, anesthesia-free, outpatient treatment of a number of soft tissue lesions.

"I am glad that AMA has recognized the value of this procedure approving a specific CPT code. Our company has invested in clinical trials (conducted in Europe, China and USA) on TPLA for BPH with our core product EchoLaser. Over the last few years there has been a rapidly growing adoption of EchoLaser, primarily in Europe. There is a strong need for alternative and less invasive procedures to treat BPH; in fact, laser enucleation and/or vaporization of the prostate, the two most commonly used techniques, bear surgical risks and side effects that can be avoided with TPLA, a non-surgical, outpatient technique." - Fabio Andreola, CEO of Elesta, commented.

"In the USA, the possibility to bill patients who eventually can be reimbursed through their health plans is very positive and will allow EchoLaser TPLA to spread quickly, with benefits for hospitals, payers and most of all patients." - Joe Williams, CEO of National Ultrasound, Elesta exclusive distributor in the USA.

