Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nationwide provider of personalized healthcare acquires South Carolina holistic medical clinic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:25am EDT

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Wellness by Design, a holistic medical clinic based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Led by Connie Casebolt, MD, Wellness by Design partners with patients to help them achieve optimal health by addressing the underlying cause of disease through award-winning holistic services. Dr. Casebolt is a board-certified physician in Family Practice with over thirty years' experience practicing medicine. She is also an international speaker, lifestyle architect, and best-selling author of the book "Wellness by Design" which has been famously endorsed by Suzanne Somers, Ellen Degeneres, and Jimmy Kimmel.

"Connie Casebolt's patient-focused philosophy aligns directly with everything we are doing at Forum Health. Both she and her staff are dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach. We are very excited for them to continue that legacy as part of the Forum Health family," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With an integrative approach to medicine, Dr. Casebolt educates patients on detoxification, nutrition, hormone balance, gut health, nutrient therapy, and exercise to restore and maintain optimal health. Her passion is finding and fixing the root cause of disease and is dedicated to helping her patients feel healthy revitalized.

"I'm excited to become a partner with Forum Health, an organization dedicated to bringing effective Functional and Integrative medicine to as many people as possible," says Dr. Casebolt. "I look forward with excitement to the future knowing that this partnership will help me serve my existing patients better and also reach even more people."

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

To learn more, visit our practice location page.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-provider-of-personalized-healthcare-acquires-south-carolina-holistic-medical-clinic-301144931.html

SOURCE Forum Health LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA Reports Third-quarter 2020 U.S. Sales
AQ
11:43aBOMBARDIER : Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play Business Jet Company
AQ
11:43aALSTOM : Design of the future metros for lines 15, 16 and 17 of Ile-de-France revealed by Ile-de-France Mobilites, Societe du Grand Paris and Alstom
AQ
11:43aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Q3 Retail Share Climbs Despite Tight Inventory
AQ
11:43aBOMBARDIER : exceeds goal for paid internship positions
AQ
11:43aDODGE BRAND, SONY PICTURES CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND 2006 'TALLADEGA NIGHTS : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Launch 'Family Motto' Video
AQ
11:43aFUJITSU : DOCOMO, Fujitsu and NEC Achieve World's First Carrier Aggregation Using 5G Frequency Bands on Multi-Vendor Radio Access Network
AQ
11:43aGAP : Honors UPS with Inaugural Top Stitch Award for Support in Serving Customers, Donates $100K to Good360
AQ
11:43aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's 'Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen'
AQ
11:43aVOXX INTERNATIONAL : Electronics Introduces EPA Registered Disinfectant Effective for Neutralizing Multiple Viruses Including COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group