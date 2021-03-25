Log in
Nationwide's Gale King caps remarkable career with July retirement--Vinita Clements tapped as new HR leader

03/25/2021 | 10:46am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a distinguished career of outstanding service within the insurance and financial services industry, Nationwide Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Gale King has announced plans to retire in July 2021. King has served as executive vice president and CAO since 2009, serving as a member of the company's senior executive leadership team. In her role, she has overseen human resources, corporate real estate and other support services for the company. Her tenure includes broad experience encompassing strategic oversight of enterprise and operational leadership.

King made a lasting and meaningful impact throughout her 37 years with the company by evolving human resource (HR) strategies, policies and benefits, which have created a more engaged, inclusive and future-prepared workforce and culture. She helped prepare the company for the future through her vision of the future of work, future real estate strategy and focus on associate wellbeing. Her leadership also helped to drive Nationwide's award-winning workplace environment.

"Under Gale's leadership, our company has been widely recognized for our leading HR practices and as an employer of choice for our strong culture, performance orientation and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. "Her numerous achievements and contributions have proven to be transformational."

In a testament to her exceptional impact and leadership, King has been honored as one of the 100 most powerful African Americans in the United States by Ebony, a Distinguished Alumnus by her alma mater, the University of Florida, one of Diversity Women's 2021 Elite 100, a member of the HR Executive of the Year Honor Roll by HR Executive Magazine and one of the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America by Black Enterprise. She is also an independent director for two Fortune 250 companies, serving on the compensation committee for each.

Vinita Clements will succeed King to lead the enterprise HR organization and will join the Nationwide executive leadership team. Clements joined Nationwide in 2004, with a broad base of experience, having led HR support for most of Nationwide's business operations.

Clements earned a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication from Wright State University. She currently serves on the board for the Columbus Urban League, is a member of the Senior HR Executives Council and serves as an executive advisor to the Nationwide All Women's Associate Resource Group. Vinita is active in her support of community programs focused on the arts and education. 

"I'm excited for Vinita to join our senior executive leadership team," Walker added. "She is known for her strategic thinking, ability to build trusted partnerships and focus on results. Vinita's demonstrated ability to build strong people and culture strategies, and her breadth of business, HR and leadership experience, will serve her well in her new role. The fact that we can do this is a testament to the breadth of incredible talent within Nationwide, coupled with strong succession plans. It's this forethought that enables smooth transitions for our businesses during times of change."

About Nationwide 

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2021 

Contact:
Joe Case
(614) 249-6349
joe.case@nationwide.com

