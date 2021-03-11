Natixis Investment Managers : Affiliated Funds Earn 2021 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Harris Associates, Gateway, Loomis Sayles, Natixis Advisors, Vaughan Nelson and WCM Honored

Natixis Investment Managers today announced that several of its affiliate investment management firms earned 2021 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. Funds managed by Natixis Advisors; WCM Investment Management; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Gateway Investment Advisers; and Harris Associates were recognized for achieving consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Refinitiv announced award and certificate recipients today.

WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund, Institutional Class [WCMSX] – Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund out of 55 eligible US funds (180 share classes) over the three-year period and out of 48 eligible US funds (142 share classes) over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020.

– Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund out of 55 eligible US funds (180 share classes) over the three-year period and out of 48 eligible US funds (142 share classes) over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020. Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund, Institutional Class [ADVLX] – Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Core Fund out of 14 eligible US funds (40 share classes) over the three-year period and out of 14 eligible US funds (36 share classes) over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020.

– Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Core Fund out of 14 eligible US funds (40 share classes) over the three-year period and out of 14 eligible US funds (36 share classes) over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020. Natixis Sustainable Future 2015 Fund, Class N [NSFBX] – Ranked best Mixed-Asset Target 2015 Fund over the three-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 28 eligible US funds (91 share classes).

– Ranked best Mixed-Asset Target 2015 Fund over the three-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 28 eligible US funds (91 share classes). Natixis Sustainable Future 2020 Fund, Class N [NSFDX] – Ranked best Mixed-Asset Target 2020 Fund over the three-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 39 eligible US funds (147 share classes).

– Ranked best Mixed-Asset Target 2020 Fund over the three-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 39 eligible US funds (147 share classes). Loomis Sayles High Income Opportunities Fund, Institutional Class [LSIOX] – Ranked best High Yield Fund over the 10-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 89 eligible US funds (276 share classes).

– Ranked best High Yield Fund over the 10-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 89 eligible US funds (276 share classes). Gateway Fund, Class Y [GTEYX] – Ranked best Alternative Equity Market Neutral Fund over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 15 eligible US funds (43 share classes).

– Ranked best Alternative Equity Market Neutral Fund over the five-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 15 eligible US funds (43 share classes). Oakmark International Fund, Investor Class [OAKIX] – Ranked best International Multi-Cap Value Fund over the 10-year period ending November 30, 2020 out of 30 eligible US funds (82 share classes).

“We applaud our affiliate portfolio managers for earning Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards,” said David Giunta, CEO for the US at Natixis Investment Managers. “These awards are a testament to the long-term investment acumen of our affiliated investment managers and exemplify the breadth of expertise in our multi-affiliate network.”

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology: The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,135.5 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit im.natixis.com or call 800-225-5478 (for Oakmark International Fund, call 1-800-OAKMARK) for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. Investment risk exists with equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided.

The Loomis Sayles High Income Opportunities Fund does not pay any advisory, administration or distribution and service fees. Shares of the fund are currently offered exclusively to investors in certain wrap fee programs or other institutional advisory clients of Loomis, Sayles & Company that meet criteria determined by Loomis Sayles.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a marketing agent for the Oakmark Funds, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.​ Member FINRA l SIPC

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory

AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

