Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Women's Law Center Celebrates Tonya Robinson's Appointment to Vice Chair of Board, Recognizes Board Leadership as Organization Enters Its 50th Year

12/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's Law Center (NWLC), a non-profit organization that has been on the leading edge of every major legal and policy victory for women and girls for nearly 50 years, recently announced Tonya Robinson as the first Vice Chair of its Board of Directors.

Tonya, who joined the NWLC board in 2019, takes on this new leadership role at a critical point in the organization's history. NWLC is launching a yearlong effort to mark its 50th anniversary as well as a refreshed strategic plan that will forge its efforts to ensure that women and girls – especially those of color and folks in the LGBTQ+ community – can live, learn, and work with safety, dignity, and equality. The Vice Chair is a new position created to build a pipeline of leadership and to enable seamless transitions as NWLC continues to grow in impact.

Tonya currently serves as Vice Chair and General Counsel – Legal, Regulatory and Compliance at KPMG LLP. Before joining KPMG, Tonya served as the Principal Deputy General Counsel and then the Acting General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Prior to her federal agency service, Tonya was Special Assistant to President Obama for Justice and Regulatory Policy at the White House.

"The National Women's Law Center has been the preeminent organization working on the front lines of almost every major battle for gender justice over the last half century," said Jane Sherburne, Chair of the Board of Directors for NWLC. "Continuity in its leadership and vision for change is imperative, and having Tonya in our corner as Vice Chair strengthens our Board leadership and the capacity of NWLC into the future."

In addition to creating this new role, the Board has also recently welcomed new members, Daralyn Durie, Founding Partner, Durie Tangri LLP; Meena Harris, Founder & CEO, Phenomenal; Thea Lee; Clara Shin, Partner, Covington; and Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer, Visa Inc. These additions will join an impressive lineup of thought leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and executives who will collectively support the storied institution's legal, policy, and culture fights ahead.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of NWLC, added, "We are thrilled to welcome our new board members as well as Tonya into this critical role. The Law Center is stronger for our board who continues to apply its diverse knowledge and perspectives to strategically push our fight for justice and equality forward. Collectively, their insight, expertise, and leadership has enhanced the Law Center's work and the lives of the individuals we help."

Contact:
Gillian Branstetter
gbranstetter@nwlc.org
202-588-5180

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-womens-law-center-celebrates-tonya-robinsons-appointment-to-vice-chair-of-board-recognizes-board-leadership-as-organization-enters-its-50th-year-301441696.html

SOURCE National Women's Law Center


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.94% to Settle at $2.1284 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.2503 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pTransactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.96% to Settle at $70.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pReckitt Introduces Dettol® Pro Solutions to Help Businesses in Australia Protect People Outside the Home
BU
03:09pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.03% to Settle at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pAdvent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 billion unit - Bloomberg News
RE
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
Latest news "Companies"