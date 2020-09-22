Natura &Co announces new alliances with United Nations Global Compact during Climate Week

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Climate Week 2020 (September 21st to 27th) takes on a consequential role in determining how society moves forward in a post-pandemic world, Natura &Co—the group that comprises Avon, Natura, The Body Shop, and Aesop—today announces significant steps to support key multilateral efforts to deepen its commitments to address the climate crises and to tackle gender inequality. Natura & Co launched its Commitment to Life on June 15th 2020 and stated that it will achieve net zero carbon emissions for its four businesses by 2030. The company also committed to achieve gender parity by 2023.

Roberto Marques joins the Board of United Nations Global Compact

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Natura &Co will continue the legacy of Natura &Co's co-founder Guilherme Leal by joining the Board of UN Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative. He will be the sole representative on the Board hailing from Latin America. Guilherme Leal served on the UN Global Compact Board for two years.

Mr Marques commented: "I'm honored to continue the legacy of Guilherme Leal by joining the Board of UN Global Compact. Now more than ever, as we plan to build back better in a post-COVID-19 world, business leaders across sectors must work together collectively to create a clear path towards a more sustainable environment and more inclusive society. The United Nations have the legitimacy and the necessary connections to do that. I look forward to working with a group of leaders who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to addressing the world's most pressing issues."

At the invitation of UN Global Compact, Natura &Co will sponsor two Initiatives: Ambition to 1.5oC and Target Gender Equality, to help drive dialogue and action towards achieving the ambitions of the UN Sustainable Development Goals addressing both the climate crisis and gender equality.

The two Initiatives are time-bound accelerator programs rolled out at the country level in collaboration with Global Compact Local Networks, operating in nearly 70 countries. They are designed to mainstream sustainable business practices, scaling the collective impact of business toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. With their local and regional expertise, Local Networks are uniquely positioned to help companies understand what responsible business means within different national, cultural and language contexts.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact added: "Natura &Co has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its business practices, and so we're delighted that they will be UN Global Compact patrons on global climate action and for the Target Gender Equality programs. Their support will help raise the bar for business action on the climate crises and gender equality across the world and we look forward to working with them."

Mr Marques commented: "We will leverage, more than ever, the power of the "&" and the "Co" in Natura &Co. The "&" represents our belief that economic development and environmental protection is achievable, while the "Co" represents the power of cooperation, collaboration, and all that unites people towards action. It's why we believe that governments, civil society, businesses, scientific communities, financial institutions, and academia must work together to find solutions that enable faster and wider positive impact. The age of unilateralism is over. We need to embrace a multilateral approach in how we, as a society, drive decisions, even when we don't yet have all the answers. We're committed to ensuring that this is the decade of decisive, urgent action for the climate and gender equality."

In June 2020, Natura &Co announced its Commitment to Life, a comprehensive sustainability plan which stepped up the Group's actions to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, including the climate crisis and protecting the Amazon, the defense of Human Rights, and ensuring equality and inclusion throughout its network, and embracing circularity and regeneration by 2030.

During Climate Week, Natura &Co will participate in a series of key discussions and panels designed to progress the environmental and social agenda.

