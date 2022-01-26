National Youth Mental Health Crisis Needs Immediate Action

Dr. Michele Nealon, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology President, Sounds Alarm

Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mental health challenges afflicting youth in the U.S. have become a crisis and must be addressed immediately by parents, educators and policymakers. This warning is being sounded by national mental health experts such as Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

The pandemic has heightened the psychological trauma children and youth are experiencing, including increased anxiety and depression brought on by isolation. And the problem is particularly critical in underserved populations that have experienced a disproportionate share of death and hospitalization.

Dr. Nealon notes that since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a 50 percent jump in teen girls attempting suicide and a 31 percent increase in emergency room visits relating to mental health for 12-17-year-olds.*

“Eight million children—our children—are living every day with a mental illness exacerbated by pandemic uncertainty and stress,” she says. “Our job as parents is to stay attentive. Anybody’s child, mine included, can be feeling the struggle of what’s going on right now. What we can do is show them we want to help by asking questions, keep structures in place and channels of communication open.”

Dr. Nealon emphasizes that three national medical associations and the U.S. Surgeon General recently declared child mental health as a national emergency—urging policy makers and elected officials to provide additional funding and resources to avert long-term harm to a generation of youth.

“When we recognize that suddenly our children are not talking to us or their friends, or that their grades are dipping, that is the time when parents must consider contacting a mental health professional,” Dr. Nealon advises. “Unfortunately, many mental health conditions are unrecognized and untreated due to social stigma or lack of education,” she adds.

“The problem is, of course, much worse in underserved communities, where there is often a reluctance to talk about mental health issues and a distrust of the bureaucracy that must be navigated to access services,” she says.

“At The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, we are creating a pipeline for mental health professionals who are able to work with clients from all walks of life, all ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds,” she notes. “We are actively working to fill the need and to bring public awareness to the critical shortage, especially in rural areas and communities of color.”

*Source: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7024e1.htm

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and Online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 35 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.